Read full article on original website
Related
An incredible work’: David Hockney’s new 5-metre digital artwork unveiled
“Fresh pictures of a very beautiful world” is how the artist David Hockney describes his latest works, a series of digital drawings of flowers that culminated in an extraordinary, 5-metre-long picture of the artist in front of these still-life images, revealed for the first time in the Observer today.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Beyoncé: Right Said Fred’s ‘Sexy’ claims are ‘erroneous and incredibly disparaging’
Beyoncé is caught in a classic she said, Right Said Fred said. Days after the group claimed the 28-time Grammy winner never approached them for clearance to interpolate their hit "I'm Too Sexy" for her 2022 track "Alien Superstar," Beyoncé is calling their claim "erroneous and incredibly disparaging."
Comments / 0