Chelan County, WA

kpq.com

Chelan County District Judge Stepping Down For Private Practice

Chelan County District Court Judge Kyle Mott is stepping down from his position to enter into a private law practice. Mott is leaving on December 5, citing numerous reasons including two new children in his family and the purchase of a small business. He'll be stepping down after likely winning...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

No. 1 Canyon Property Owner Denies Wrongdoing In Lawsuit

New court filings show a property owner claims he did nothing wrong or illegal in his earth moving operation in No. 1 Canyon west of Wenatchee,. Chelan County is suing Tyler Chambers, claiming he disobeyed a stop-work order in May, and also failed to obtain a document called a critical areas report.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Douglas County Extends Burn Ban To October 15

Douglas County now has a burn ban in place until next Saturday. The move comes several days after Chelan County extended its fire restrictions to the same date. Douglas County Commissioner Mark Straub says he and his colleagues simply responded to expert advice. "The Douglas County Board of Commissioners received...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Chelan County Considering Unique Wildfire Mitigation Strategy

Chelan County is considering a unique approach to fighting wildfires in the coming seasons. The county’s board of commissioners is pursuing the possible purchase of storage containers designed for railcars that can be used to hold water. Commissioner, Bob Bugert, says the containers would be permanently deployed to selected...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

City of Cashmere Holds Public Hearing on Possible Property Tax Increase

The City of Cashmere is holding a series of public hearings to discuss the city's budget, which includes discussion on the Sunset Highway project and possibly raising property taxes. The City of Cashmere will be holding a public hearing on possibly raising property taxes one percent on Oct. 24 at...
CASHMERE, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Parks & Rec Requests New Hire to Keep Up with Vandalism

The City of Wenatchee’s Parks & Recreation Department is requesting another fulltime employee. If approved, the money to fund the hire would be provided as part of the city’s 2023 operating budget. Parks director, Dave Erickson, says he needs another person primarily to keep up with the increasing...
WENATCHEE, WA
#Politics Courts#Politics Local#Politics State#District Court#Kpq News
kpq.com

Second Eastmont Resource Officer To Start This Month

The Eastmont School District will have a second resource officer in place later this month. East Wenatchee Police Officer Isaac Cooper was selected for the role by Chief Rick Johnson, based on a recommendation from the school district. Eastmont Assistant Superintendent Matt Charlton says he’s confident Cooper will be a...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
Chronicle

Buttigieg Wades Into Northwest Salmon Transportation

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is visiting Washington on Thursday to promote a traffic improvement project in Wenatchee and a salmon corridor outside Issaquah. He will announce that the first $196 million of a $1 billion fund to replace fish-blocking road culverts is now available and local and tribal conservation departments can apply for grants next fiscal year.
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Wenatchee School District holding hiring event Oct. 12

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School District is holding a hiring event on Oct. 12 as the district as a number of open operational and academic support positions. The hiring event is from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the district’s central office, located at 235 Sunset Ave. “We’re...
WENATCHEE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Hope no one was planning to go to Leavenworth Wednesday

Instead of falling trees and fire next to Hwy 2, there is a planned road closure on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 for maintenance work. A reminder that US 2 Tumwater Canyon west of Leavenworth is closed today for pre-winter maintenance from 8am to 3pm. The full closure is a safer...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
kpug1170.com

Investigators release more information on cause of Bolt Creek Fire

SKYKOMISH, Wash. – Investigators have released more information about the Bolt Creek Fire in Snohomish County. The Western Washington Incident Management Team has confirmed the fire burning near Skykomish was human-caused. According to authorities, the fire started September 10th and as of Monday, October 3rd, had grown to approximately...
SKYKOMISH, WA
ncwlife.com

Don't expect Wenatchee Sonic to reopen any time soon

Whether the Sonic restaurant in Wenatchee will ever reopen is uncertain after the owner of the franchise filed for bankruptcy just before a court order shut down their 10 Sonics restaurants in Washington and Oregon. The Wenatchee Sonic closed at the end of August after the Poulsbo-based franchise owner, Olympic...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Valley Smoke May Get Worse Further into the Week

The smoky haze carrying into the Wenatchee Valley is projected to get worse into the week. The smoke is coming in from the White River and Irving Peak fires 15 miles north of Plain. According to the Department of Ecology, Chelan County had the worst air quality in Washington State...
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

NCWLIFE Evening News October 3rd, 2022

A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, Activity from the Bolt Creek Fire continues to affect travel on U.S. Highway 2 but there have been no large-scale closures since the highway was reopened last Thursday. A charge of violating a protective order has multiplied problems for an East Wenatchee man, who was previously convicted of a sex offense and The Wenatchee Valley’s new unified fire district responded to its first blaze on Friday.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA

