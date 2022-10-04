ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Report: Video of Draymond Green Punch ‘Changes Everything’ for Warriors

View the original article to see embedded media. Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr addressed the altercation that occurred between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green on Thursday. Speaking in front of the media for the first time since the incident occurred, Kerr was adamant that Poole's behavior has not changed, as some reports suggested.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks Preseason Game Preview

View the original article to see embedded media. The first of two preseason games against the Milwaukee Bucks could not have gone any better for the Atlanta Hawks. All-Star point guard Dejounte Murray fit right in with his new teammates, and the team defense was unrecognizable compared to last year.
MILWAUKEE, WI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Trae Young, Ja Morant, and NBA Players React to Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole Video

View the original article to see embedded media. It seems like the Draymond Green and Jordan Poole punching saga didn't go away as quietly as the Golden State Warriors hoped it would, as the video became leaked today by TMZ. The nature of how Draymond punched Poole was so shocking that even other NBA players viewed it as something surreal.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Montrezl Harrell Dishes Thoughts on Battle With Paul Reed

Just a few weeks before the Philadelphia 76ers fired up their training camp in Charleston, South Carolina, the team made its final signing before traveling by adding the veteran big man Montrezl Harrell. When Harrell landed a multi-year deal with the Sixers, it was easy to assume that the veteran...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Mavs Fall to Magic Despite Hot Shooting From Luka Doncic, Christian Wood

After coming off a close win against the Oklahoma City Thunder in their NBA preseason opener, the Dallas Mavericks entered Friday night's game against the Orlando Magic with an all-time 5-0 record in preseason play under coach Jason Kidd. Jaden Hardy shined in his Mavericks debut ... so much that...
ORLANDO, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Hornets Make a Pair of Roster Moves

Thursday morning, the Charlotte Hornets waived forward Isaiah Whaley, an undrafted free agent out of UConn. Whaley spent time with the Hornets in the 2k23 Summer League but did not see any game action. He did, however, record one rebound in four minutes of the team's preseason opener against the Boston Celtics.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Matisse Thybulle
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Tyrese Maxey
Person
De'anthony Melton
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
San Luis Obispo Tribune

NBA GMs Predict Improvement for Pelicans Team

When the subject of NBA's Most Improved Team came up, the Pelicans were at the forefront of the poll and came in 2nd behind the Los Angeles Clippers. With the return of a healthy Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the Clippers were the runaway favorite to be the most improved team at 41% of the voting. The Pelicans were in second with 17% of the votes, tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy