A man was shot multiple times while sitting in a vehicle outside an Opelousas residence on Tuesday night. Opelousas police officers responded to the shooting near the intersection of East and Truman streets around 10:40 p.m. Responders learned that a man had been struck by gunfire multiple times while sitting inside a vehicle outside an area residence and was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.

OPELOUSAS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO