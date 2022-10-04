ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

CBS New York

Yellow Alert issued for Wed. due to lingering showers, wind

Our First Alert Weather Team has issued a Yellow Alert for Wednesday, as it remains a little unsettled due to the last of the lingering showers and wind, plus temperatures 10-15 degrees below normal.There could be one last round of minor coastal flooding, as well. A Coastal Flood Statement is in effect in southern Nassau County and southwest Suffolk County until 8 p.m. Wednesday.We're not expecting any huge rainfall totals -- an additional half an inch or so is possible for some.We will see improvements by Wednesday evening.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Coldest Temperature On Record In New York State Is Ridiculously Low

This winter is expected to be brutally cold in New York, but will it beat the lowest temperature ever recorded in the state? The temperatures in New York State are expected to be brutally low this winter. The Old Farmer's Almanac released its predictions for winter 2022-2023 and it says that there will be two winters in the United States. One part of the country will be mild, the other, where we are located, will experience bone-chilling cold.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lite 98.7

Spend a Magical Night Under a Village of Lights in North Pole New York

You can spend a magical weekend with jolly old St Nick this holiday season at Santa's Workshop in North Pole, New York. Yuletide Family Weekends at Santa's Workshop includes plenty of Christmas fun and it's only a few hours away. The kids can make ornaments at the Trim the Tree Party. There are magic shows and storytelling at Twas the Night Before Christmas. The highlight of the evening comes with the arrival of Santa's official tree inspector, Rowdy the Rascal Reindeer. Santa will even make a surprise visit to each lodge.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Forecaster#New York City Area#Coastal Flooding#The Advance Silive#Accuweather
The Staten Island Advance

‘All we see is failures’: Construction resumes at Lighthouse Point, but North Shore residents doubt its completion

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If the Lighthouse Point project in St. George was built according to its original fundamental plan, North Shore residents would have benefitted from the $250 million mixed-use space for the past five years, and the neighborhood would have been enhanced with new office space, a few restaurants and a much-needed supermarket. But more than 60 months after the property’s developer first broke ground, there is no luxury apartment building. There is no retail oasis. And there is no evidence of the proposed Westin Hotel.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
fox5ny.com

Driver killed by falling tree on I-95

NEW YORK - A woman driving on I-95 in Westchester County died Tuesday night after a tree fell on her car. According to New York State Police, 34-year-old Susan Braga of Mount Vernon was heading southbound in the town of Harrison at around 6:30 p.m. when the tree fell and bounced off the roof of her 2009 Toyota Prius.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
