Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WESH
Seminole County residents warned about bacteria, debris in floodwater
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — All up and down the St. Johns River there's a massive amount of flooding. Lake Monroe is just under 9 feet, a historic record for flood levels. What can't easily be seen is exactly what's in the water. "There's going to be sewage in the...
Bay News 9
Storm debris pickup in Central Florida counties and cities
CENTRAL FLORIDA — Now that Hurricane Ian has left Florida, the post-storm cleanup has begun. The following are details about pick-up procedures provided by the counties and municipalities. Orange County. Unincorporated Orange County. Orange County Public Works debris removal contractors already have been deployed to collect large storm debris....
WESH
Seminole County businesses impacted by record flooding from Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — There’s construction going on in the parking lot of Sanford’s hospital. "We're going to be putting up a dam across the parking lot to prevent any future water moving toward the hospital," Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris said. From the Lake Monroe...
WESH
Residents in Deltona dealing with smelly floodwater
DELTONA, Fla. — It has been nearly a week since Hurricane Ian swept through Central Florida, and yet people in Deltona are still dealing with flooding. “Everything that the water touched. It’s ruined,” said Lisandra Acevedo. Wednesday was the first day she was able to get back...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WESH
Volusia County beach visitors advised to use caution due to debris, hurricane damage
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The beaches in Flagler and Volusia Counties were hammered by Hurricane Ian. In Volusia County, there are oceanfront properties that are now unsafe due to erosion and piers in both counties took a pounding. Despite all that, people are on the beach walking because there's...
daytonatimes.com
‘Sad, upsetting and depressing’
Area residents describe their experience with Hurricane Ian. As of Daytona Times’ Wednesday deadline, there were five Hurricane Ian -related deaths in Volusia County and more than 200 people being housed in a shelter at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach. Daytona Beach residents tell their experiences with the...
WESH
Volunteers provide thousands of meals for Volusia County residents impacted by flooding
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — New Smyrna Beach saw Central Florida's highest rainfall levels and strongest winds during the hurricane. Despite spread damage and flooding, food is still getting to people who need it the most. "It's 31 inches of water when it all started out and now we're down...
WESH
Volusia County firefighters' home floods during high-water rescues
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Though at least five people lost their lives in Volusia County due to the hurricane, many more were saved, rescued by first responders who risked their own lives to do it. Later, some of them came home to find their own hurricane disaster. "It was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘It’s unimaginable’: Concerns arise after 2 drivers find water in their vehicle’s gas
ORLANDO, Fla. — The flood risk to homes and apartments across Central Florida after Hurricane Ian struck has been obvious. But few drivers would suspect there could be a water problem at the gas pump, too. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Chris Lipsey thought his Ford...
wmfe.org
Volusia officials: Hurricane Ian caused $263 million in damage, more flooding possible
Volusia County officials are estimating so far that Hurricane Ian caused some $263 million in damage throughout the county. Officials say New Smyrna Beach alone endured Category 2-force winds and more than 20 inches of rain with Hurricane Ian. For context Florida receives about 50 inches of rain annually. But...
mynews13.com
Rising water causes problems for Sanford businesses
SANFORD, Fla. — Water continued to rise several days after Hurricane Ian moved through Central Florida, causing all sorts of problems for homeowners and businesses along the St. Johns River. — including downtown Sanford along Lake Monroe. What You Need To Know. Homeowners and business owners along Lake...
WESH
Daytona Beach apartment residents say leases terminated due to uninhabitable living conditions
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Residents at the Park at Via Corso Apartments in Daytona Beach were told they have until Monday at noon to get out of their units. The area did flood during Hurricane Ian, but no one expected they would have their leases terminated because of it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
click orlando
‘The roof went flying:’ Ormond Beach man sets up tent after hurricane blew his roof away
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – William Cullen of Ormond Beach is hanging onto what is left of his home after Hurricane Ian’s harsh winds tore through, leaving the home unlivable. “The patio came off, then the roof went flying over there, then the wall in the back buckled out,” Cullen said.
fox35orlando.com
Sanford neighborhoods still buried underwater following Ian's destruction in Florida
SANFORD, Fla. - Imagine having a foot of water inside your home and having to row a half-mile every day, just to get to your car. It’s what people in one Central Florida neighborhood are doing multiple times a day. It’s the new reality for homeowners along Beacon Dr....
Two charged in theft of $5,000 worth of used cooking oil from Flagler County business
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A routine business check in Flagler County led to the arrest of two men for attempting to steal nearly $5,000 of used cooking oil. According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, 48-year-old Rui Gen Lin and 41-year-old Rong Chen of Gainesville were caught stealing 7,000 pounds of used cooking oil from Woody’s Bar-B-Que in Palm Coast Thursday morning.
Seminole County businesses deal with flooding, flickering power in Hurricane Ian aftermath
SANFORD, Fla. — A week after Hurricane Ian hit Central Florida, some Seminole County home and business owners are still struggling with flood waters and lights that come on and off. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Lake Monroe has yet to crest, and some Sanford leaders...
Bay News 9
Some Geneva residents dealing with up to 6 feet of flooding around homes
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Ephraim Griffin has to build barriers around his home in Geneva to protect it because it is trapped on all four sides. “It rained for 36 hours, 40 hours," Griffin said. "Four more days, five more days, it would have been biblical.”. What You Need...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Trapped in their own garage in New Smyrna Beach
Among the many stories of sacrifice, bravery and people helping people that have come from Tropical Storm Ian, none may be more dramatic than what happened to Kathy Blackman and her husband, John Foderaro. By 5:30 a.m. Thursday, the morning Hurricane Ian hit Volusia County, the New Smyrna Beach residents'...
WESH
Flagler County issues 'enter at your own risk' guidance for beach visitors
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County assessed beaches and conducted water quality tests. The county has issued "enter at your own risk" guidance due to debris from Hurricane Ian. Test samples on Wednesday afternoon demonstrated the water quality was OK and there weren't high levels of bacteria, according to...
mynews13.com
DeLand business owner sleeps outside building to make sure flooding is kept at bay
Hurricane Ian forced some Central Florida business owners to close their doors and leave their businesses alone as the storm rolled through. However, the owner of Captain Jed’s Airboat Rides in DeLand said he’s been sleeping in his car for nine days right outside his building, right next to the St. Johns River.
Comments / 0