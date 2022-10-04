ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deltona, FL

Bay News 9

Storm debris pickup in Central Florida counties and cities

CENTRAL FLORIDA — Now that Hurricane Ian has left Florida, the post-storm cleanup has begun. The following are details about pick-up procedures provided by the counties and municipalities. Orange County. Unincorporated Orange County. Orange County Public Works debris removal contractors already have been deployed to collect large storm debris....
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Residents in Deltona dealing with smelly floodwater

DELTONA, Fla. — It has been nearly a week since Hurricane Ian swept through Central Florida, and yet people in Deltona are still dealing with flooding. “Everything that the water touched. It’s ruined,” said Lisandra Acevedo. Wednesday was the first day she was able to get back...
DELTONA, FL
Deltona, FL
daytonatimes.com

‘Sad, upsetting and depressing’

Area residents describe their experience with Hurricane Ian. As of Daytona Times’ Wednesday deadline, there were five Hurricane Ian -related deaths in Volusia County and more than 200 people being housed in a shelter at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach. Daytona Beach residents tell their experiences with the...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
mynews13.com

Rising water causes problems for Sanford businesses

SANFORD, Fla. — Water continued to rise several days after Hurricane Ian moved through Central Florida, causing all sorts of problems for homeowners and businesses along the St. Johns River. — including downtown Sanford along Lake Monroe. What You Need To Know. Homeowners and business owners along Lake...
SANFORD, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Two charged in theft of $5,000 worth of used cooking oil from Flagler County business

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A routine business check in Flagler County led to the arrest of two men for attempting to steal nearly $5,000 of used cooking oil. According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, 48-year-old Rui Gen Lin and 41-year-old Rong Chen of Gainesville were caught stealing 7,000 pounds of used cooking oil from Woody’s Bar-B-Que in Palm Coast Thursday morning.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Trapped in their own garage in New Smyrna Beach

Among the many stories of sacrifice, bravery and people helping people that have come from Tropical Storm Ian, none may be more dramatic than what happened to Kathy Blackman and her husband, John Foderaro. By 5:30 a.m. Thursday, the morning Hurricane Ian hit Volusia County, the New Smyrna Beach residents'...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL

