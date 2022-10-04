Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Giants punter ‘Scottish Hammer’ Gillan pays tribute to HBCU
New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan — whose nickname is the “Scottish Hammer” — took an unusual route to the NFL. Before he celebrates a homecoming when the Giants face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in London, he wanted to pay tribute to his alma mater, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.
Kirk Herbstreit seems less than thrilled about calling Ohio State vs. Michigan State
Kirk Herbstreit has already seen what Ohio State can do this season. The ESPN color commentator and former Ohio State quarterback was on the calls for both of the Buckeyes' wins against Notre Dame and Wisconsin. Herbstreit, along with Chris Fowler and Holly Rowe, will be in East Lansing Saturday for Ohio State's first road game against Michigan State at 4 p.m. ...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sean Keeler: While Russell Wilson choked, Pete Carroll cackled. Everyone’s getting last laugh on Broncos, who look like a last-place team in AFC West. Again.
DENVER — In between the boos, you could almost make out the sound of Pete Carroll cackling from 1,300 miles away. The way a used car salesman cackles when a lemon leaves the lot. Al Michaels, the consummate pro, could barely contain the guffaws while his microphone was hot....
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Patriots Belichick Provides ‘State Of The QBs’ Update; Who Starts Sunday?
FOXBORO — While many teams would understandably be frazzled when health issues affect their top two options at the quarterback position, coach Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots are still taking it one day at a time. With incumbent starter Mac Jones still recovering from a high ankle...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Falcons CB Isaiah Oliver Returns to Practice; Will He Play Sunday vs. Bucs?
The Atlanta Falcons are getting healthier, and it couldn't come at a better time. The team has finished the season's first four weeks with consecutive wins and hold a 2-2 record, good enough to be tied for first in the NFC South. Fortunately for the Falcons, with four games in...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Video of Draymond Green Punch ‘Changes Everything’ for Warriors
View the original article to see embedded media. Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr addressed the altercation that occurred between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green on Thursday. Speaking in front of the media for the first time since the incident occurred, Kerr was adamant that Poole's behavior has not changed, as some reports suggested.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills Injury Update: How Many Buffalo Starters OUT vs. Steelers?
The Buffalo Bills are just a few days away from hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they will be doing so without some of their best players. The team announced Friday that defensive back Jordan Poyer, tight end Dawson Knox, cornerback Christian Benford and wide receivers Jamison Crowder and Jake Kumerow would not play Sunday against the Steelers.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt picks Ohio State to cover 26.5-point spread vs. Michigan State
Michigan State will play host to No. 3 Ohio State this weekend in what will be the toughest opponent the Spartans will face all season. The Buckeyes have outscored the Spartans 108-19 in the last two matchups between these programs, and Fox Sports' college football analyst Joel Klatt thinks we'll see more of the same this Saturday in East Lansing.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Friday Dolphins Mailbag: McDaniel, Tua, Second-Guessing, Secondary, and More
Part 1 of the pre-Jets game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. After the first quarter of the season, how would you rate McDaniel's coaching ability? What are some areas of improvement, and what has he done well?. Hey Chris, judging by the Dolphins’ 3-1 record with what was a...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Do Bears Coaches Have Formula for Beating Kirk Cousins?
The Bears have seen enough of Kirk Cousins over the years to realize he'll have real klinkers every now and then. They'd like to think their coaching staff has some sort of well-protected secret for defending against the Vikings quarterback based on one past performance against him with Indianapolis, but they realize it's probably not the case.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The View from Arizona on Jalen Hurts
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has put himself in the MVP conversation with his play so far this season. He is, however, coming off a game in which he threw for his lowest passing total of the season with 204 yards in brutal weather conditions last Sunday in a 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Giants Update: Kadarius Toney Tweaked Other Hamstring, Doesn’t Make Trip to London
New York Giants receiver Kadarius Toney can't seem to catch a break. The second-year receiver, who has missed the last two games with a hamstring issue, had been making slow and steady progress in his recovery--that is until he tweaked his other hamstring on Wednesday during his limited participation in practice, in essence putting him back to square one.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cincinnati Bengals Two-Point Conversion: Offense Set To Tee Off
After a rough start to the season, the Bengals find themselves at 2-2 with a chance to take over first place in the division this weekend against the Baltimore Ravens. After the way the first two games went, if I told you that would be the case heading into Week 5, many of you wouldn't believe me.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Hutchinson: Lions Defense Will Change in Search of ‘Right Formula’
Three sacks through four games. On the surface, it doesn't sound like too bad of a sack total for Detroit Lions rookie EDGE Aidan Hutchinson. However, when you dig deeper, you'll find out that all three of those sacks came in one game: Week 2 against the Washington Commanders. Additionally,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Daniel Jones practices as Giants prepare for the Packers
Quarterback Daniel Jones' sprained left ankle has improved and he practiced on a limited basis Wednesday as the New York Giants started preparations for a game in London against the Green Bay Packers this weekend. Coach Brian Daboll seemed encouraged his quarterback was responding to treatment. Jones said he felt...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jalen Hurts and Kyler Murray: Their History, and Zach Ertz’s Opinion on Them
PHILADELPHIA – Jalen Hurts’ weekly meet the media session was over without a single question about the Eagles' next opponent, the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. So, the Eagles QB talked about them on his own. “I will say this, too,” he said. “I didn’t get any questions about...
