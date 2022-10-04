Read full article on original website
Related
kpq.com
Chelan County District Judge Stepping Down For Private Practice
Chelan County District Court Judge Kyle Mott is stepping down from his position to enter into a private law practice. Mott is leaving on December 5, citing numerous reasons including two new children in his family and the purchase of a small business. He'll be stepping down after likely winning...
kpq.com
No. 1 Canyon Property Owner Denies Wrongdoing In Lawsuit
New court filings show a property owner claims he did nothing wrong or illegal in his earth moving operation in No. 1 Canyon west of Wenatchee,. Chelan County is suing Tyler Chambers, claiming he disobeyed a stop-work order in May, and also failed to obtain a document called a critical areas report.
kpq.com
Douglas County Extends Burn Ban To October 15
Douglas County now has a burn ban in place until next Saturday. The move comes several days after Chelan County extended its fire restrictions to the same date. Douglas County Commissioner Mark Straub says he and his colleagues simply responded to expert advice. "The Douglas County Board of Commissioners received...
kpq.com
Chelan County Considering Unique Wildfire Mitigation Strategy
Chelan County is considering a unique approach to fighting wildfires in the coming seasons. The county’s board of commissioners is pursuing the possible purchase of storage containers designed for railcars that can be used to hold water. Commissioner, Bob Bugert, says the containers would be permanently deployed to selected...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOMO News
Snohomish County mayors reveal new coalition aimed to improve public safety
EVERETT, Wash. — The mayors of Everett, Lake Stevens, Marysville and Sultan announced Tuesday the formation of a new, countywide coalition aimed at improving public safety in Snohomish County. Mayors and police chiefs gathered at Senator Henry M. Jackson Park in Everett for the announcement. Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin...
kpq.com
City of Cashmere Holds Public Hearing on Possible Property Tax Increase
The City of Cashmere is holding a series of public hearings to discuss the city's budget, which includes discussion on the Sunset Highway project and possibly raising property taxes. The City of Cashmere will be holding a public hearing on possibly raising property taxes one percent on Oct. 24 at...
kpq.com
Federal Way Man Accused of Stealing Wenatchee Trailer Tried in Chelan County
A Federal Way man has been asked to appear in Chelan County Superior Court for stealing a Wenatchee trailer back in May. On Oct. 4, 45-year-old Fedir Anisiyevick Kvashuk was charged with first-degree theft and accused of stealing a trailer from Wenatchee. On May 29, 2022, Kvashuk allegedly stole a...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Parks & Rec Requests New Hire to Keep Up with Vandalism
The City of Wenatchee’s Parks & Recreation Department is requesting another fulltime employee. If approved, the money to fund the hire would be provided as part of the city’s 2023 operating budget. Parks director, Dave Erickson, says he needs another person primarily to keep up with the increasing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kpq.com
City of Wenatchee’s “Safe Park” Already Having Positive Impact on Homeless Issue
The City of Wenatchee’s “Safe Park,” which opened at the end of September to assist the area’s homeless population, has proven to be a successful solution to a difficult problem thus far. The park, which is located at 1450 South Wenatchee Avenue next to the Wenatchee...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Holds Two Open House Meetings This Month
Wenatchee Valley Fire Department is holding two open house meetings this month. Public Information Officer Kay McKellar said they haven’t been able to hold an open house due to COVID-19 restrictions held in place for the past two years. There will be an open house meeting at station no....
kpq.com
Second Eastmont Resource Officer To Start This Month
The Eastmont School District will have a second resource officer in place later this month. East Wenatchee Police Officer Isaac Cooper was selected for the role by Chief Rick Johnson, based on a recommendation from the school district. Eastmont Assistant Superintendent Matt Charlton says he’s confident Cooper will be a...
Chronicle
Buttigieg Wades Into Northwest Salmon Transportation
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is visiting Washington on Thursday to promote a traffic improvement project in Wenatchee and a salmon corridor outside Issaquah. He will announce that the first $196 million of a $1 billion fund to replace fish-blocking road culverts is now available and local and tribal conservation departments can apply for grants next fiscal year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ifiberone.com
Wenatchee School District holding hiring event Oct. 12
WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School District is holding a hiring event on Oct. 12 as the district as a number of open operational and academic support positions. The hiring event is from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the district’s central office, located at 235 Sunset Ave. “We’re...
shorelineareanews.com
Hope no one was planning to go to Leavenworth Wednesday
Instead of falling trees and fire next to Hwy 2, there is a planned road closure on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 for maintenance work. A reminder that US 2 Tumwater Canyon west of Leavenworth is closed today for pre-winter maintenance from 8am to 3pm. The full closure is a safer...
kpug1170.com
Investigators release more information on cause of Bolt Creek Fire
SKYKOMISH, Wash. – Investigators have released more information about the Bolt Creek Fire in Snohomish County. The Western Washington Incident Management Team has confirmed the fire burning near Skykomish was human-caused. According to authorities, the fire started September 10th and as of Monday, October 3rd, had grown to approximately...
Highway 2 reopens after Bolt Creek Fire again forces closure
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A section of U.S. 2 has reopened after it closed again on Wednesday due to the Bolt Creek Fire near Skykomish. It’s been nearly a month since the fire started. The Washington State Department of Transportation closed the highway again for the same reason...
ncwlife.com
Don't expect Wenatchee Sonic to reopen any time soon
Whether the Sonic restaurant in Wenatchee will ever reopen is uncertain after the owner of the franchise filed for bankruptcy just before a court order shut down their 10 Sonics restaurants in Washington and Oregon. The Wenatchee Sonic closed at the end of August after the Poulsbo-based franchise owner, Olympic...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Democrat lawmaker claims cops are mad they ‘can’t go around killing people,’ union silent so far
A bipartisan group of lawmakers and law enforcement leaders are coming together to demand changes to the Democrat-passed police reform bills. And one of the bills’ architects is on the defense, insulting Democrats who criticize his bills and smearing cops as angry that “they can’t go around killing people.”
kpq.com
Wenatchee Valley Smoke May Get Worse Further into the Week
The smoky haze carrying into the Wenatchee Valley is projected to get worse into the week. The smoke is coming in from the White River and Irving Peak fires 15 miles north of Plain. According to the Department of Ecology, Chelan County had the worst air quality in Washington State...
ncwlife.com
NCWLIFE Evening News October 3rd, 2022
A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, Activity from the Bolt Creek Fire continues to affect travel on U.S. Highway 2 but there have been no large-scale closures since the highway was reopened last Thursday. A charge of violating a protective order has multiplied problems for an East Wenatchee man, who was previously convicted of a sex offense and The Wenatchee Valley’s new unified fire district responded to its first blaze on Friday.
Comments / 0