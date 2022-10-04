Read full article on original website
Mother Claims She Sold Her Son For Drugs; He Is Still Missing
Bake N Bacon to take over Devil's Den in South Philly
MANNA Kicks Off Season of Giving with Annual Pie in the Sky Fundraiser
4 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in Pennsylvania
Report: Video of Draymond Green Punch ‘Changes Everything’ for Warriors
View the original article to see embedded media. Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr addressed the altercation that occurred between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green on Thursday. Speaking in front of the media for the first time since the incident occurred, Kerr was adamant that Poole's behavior has not changed, as some reports suggested.
Lakers News: Dwight Howard Calls This Lakers Teammate The Most Skilled Player Of All Time
Free agent former 2021-22 Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard had a deep and wide-ranging conversation with Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes for their Showtime series All The Smoke recently. View the original article to see embedded media. Howard would know. He has played with several of the best players...
Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks Preseason Game Preview
View the original article to see embedded media. The first of two preseason games against the Milwaukee Bucks could not have gone any better for the Atlanta Hawks. All-Star point guard Dejounte Murray fit right in with his new teammates, and the team defense was unrecognizable compared to last year.
Trae Young, Ja Morant, and NBA Players React to Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole Video
View the original article to see embedded media. It seems like the Draymond Green and Jordan Poole punching saga didn't go away as quietly as the Golden State Warriors hoped it would, as the video became leaked today by TMZ. The nature of how Draymond punched Poole was so shocking that even other NBA players viewed it as something surreal.
Montrezl Harrell Dishes Thoughts on Battle With Paul Reed
Just a few weeks before the Philadelphia 76ers fired up their training camp in Charleston, South Carolina, the team made its final signing before traveling by adding the veteran big man Montrezl Harrell. When Harrell landed a multi-year deal with the Sixers, it was easy to assume that the veteran...
Mavs Fall to Magic Despite Hot Shooting From Luka Doncic, Christian Wood
After coming off a close win against the Oklahoma City Thunder in their NBA preseason opener, the Dallas Mavericks entered Friday night's game against the Orlando Magic with an all-time 5-0 record in preseason play under coach Jason Kidd. Jaden Hardy shined in his Mavericks debut ... so much that...
Stephen Jackson urges Draymond Green to ‘fix’ issue with Jordan Poole
Former Warriors star Stephen Jackson offered Draymond Green a word of advice Thursday night in the wake of news that Green punched Jordan Poole in practice this week. Jackson told Green he needed to address Poole and try to make amends after a verbal argument turned physical in Wednesday’s practice.
Hornets Make a Pair of Roster Moves
Thursday morning, the Charlotte Hornets waived forward Isaiah Whaley, an undrafted free agent out of UConn. Whaley spent time with the Hornets in the 2k23 Summer League but did not see any game action. He did, however, record one rebound in four minutes of the team's preseason opener against the Boston Celtics.
NBA GMs Predict Improvement for Pelicans Team
When the subject of NBA's Most Improved Team came up, the Pelicans were at the forefront of the poll and came in 2nd behind the Los Angeles Clippers. With the return of a healthy Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the Clippers were the runaway favorite to be the most improved team at 41% of the voting. The Pelicans were in second with 17% of the votes, tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Washington Commanders activate rookie Brian Robinson for Week 5 clash vs. Titans
Washington Commanders’ rookie running back Brian Robinson, Jr. is officially set to make his NFL debut for the team in
