Bills fans send more than 1,000 donations to Tua Tagovailoa’s foundation after heartbreaking injury

Bills' Dion Dawkins buys former teammate's house
EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins has bought the East Aurora home of one of his former teammates. Dawkins, the Bills’ starting tackle, paid $1.3 million for Jerry Hughes Jr.’s former house on Stewart Court, according to Oct. 5 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office. The house went on the market Aug. 23 for $1.499 million.
WKBW-TV
Buffalo Bills release Friday injury report, five players ruled out for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills released the team's Friday injury report and five players have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tight end Dawson Knox, safety Jordan Poyer, wide receivers Jake Kumerow and Jamison Crowder, and cornerback Christian Benford have been ruled out.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Broncos injuries: 4 players ruled out for 'Thursday Night Football'
After being listed as limited on the team’s estimated injury reports this week with a right throwing shoulder injury, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has been cleared for a Thursday Night Football showdown with the Indianapolis Colts. Elsewhere on the injury front, Broncos outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper (hamstring), safety...
NFL Analysis Network
Bills’ Von Miller Speaks Out On Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins Situation
One major topic of discussion around the NFL in recent weeks has been Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. He first started grabbing headlines for the improbable comeback that he led against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2. Trailing by 21 points heading into the fourth quarter, Tagovailoa threw four touchdown passes in the final stanza for a remarkable come-from-behind victory. Many players around the league have taken notice, including Buffalo Bills star Von Miller.
Michigan Coach Collapses on Sideline During Game, Team Gathers Around Cart
Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart collapsed on the sideline and was put on a… The post Michigan Coach Collapses on Sideline During Game, Team Gathers Around Cart appeared first on Outsider.
For Southern Tier family, attending Bills game on Sunday is a sign of amazing progress
SHERMAN, N.Y. (WIVB) – For one Chautauqua County family, attending Sunday’s Bills game will be a sign of the amazing progress they’ve made as a family. Last winter, a devastating fire killed their one-year-old son and brother. Two other children in the home suffered severe burns. Pictures of the Taylor family on their journey to […]
Cleveland said goodbye to a racist team name and hello to the playoffs and a sense of renewal
Today's newsletter is a note from Connie Schultz about the hope that baseball brings.
