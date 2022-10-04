Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Paul Breaux Middle student arrested after report that students had guns on campus, authorities say
A student was arrested Friday on one count of terrorizing after allegedly telling a school resource officer there were two students with guns on the Paul Breaux Middle campus. Paul Breaux Middle School was placed on lockdown Friday morning as a result of the false information provided to the Lafayette Police officer. The lockdown was lifted after officers searched the campus and found no weapon.
theadvocate.com
Two Lafayette High students arrested for making social media threats that prompted lockdowns, police say
Two Lafayette High School students have been arrested after repeated threats made against teachers and students on social media prompted school lockdowns Monday and Thursday and added security. One student was arrested on two counts of terrorizing and the other student was arrested on one count of terrorizing. Both were...
Police arrest armed robbery suspect with help from community
An armed robbery suspect in Broussard was arrested after law enforcement responded, tracked, located and apprehended him in under an hour.
State Police deliver District officer-involved shooting report to the DA
One person died and another one was wounded; troopers say there's no probable cause that an officer who fired his weapon that night should be charged.
UPDATE: Two students arrested in Lafayette High social media threat
The school is on lockdown for the second time this week after a threat against faculty and students was made on a social media platform.
theadvocate.com
UL student in 'stable' condition after shooting near campus, Lafayette police say
A University of Louisiana at Lafayette student was in stable condition late Thursday morning, following a shooting on the edge of campus. Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit, Lafayette police spokesperson, said the student had surgery Wednesday night after he was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. The student was...
Student accused of making threat to shoot up school in Evangeline Parish
Evangeline Parish Sheriff's office is investigating a school threat aimed at Evangeline Central.
Anderson Middle School evacuated due to bomb threat
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Anderson Middle School in New Iberia was evacuated due to a bomb threat Friday, according to the school’s Facebook page. “The school has been cleared by the NIPD. Everyone is safe,” the post read. “All students are back in class and have been provided breakfast.” The school posted that the […]
Parents speak out on social media threats
Family members of Lafayette High School students gathered outside the school Thursday after what police say was the second lockdown in three days at the school. KATC spoke with them at the scene.
Eunice News
Eunice Police Arrests report
The following are arrests by Eunice Police. October 5 Garrett James Miller, 33, 500 block of Hwy. 29, Eunice. Hit and run, contempt of court. Juan Grimaldo, 37, 1300 block of West Peach, Eunice. Probation warrant. Trevor Leger, 18, 100 block of Mill, Eunice. Bench warrant. J.L. Pitre, 48, 100 block of Crestview Loop, Eunice. Falsification of drug test. Geani Guillory, 24, 1300 block of Rose,…
Deputies searching Beau Chêne High after threats found on bathroom wall
A heavy police presence at Beau Chêne High as police search the school after threats were discovered.
theadvocate.com
Man arrested on drug, other charges after chase in stolen car in Duson, Lafayette
A man was arrested on drug possession and other charges after a police chase in a stolen vehicle Wednesday. Duson police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle on I-10 near Scott around 12:45 p.m. The driver, identified as 41-year-old Randy Page, stopped briefly before fleeing the area and leading officers on a pursuit, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office public information officer Valerie Ponseti said in a statement.
Opelousas Police investigate shooting incident, one injured
Opelousas Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred last night near the intersection of East Street and Truman Street.
theadvocate.com
Man arrested for beating twin brother to death at their home, Baton Rouge police say
A Baton Rouge man faces a second degree murder charge for beating his twin brother so severely at their Wallis Street home that he died after a days-long hospital stay, police said. Timothy Paul Pitts, 56, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Tuesday after his twin, Daniel Pitts,...
theadvocate.com
Man shot multiple times while sitting in vehicle outside Opelousas residence
A man was shot multiple times while sitting in a vehicle outside an Opelousas residence on Tuesday night. Opelousas police officers responded to the shooting near the intersection of East and Truman streets around 10:40 p.m. Responders learned that a man had been struck by gunfire multiple times while sitting inside a vehicle outside an area residence and was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
theadvocate.com
Trial begins for man accused of running over, killing Zachary firefighter and reserve officer
East Baton Rouge Parish Assistant District Attorney Dana Cummings detailed how a beloved Zachary firefighter and reserve police officer was run over and killed in March 2018. While a jury listened, so did more than three dozen police officers and firefighters who helped fill a Baton Rouge courtroom. She turned...
theadvocate.com
After complaints from law enforcement, judge revokes bond for alleged church drug dealer
Under pressure from local law enforcement, a Baton Rouge judge revoked bail for a man accused of processing and selling fentanyl and other drugs from a Paige Street church, allegedly culminating in a fatal overdose earlier this year. East Baton Rouge district court judge Tarvald Smith ruled Thursday to revoke...
theadvocate.com
After search, 15-year-old arrested, charged with murder in fatal Cecilia shooting
A 15-year-old has been arrested in a St. Martin Parish homicide, Sheriff Becket Breaux announced in a statement Tuesday. Deputies responded to a 911 call about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday regarding shots fired in the 1000 block of East Madeline Boulevard in Cecilia, according to the statement. Upon arrival, deputies located...
kalb.com
Family of 17-year-old found dead at Paragon speaks out as investigation continues
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The family of a 17-year-old girl that was found dead at the Paragon Casino Resort on Monday, Oct. 3, is now speaking out wanting more answers as to what happened to their loved one. News Channel 5 spoke to the victim’s family, who confirmed that...
St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 16-year-old girl
The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office (SLPSO) is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.
