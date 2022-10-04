ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Giants punter ‘Scottish Hammer’ Gillan pays tribute to HBCU

New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan — whose nickname is the “Scottish Hammer” — took an unusual route to the NFL. Before he celebrates a homecoming when the Giants face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in London, he wanted to pay tribute to his alma mater, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.
NFL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

From the Las Vegas Raiders Locker Room: LB Blake Martinez

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders are heading to Arrowhead Stadium to take on their AFC West rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. We caught up with LB Blake Martinez in the locker room for an interview about the state of the Silver and Black and looking ahead to Monday evening.
NFL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Sean Keeler: While Russell Wilson choked, Pete Carroll cackled. Everyone’s getting last laugh on Broncos, who look like a last-place team in AFC West. Again.

DENVER — In between the boos, you could almost make out the sound of Pete Carroll cackling from 1,300 miles away. The way a used car salesman cackles when a lemon leaves the lot. Al Michaels, the consummate pro, could barely contain the guffaws while his microphone was hot....
DENVER, CO
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Superdome Needs Saints, Saints Need Superdome

Calling Sunday a desperation type of game for the Saints seems a bit farfetched, but it is an important opportunity in the season for things to turnaround in New Orleans. At 1-3, a win over the Seahawks won't solve everything for the team, but it would be a step in the right direction. The month of October sees the team at home three out of the next four games, and this is a time where the Superdome magic needs to come back in a big way.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Seahawks vs. Saints: Positions We’re Watching

Sunday is right around the corner, and Week 5 of the NFL season sees a lot of teams looking to turn the corner. New Orleans is one of those teams, and they play host to Seattle inside the Superdome for a noon kickoff. Here's some positions we're watching when the Saints take on the Seahawks.
SEATTLE, WA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Seahawks Rookie ‘Going to Get More Play’ vs. Saints, says Pete Carroll

When the Seattle Seahawks selected Minnesota outside linebacker Boye Mafe with the No. 40 overall pick in April's draft, they imagined he'd become an impact player. However, according to Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, they didn't expect it so soon. Through four games, Mafe has seen his snap share steadily increase,...
SEATTLE, WA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Patriots Belichick Provides ‘State Of The QBs’ Update; Who Starts Sunday?

FOXBORO — While many teams would understandably be frazzled when health issues affect their top two options at the quarterback position, coach Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots are still taking it one day at a time. With incumbent starter Mac Jones still recovering from a high ankle...
NFL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bills Injury Update: How Many Buffalo Starters OUT vs. Steelers?

The Buffalo Bills are just a few days away from hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they will be doing so without some of their best players. The team announced Friday that defensive back Jordan Poyer, tight end Dawson Knox, cornerback Christian Benford and wide receivers Jamison Crowder and Jake Kumerow would not play Sunday against the Steelers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Commanders Ex Landon Collins Signs With NFC East Rival

Former Washington Commanders safety Landon Collins has a new home ... well, it isn't exactly new. After a long free agency, Collins is signing with the New York Giants on a one-year deal. CBS Sports is the first to report the news. For Collins and the Giants, the reunion rumors...
NFL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

First MLB Playoff Game of Year Ends in Record Time

Baseball playoffs opened with a Guardians 2-1 victory over the Rays, a game that turned back the clock. Cleveland and Tampa Bay finished their game in just two hours and 17 minutes, which is the quickest postseason game since 1999. It is also the first time an MLB playoff game finished in under 2:20 since 2006.
MLB
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Giants Update: Kadarius Toney Tweaked Other Hamstring, Doesn’t Make Trip to London

New York Giants receiver Kadarius Toney can't seem to catch a break. The second-year receiver, who has missed the last two games with a hamstring issue, had been making slow and steady progress in his recovery--that is until he tweaked his other hamstring on Wednesday during his limited participation in practice, in essence putting him back to square one.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NFL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

The View from Arizona on Jalen Hurts

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has put himself in the MVP conversation with his play so far this season. He is, however, coming off a game in which he threw for his lowest passing total of the season with 204 yards in brutal weather conditions last Sunday in a 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
NFL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Hutchinson: Lions Defense Will Change in Search of ‘Right Formula’

Three sacks through four games. On the surface, it doesn't sound like too bad of a sack total for Detroit Lions rookie EDGE Aidan Hutchinson. However, when you dig deeper, you'll find out that all three of those sacks came in one game: Week 2 against the Washington Commanders. Additionally,...
NFL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Daniel Jones practices as Giants prepare for the Packers

Quarterback Daniel Jones' sprained left ankle has improved and he practiced on a limited basis Wednesday as the New York Giants started preparations for a game in London against the Green Bay Packers this weekend. Coach Brian Daboll seemed encouraged his quarterback was responding to treatment. Jones said he felt...
NFL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Guardians Grab Momentum Heading Into The Playoffs

There are a few different ways that teams can enter the playoffs. Some feel locked in when the season first gets underway, others cruise in, some teams just barely find a way, and then there are the teams like the Guardians who slam their foot on the gas and speed on in.
CLEVELAND, OH

