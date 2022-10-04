ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

theadvocate.com

Paul Breaux Middle student arrested after report that students had guns on campus, authorities say

A student was arrested Friday on one count of terrorizing after allegedly telling a school resource officer there were two students with guns on the Paul Breaux Middle campus. Paul Breaux Middle School was placed on lockdown Friday morning as a result of the false information provided to the Lafayette Police officer. The lockdown was lifted after officers searched the campus and found no weapon.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Lafayette, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Lafayette, LA
KLFY News 10

Anderson Middle School evacuated due to bomb threat

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Anderson Middle School in New Iberia was evacuated due to a bomb threat Friday, according to the school’s Facebook page. “The school has been cleared by the NIPD. Everyone is safe,” the post read. “All students are back in class and have been provided breakfast.” The school posted that the […]
NEW IBERIA, LA
#Northside#Police#Lafayette Police Sr#Cpl
Eunice News

Eunice Police Arrests report

The following are arrests by Eunice Police. October 5 Garrett James Miller, 33, 500 block of Hwy. 29, Eunice. Hit and run, contempt of court. Juan Grimaldo, 37, 1300 block of West Peach, Eunice. Probation warrant. Trevor Leger, 18, 100 block of Mill, Eunice. Bench warrant. J.L. Pitre, 48, 100 block of Crestview Loop, Eunice. Falsification of drug test. Geani Guillory, 24, 1300 block of Rose,…
EUNICE, LA
theadvocate.com

Man arrested on drug, other charges after chase in stolen car in Duson, Lafayette

A man was arrested on drug possession and other charges after a police chase in a stolen vehicle Wednesday. Duson police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle on I-10 near Scott around 12:45 p.m. The driver, identified as 41-year-old Randy Page, stopped briefly before fleeing the area and leading officers on a pursuit, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office public information officer Valerie Ponseti said in a statement.
DUSON, LA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
theadvocate.com

Man shot multiple times while sitting in vehicle outside Opelousas residence

A man was shot multiple times while sitting in a vehicle outside an Opelousas residence on Tuesday night. Opelousas police officers responded to the shooting near the intersection of East and Truman streets around 10:40 p.m. Responders learned that a man had been struck by gunfire multiple times while sitting inside a vehicle outside an area residence and was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
OPELOUSAS, LA

