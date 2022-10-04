Read full article on original website
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Woolwich Historical Society to honor Debbie Locke
Every year around this time, Woolwich Historical Society recognizes a person, couple, or family with its Distinguished Service Award for dedicated volunteerism to the community. Debbie Locke of Days Ferry is this year’s recipient. “I’ve always considered her the face of our Historical Society,” said Selectman Jason Shaw. “Debbie...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Speedway crashes can now cost town money; owners, town to talk
When Wiscasset Speedway needs someone taken to a hospital, that can tie up a Wiscasset ambulance about four hours and cost the town $800 for any mutual aid, Emergency Medical Services Director Erin Bean told selectmen Oct. 4. In the meeting at the town office and on Zoom and YouTube,...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
United Way chapter welcomes feedback at community forum in Newcastle
United Way of Mid Coast Maine (UWMCM) is looking ahead to the future needs of Lincoln County residents and welcomes community feedback at a strategic planning session in Newcastle on Friday, Oct. 14. “United Way brings people together to build a strong, compassionate community that helps all of us – our families, friends, colleagues, employees, and neighbors,” said Barbara Reinertsen, executive director of United Way of Mid Coast Maine.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Town clerk’s pay negotiated to equal $30 an hour for Damariscotta’s Michelle Cameron
Alna selectmen had a night of threes Oct. 5. The three members agreed to hire Michelle Cameron at a salary equal to $30 an hour for 25 hours a week plus a $1,500 a month stipend toward medical benefits; nodded having Harry Moody grade the town’s unpaved roads again for under $3,000 as he did this summer; and heard Jeff Philbrick announce 314 people attended the Alna-themed art show at Puddledock School.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Candidates discuss housing, inflation concerns during first LCN forum
The conversation was cordial and the political differences obvious during the first of four candidate forums hosted by The Lincoln County News on Thursday, Sept. 29. Friends, family and supporters of seven candidates for state office packed the meeting room in the Wiscasset municipal building. Panelists included candidates for Senate...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
October Food Security resources
Area food pantries locations, contact information and hours:. Alna: 1574 Alna Road, 586-5313. Second and fourth Wednesdays, 3 to 5 p.m. Boothbay Harbor: 125 Townsend Ave., 350-2962. Fridays 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jefferson: 72 Gardiner Road, 315-1134. Second and fourth Wednesdays, 4 to 5:30 p.m. Newcastle: 51 Main St.,...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Coastal Rivers celebrates newest trail with ribbon cutting
A warm sun was shining and a smattering of acorns dropped from nearby trees as Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust trustees and staff, along with local and town officials and lead donors and volunteers, celebrated the land trust’s newest trail with a ribbon cutting. Coastal Rivers Executive Director Steven Hufnagel...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Planning board approves 2 applications
Proposals for a deck expansion and an oyster house addition were approved Oct. 6 by the Edgecomb Planning Board. Tonie Morrison received approval for a 10-foot by 10-foot structure attached to Muscongus Bay Oyster House at 48 Ring Point Lane. The structure will house a reverse osmosis system to address salty water, according to board chairman Barry Hathorne.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Historical hauntings at Pownalborough Court House
People of all ages who appreciate a creepy Halloween activity can look forward to special haunted tours at the Pownalborough Court House in Dresden from 4:30 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 28 and 29. Participants will experience a tour of the haunted court house and cemetery with hauntings provided by people portraying the ghosts of Pownalborough’s past. An outdoor fire with seating will allow guests to enjoy the grounds before or after their tour.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
WES students explore HVNC
Fourth grade students from Wiscasset Elementary School made their first trip to Hidden Valley Nature Center in Jefferson. They met with naturalist educators Sue Kistenmacher and Cami Wilbert to learn about tree identification. The students hiked to the barn and used field guides to learn which trees a given leaf or needles came from. Then the students were invited to “Meet a Tree.”
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Edgecomb Eddy rewards students for good behavior
Edgecomb Eddy School students are being rewarded for good behavior with a feather. Students receive their reward for following expected behaviors around campus. Principal Tom Landberg explained the Positive Behavior Intervention Supports initiative during the Oct. 3 school committee meeting. “We have specific statements for all areas of the school, playground, hallways, bathrooms, cafeteria and classrooms. All use positive language. There aren’t any ‘no’ statements. Positive language speaks to what students should be doing, for instance one of our hallway expectations is “quiet voice and walking feet,’” he said.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Get Out The Vote Party with live music, food trucks Oct. 15
The Lincoln County Democratic Committee (LCDC) is hosting a Get Out The Vote (GOTV) party called Rally for Democracy on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the American Legion in Damariscotta. Parking is available next door at the Central Lincoln County YMCA, at 525 Main St. Accessible spots at the Legion are reserved for those with special designation plates or placards.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
THIS WEEKEND AT THE MUSUEM!
Are you ready to get some serious holiday shopping done this weekend???!!!! You will not find a more FUN and EFFECTIVE way to get the job done than this! Wander the Boothbay Railway Village green, eat delicious foods, sip on warm, 'hand-crafted for Fall' beverages, and listen to amazing music! All the while shopping at more than 60 incredible booths filled with art, handmade and vintage goods! Call your friends, make your plans, and we will see you there!
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Keith Drost scores big payday with Amsoil Dominator Strictly Shootout win
Saturday’s schedule at Wiscasset Speedway was jam-packed with exciting racing action as the track hosted their 2022 Group #2 season finale and the tenth annual Amsoil Dominator Strictly Shootout. The Strictly Shootout, founded by Dave Brannon, is the biggest Strictly Street race of the season at Wiscasset Speedway. The...
