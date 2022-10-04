Read full article on original website
Waynesboro: Streets closed this weekend for Fall Foliage Art Festival
The City of Waynesboro sent out a brief civic alert on Thursday reminding residents that there would be numerous street closures this weekend due to the Fall Foliage Art Festival held downtown. According to the alert, the following streets will be closed:. Main St & Arch Ave. S. Wayne Ave...
Virginia workforce campaign celebrates 25 years with First Lady Youngkin
First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin commemorated the 25th anniversary of the Commonwealth of Virginia’s state employee workforce campaign Wednesday in downtown Richmond. Among the four recipients of this year’s First Lady’s Spirit of Virginia award, Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue in Afton was awarded. At a launch...
Trick or Treat Trail in downtown Waynesboro will take place on Oct. 28
Downtown Waynesboro will once again be the location for a Halloween Trick or Treat Trail and costume contest on Friday, Oct. 28, from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Trick or treating will start at 3:30 p.m. The costume contest will take place at 4:50 p.m. and last approximately one hour.
Community cookout in Waynesboro scheduled to promote civic engagement
Virginia Organizing will host a cookout Sunday, Oct. 9. Community Cookout to Promote Civic Engagement and Reproductive Justice will be held at North Park, 800 Bridge Ave., Waynesboro, from 4 to 6 p.m. The purpose of the event is to build community in Waynesboro, and create a safe and brave...
Live blues jam on Sunday to benefit the Nelson County Food Pantry
The Central Virginia Blues Society and the Blue Mountain Barrel House are teaming up for a “Blues for Food” fundraiser on Sunday, Oct. 9, from noon to 5 p.m. to benefit the Nelson County Food Pantry. CVBS will host a live blues jam at Blue Mountain Breweries at...
‘A peaceful, relaxing atmosphere:’ Stuarts Draft bakery celebrates coffee shop opening Saturday
Miller’s Bake Shoppe customers recommended a coffee shop in the bakery, and coffee shop is what they are getting. A grand opening will be held for Java Joint this Saturday. “[The bakery and a coffee shop go] good together, and Stuarts Draft has no sit-down coffee shop,” said Miller’s Bake Shoppe owner Peter Sawatzka. He and his wife opened the bakery in 2019 at 23 Wayne Avenue, Stuarts Draft.
Updates to road construction, maintenance schedule in VDOT Culpeper District
The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report. Albemarle County. (NEW) Bridge inspection work – Expect mobile work zone with...
Albemarle County: Fire at clubhouse in Keswick contained, no damage, no injuries
Volunteer and career units from Albemarle County were dispatched to the report of a fire at the clubhouse building on Crawford Way in Keswick. The first apparatus arrived on the scene eight minutes after dispatch to find a fire in a dryer on the basement level of the building. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire that had been contained in a laundry room.
Sentara to provide drive-thru flu clinics Saturday in Virginia and N.C.
Sentara Healthcare will host free community drive-thru flu clinics in Virginia and North Carolina on Sat., Oct. 8, 2022, from 8 a.m. to noon. Drive-thru flu clinics will be held at 17 Sentara facilities in Harrisonburg Charlottesville, Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads, South Boston and northeast North Carolina. According to a press release, the clinics are prepared to administer 5,630 flu vaccines. A complete list of clinic locations is available online.
Harrisonburg tourism sees rebound in visitors, spending in 2021
Harrisonburg’s tourism economy saw tremendous growth in 2021, returning to near 2019 pre-pandemic levels and seeing a 52 percent increase in tourism spending compared to 2020. Tourism spending in Harrisonburg reached $214 million in 2021, according to data released by Virginia Tourism Corporation and data provided by Tourism Economics,...
Albemarle County: Police seeking missing teen who may be with friends in Waynesboro
Albemarle County Police are currently seeking the whereabouts of 16-year-old Landon Peery. Peery is from the Crozet area, and may be with his juvenile girlfriend or staying with friends in Waynesboro. Anyone with information on Peery’s location is encouraged to contact Detective Lavin with the Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal...
‘For overall health and wellness:’ Augusta Health opens Harrisonburg primary care
Augusta Health has been serving Harrisonburg residents in Fishersville, and can now serve them in Harrisonburg at Augusta Health Primary Care, 644 University Boulevard. John Mack, Chief Operating Officer of Augusta Medical Group, said that Augusta Health’s board and organization are community-based. As a community-based board and organization, Augusta Health is required to listen to the community “and, essentially, we’ve heard them. They like Augusta Health.”
Civil War reenactor posing as Antifa member indicted for planting pipe bomb at battlefield
A federal grand jury in Charlottesville indicted a Winchester man for planting a pipe bomb at the Cedar Creek Battlefield in Middletown during a Civil War reenactment event in 2017. Gerald Leonard Drake, 63, of Winchester, was also indicted on charges for mailing threatening letters in which he purported to...
Waynesboro: Woman struck by train, airlifted to UVA with serious injuries
A 36-year-old Waynesboro woman was struck by a train while walking on railroad tracks in the 200 block of North Commerce Avenue on Thursday. The name of the woman injured in the 6 p.m. accident is not being released at this time. According to Waynesboro Police, she was airlifted to...
Virginia receives nearly $6 million in federal funding for health worforce
The Commonwealth of Virginia will receive nearly $6 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Act for community health workforce training. According to the press release, Nelson Community Wellness Alliance Inc. of Lovingston will receive $2,998,720 and the Virginia Department of Health will receive $2,999,487 to support the Richmond/Henrico, Central Shenandoah and Blue Ridge Health Districts.
National Weather Service: Sub-freezing temperatures possible Saturday night
The National Weather Service has a freeze watch in effect from 12 a.m. Sunday to 9 a.m. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 are possible. The freeze watch is for Augusta, Rockingham and Shenandoah counties. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, according to a severe...
Business accelerator program announces next round of participants
Five companies have been selected to participate in the next installment of a virtual accelerator/incubator program for growing businesses. Startup Shenandoah Valley, or S2V, is a virtual program that supports entrepreneurs with scalable business ideas in the following sectors: light manufacturing, value-added food, agriculture, technology, healthcare, logistics, and professional services.
Scottsville man dead from injuries in multi-vehicle crash in Nelson County
A Scottsville man died from injuries in a crash with a tractor-trailer on Route 151 and Route 6 in Nelson County on Thursday. Virginia State Police responded to the 10:14 a.m. crash, which involved a 1998 Kenworth tractor-trailer that was traveling north on Route 151 when a 2012 BMW 5281, traveling west on Route 6, entered the intersection in front of the tractor-trailer.
Augusta County: Arrests made in connection with investigation of Nexus Services
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office made a series of arrests after search warrants executed at various locations in the county, including the corporate offices of Nexus Services in Verona, on Wednesday on felony indictments handed down by an Augusta County grand jury. Michael Paul Donovan and Richard Edward Moore,...
Men’s Soccer: #21 UVA, #2 Duke battle to scoreless draw Friday night at Klöckner Stadium
#21 Virginia battled No. 2 Duke to a scoreless draw on Friday night at Klöckner Stadium. Virginia (7-4-1, 3-1-1 ACC) survived a nervy opening couple of minutes as Duke’s attack used its blistering pace to create a pair of dangerous chances with the ball bouncing freely around the Virginia penalty area.
