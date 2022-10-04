Read full article on original website
First MLB Playoff Game of Year Ends in Record Time
Baseball playoffs opened with a Guardians 2-1 victory over the Rays, a game that turned back the clock. Cleveland and Tampa Bay finished their game in just two hours and 17 minutes, which is the quickest postseason game since 1999. It is also the first time an MLB playoff game finished in under 2:20 since 2006.
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Alludes to Julio Urias Starting Game 1 of the NLDS
With the regular season completed, the Dodgers now have five days off before they kick off the National League Division Series on October 11. The first-round bye gives Los Angeles the luxury of setting up their postseason rotation exactly how they want it. So how do they want it? Well,...
Segura, Phillies rally past Cardinals 6-3 in playoff opener
Philadelphia scored six times in the ninth inning off the stingy St. Louis bullpen, highlighted by a bases-loaded single by Jean Segura, and the Phillies beat the NL Central champion Cardinals 6-3 on Friday in the opening game of their National League wild-card series. The Cardinals were poised to put...
Max Scherzer Booed Off Mound in First Playoff Start With Mets
Max Scherzer did not plan for the start of his 2022 MLB postseason to come with a disastrous outing. The Mets pitcher gave up four home runs in just 4 2/3 innings of work against the Padres on Friday night in Game 1 of the National League wild-card series, as New York got blown out 7–1.
Predicting New York Yankees Roster For ALDS
As the Yankees bide their time until the beginning of the American League Division Series, awaiting the winner of the Guardians-RaysWild Card Series, manager Aaron Boone and New York's coaching staff have several roster decisions to make. Will the Yankees enter the ALDS with an even 13 position players and...
Brandon Nimmo Hoping Wild Card Series Isn’t Final With New York Mets
NEW YORK - It's no secret that Brandon Nimmo is set to become a free agent after the 2022 postseason concludes. But Nimmo, who is set to play in his first playoff game as a Met, had not given it much thought that the Wild Card series could be his final games in Queens.
The Phillies Constructed Their Roster for Length Against Cardinals
The Philadelphia Phillies released their postseason roster just hours before the first game of their Wild Card series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday at 2:07 p.m. EDT. In an interesting maneuver, steady long reliever Nick Nelson was left off the roster in lieu of Kyle Gibson and Noah...
An epic Game 1 win by the Phillies was postseason torment at its best
ST. LOUIS — Playoff baseball is like watching a loved one defuse a bomb. It is not something that you enjoy. It is something that you endure. Every pitch is a tick on a timer that is counting down to some unknown number, every swing a snip at a tangle of multicolored wires, any one of which is liable to make the season explode. It is the type of thing that should be regulated by an international governing body. Except, this is the kind of psychological torture to which you willingly submit.
Rangers Name Final Player of Month
Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien is the team’s Player of the Month for September and October, determined by a vote of the writers and broadcaster who cover the team on a regular basis. This is the first time that Semien has won the monthly award since joining the...
Nationals face plenty of uncertainty after 107-loss season
General manager Mike Rizzo knew this was going to be a tough season for the Washington Nationals. So did manager Dave Martinez. The players, too. And it was — to the tune of a majors-worst and Nationals-record 107 losses. Compound that with the departure of star slugger Juan Soto...
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Happy to End on a High Note Personally
Trea Turner stumbled into the final day of the regular season, riding a slump unlike many he's been through in the big leagues. He had five hits in his previous 30 at-bats, and he hadn't hit a homer off an actual pitcher in a month. Throw in his struggles in...
