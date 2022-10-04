ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro: Streets closed this weekend for Fall Foliage Art Festival

The City of Waynesboro sent out a brief civic alert on Thursday reminding residents that there would be numerous street closures this weekend due to the Fall Foliage Art Festival held downtown. According to the alert, the following streets will be closed:. Main St & Arch Ave. S. Wayne Ave...
WAYNESBORO, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia workforce campaign celebrates 25 years with First Lady Youngkin

First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin commemorated the 25th anniversary of the Commonwealth of Virginia’s state employee workforce campaign Wednesday in downtown Richmond. Among the four recipients of this year’s First Lady’s Spirit of Virginia award, Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue in Afton was awarded. At a launch...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Tree#Recreation Department#The Grand Illumination
Augusta Free Press

Live blues jam on Sunday to benefit the Nelson County Food Pantry

The Central Virginia Blues Society and the Blue Mountain Barrel House are teaming up for a “Blues for Food” fundraiser on Sunday, Oct. 9, from noon to 5 p.m. to benefit the Nelson County Food Pantry. CVBS will host a live blues jam at Blue Mountain Breweries at...
ARRINGTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

‘A peaceful, relaxing atmosphere:’ Stuarts Draft bakery celebrates coffee shop opening Saturday

Miller’s Bake Shoppe customers recommended a coffee shop in the bakery, and coffee shop is what they are getting. A grand opening will be held for Java Joint this Saturday. “[The bakery and a coffee shop go] good together, and Stuarts Draft has no sit-down coffee shop,” said Miller’s Bake Shoppe owner Peter Sawatzka. He and his wife opened the bakery in 2019 at 23 Wayne Avenue, Stuarts Draft.
STUARTS DRAFT, VA
Augusta Free Press

Albemarle County: Fire at clubhouse in Keswick contained, no damage, no injuries

Volunteer and career units from Albemarle County were dispatched to the report of a fire at the clubhouse building on Crawford Way in Keswick. The first apparatus arrived on the scene eight minutes after dispatch to find a fire in a dryer on the basement level of the building. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire that had been contained in a laundry room.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Sentara to provide drive-thru flu clinics Saturday in Virginia and N.C.

Sentara Healthcare will host free community drive-thru flu clinics in Virginia and North Carolina on Sat., Oct. 8, 2022, from 8 a.m. to noon. Drive-thru flu clinics will be held at 17 Sentara facilities in Harrisonburg Charlottesville, Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads, South Boston and northeast North Carolina. According to a press release, the clinics are prepared to administer 5,630 flu vaccines. A complete list of clinic locations is available online.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Harrisonburg tourism sees rebound in visitors, spending in 2021

Harrisonburg’s tourism economy saw tremendous growth in 2021, returning to near 2019 pre-pandemic levels and seeing a 52 percent increase in tourism spending compared to 2020. Tourism spending in Harrisonburg reached $214 million in 2021, according to data released by Virginia Tourism Corporation and data provided by Tourism Economics,...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

‘For overall health and wellness:’ Augusta Health opens Harrisonburg primary care

Augusta Health has been serving Harrisonburg residents in Fishersville, and can now serve them in Harrisonburg at Augusta Health Primary Care, 644 University Boulevard. John Mack, Chief Operating Officer of Augusta Medical Group, said that Augusta Health’s board and organization are community-based. As a community-based board and organization, Augusta Health is required to listen to the community “and, essentially, we’ve heard them. They like Augusta Health.”
HARRISONBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia receives nearly $6 million in federal funding for health worforce

The Commonwealth of Virginia will receive nearly $6 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Act for community health workforce training. According to the press release, Nelson Community Wellness Alliance Inc. of Lovingston will receive $2,998,720 and the Virginia Department of Health will receive $2,999,487 to support the Richmond/Henrico, Central Shenandoah and Blue Ridge Health Districts.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Business accelerator program announces next round of participants

Five companies have been selected to participate in the next installment of a virtual accelerator/incubator program for growing businesses. Startup Shenandoah Valley, or S2V, is a virtual program that supports entrepreneurs with scalable business ideas in the following sectors: light manufacturing, value-added food, agriculture, technology, healthcare, logistics, and professional services.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Scottsville man dead from injuries in multi-vehicle crash in Nelson County

A Scottsville man died from injuries in a crash with a tractor-trailer on Route 151 and Route 6 in Nelson County on Thursday. Virginia State Police responded to the 10:14 a.m. crash, which involved a 1998 Kenworth tractor-trailer that was traveling north on Route 151 when a 2012 BMW 5281, traveling west on Route 6, entered the intersection in front of the tractor-trailer.
NELSON COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy