ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Giants punter ‘Scottish Hammer’ Gillan pays tribute to HBCU

New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan — whose nickname is the “Scottish Hammer” — took an unusual route to the NFL. Before he celebrates a homecoming when the Giants face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in London, he wanted to pay tribute to his alma mater, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.
NFL
The Columbus Dispatch

Kirk Herbstreit seems less than thrilled about calling Ohio State vs. Michigan State

Kirk Herbstreit has already seen what Ohio State can do this season. The ESPN color commentator and former Ohio State quarterback was on the calls for both of the Buckeyes' wins against Notre Dame and Wisconsin. Herbstreit, along with Chris Fowler and Holly Rowe, will be in East Lansing Saturday for Ohio State's first road game against Michigan State at 4 p.m. ...
COLUMBUS, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Sean Keeler: While Russell Wilson choked, Pete Carroll cackled. Everyone’s getting last laugh on Broncos, who look like a last-place team in AFC West. Again.

DENVER — In between the boos, you could almost make out the sound of Pete Carroll cackling from 1,300 miles away. The way a used car salesman cackles when a lemon leaves the lot. Al Michaels, the consummate pro, could barely contain the guffaws while his microphone was hot....
DENVER, CO
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Patriots Belichick Provides ‘State Of The QBs’ Update; Who Starts Sunday?

FOXBORO — While many teams would understandably be frazzled when health issues affect their top two options at the quarterback position, coach Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots are still taking it one day at a time. With incumbent starter Mac Jones still recovering from a high ankle...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
City
Sunfield, MI
Local
Michigan Football
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Report: Video of Draymond Green Punch ‘Changes Everything’ for Warriors

View the original article to see embedded media. Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr addressed the altercation that occurred between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green on Thursday. Speaking in front of the media for the first time since the incident occurred, Kerr was adamant that Poole's behavior has not changed, as some reports suggested.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bills Injury Update: How Many Buffalo Starters OUT vs. Steelers?

The Buffalo Bills are just a few days away from hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they will be doing so without some of their best players. The team announced Friday that defensive back Jordan Poyer, tight end Dawson Knox, cornerback Christian Benford and wide receivers Jamison Crowder and Jake Kumerow would not play Sunday against the Steelers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U M#Seahawks#49ers#American Football#U M Passing Game#The Cleveland Browns#The New York Jets#Major General#The State Of Michigan#Abg Si Llc
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Friday Dolphins Mailbag: McDaniel, Tua, Second-Guessing, Secondary, and More

Part 1 of the pre-Jets game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. After the first quarter of the season, how would you rate McDaniel's coaching ability? What are some areas of improvement, and what has he done well?. Hey Chris, judging by the Dolphins’ 3-1 record with what was a...
NFL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Do Bears Coaches Have Formula for Beating Kirk Cousins?

The Bears have seen enough of Kirk Cousins over the years to realize he'll have real klinkers every now and then. They'd like to think their coaching staff has some sort of well-protected secret for defending against the Vikings quarterback based on one past performance against him with Indianapolis, but they realize it's probably not the case.
CHICAGO, IL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

The View from Arizona on Jalen Hurts

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has put himself in the MVP conversation with his play so far this season. He is, however, coming off a game in which he threw for his lowest passing total of the season with 204 yards in brutal weather conditions last Sunday in a 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
NFL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Giants Update: Kadarius Toney Tweaked Other Hamstring, Doesn’t Make Trip to London

New York Giants receiver Kadarius Toney can't seem to catch a break. The second-year receiver, who has missed the last two games with a hamstring issue, had been making slow and steady progress in his recovery--that is until he tweaked his other hamstring on Wednesday during his limited participation in practice, in essence putting him back to square one.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cincinnati Bengals Two-Point Conversion: Offense Set To Tee Off

After a rough start to the season, the Bengals find themselves at 2-2 with a chance to take over first place in the division this weekend against the Baltimore Ravens. After the way the first two games went, if I told you that would be the case heading into Week 5, many of you wouldn't believe me.
CINCINNATI, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Hutchinson: Lions Defense Will Change in Search of ‘Right Formula’

Three sacks through four games. On the surface, it doesn't sound like too bad of a sack total for Detroit Lions rookie EDGE Aidan Hutchinson. However, when you dig deeper, you'll find out that all three of those sacks came in one game: Week 2 against the Washington Commanders. Additionally,...
NFL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Daniel Jones practices as Giants prepare for the Packers

Quarterback Daniel Jones' sprained left ankle has improved and he practiced on a limited basis Wednesday as the New York Giants started preparations for a game in London against the Green Bay Packers this weekend. Coach Brian Daboll seemed encouraged his quarterback was responding to treatment. Jones said he felt...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy