Are you ready to get some serious holiday shopping done this weekend???!!!! You will not find a more FUN and EFFECTIVE way to get the job done than this! Wander the Boothbay Railway Village green, eat delicious foods, sip on warm, 'hand-crafted for Fall' beverages, and listen to amazing music! All the while shopping at more than 60 incredible booths filled with art, handmade and vintage goods! Call your friends, make your plans, and we will see you there!

BOOTHBAY, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO