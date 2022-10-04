Read full article on original website
Related
kshb.com
Dozens of pets rescued from Hurricane Ian arrive in Tampa ready to be fostered
TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa animal rescue organization is stepping in to help the pets displaced in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Mercy Full Project rescued Menji from an animal shelter in Port Charlotte, Florida, that remains without power and water following Hurricane Ian. The Tampa-based animal rescue and nonprofit is going into the hardest-hit areas to save animals that have been displaced.
kshb.com
How can you help Floridians recover from Hurricane Ian
As Floridians continue to survey the damage and figure out what’s next after Hurricane Ian, there are ways you can help. “As of Tuesday night we had over 2,000 people staying in Red Cross and partner shelters here in the area,” Lori Arnold, a Red Cross spokesperson currently helping at the Hertz Arena shelter near Fort Myers, Florida, said. “The need is just going to continue.”
Comments / 0