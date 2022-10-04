ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

The year the Big Fresno Fair museum showcases the history of the local Jewish community

By Francine M. Farber
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 3 days ago

As the high Jewish holidays of Rosh Hashonah, the New Year, and Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, came to a close early this month, an opening also took place. If you haven’t visited the Community Cultural Center in the Fresno Historical Museum at the Big Fresno Fairgrounds, you will be fascinated if you do. The newest exhibit is about Fresno’s Jewish community; it features a handsome blue-and-white mini- tower with angles reflecting the shape of the traditional Star of David.

The museum is located near the Fairgrounds entrance and is open during the annual Big Fresno Fair , this year from Oct. 5-15. During the year, the museum itself is open. The first floor features ethnic and other groups that make Fresno a wonderfully diverse city. Among the ethnicities represented are Italian, Armenian, German and Russian, African American, Mexican and Japanese There is a sports exhibit and an old-time grocery store.

The Jewish exhibit was funded by donations from members of the Jewish community as well as a donation from the Jewish Federation of Central California, headquartered in Fresno. Designer Andrea Kaye had a vision for the project, made a reality by a professional architect, while Temple Beth Israel members Amy Schmidt, Brenna Barks and Jeanna Francis wrote captions for the displays. Local residents submitted photos, artifacts and historical reference materials to fit the theme of the exhibit, “Things that Brought Us, Things that Bind Us.” It features Jewish pioneers in the commercial, civic and agricultural worlds of Fresno. European anti-Semitism and the Holocaust are treated briefly, while there are interesting interactive digital displays of Fresno Jewish pioneers, prominent Fresno Jews past and present, and Jewish landmarks in Fresno.

Esti Barak is the current president of the Jewish Federation. She is excited about the exhibit and says, “We are so proud of this opportunity to share information about the Jewish community’s history in Fresno. Of special interest are the symbols of our faith: the ‘tallit’ or prayer shawl warm at services; the shofar, a ram’s horn that is blown on holy occasions; and a mini version of the Torah, the five books of Moses that is at the center of our faith.

“The volunteer team that assembled this exhibit deserve thanks for a presentation that honors our faith and invites the community to recognize our heritage, much of which has links in common with our non-Jewish friends and neighbors. “

Historical records tell us that the Central California Colony was established south of Fresno in 1875 by Bernard Marks, a Jewish pioneer, which set the model for a system of development that was used through the San Joaquin Valley. Tracts of land were subdivided into 20 to 40 acre parcels, irrigated from a system of canals and often landscaped with boulevards of palms, eucalyptus or other drought-resistant trees. By 1903 there were 48 separate colonies or tracts in Fresno County, which drew farmers and their families from Scandinavia and from across the United States.

During the 1890s general stores and grocery stores became more numerous in Fresno. Kutner-Goldstein & Co.’s main store was the corner of Mariposa and H streets. The Jewish founders and owners offered dry goods, carpets, curtains and wallpaper. The firm was started in a 25 x 60-foot store room in 1874 and grew into a $2 million a year business when it was terminated in 1929. The founders were Adolph Kutner, who came to Fresno from Reno, and Samuel Goldstein, who came to Fresno from Sacramento. An old photo shows two boys making grocer deliveries in a horse and wagon.

First debuted in 2013, The Big Fresno Fair Museum showcases a cross-section of history from the past 137 years One of the biggest capital improvement projects in the last decade at the Fairgrounds, the $3.2 million, 14,000-square-foot, two-story building showcases everything from public safety and military to boxing and racing history, plus a celebration of the cultures that make Fresno County unique.

Francine M. Farber is a retired school psychologist and educational administrator. She is the volunteer editor of The Focus, the quarterly publication of the Jewish Federation of the Central Valley.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Mo3P_0iLjit1y00
Francine M. Farber Fresno Bee file

Comments / 0

Related
thesungazette.com

The Source expects to knock Pride Visalia out of the park

VISALIA – The Source is getting ready to host their biggest Pride event yet at the Valley Strong Ballpark Stadium. Pride Visalia 2022 will be held on Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is The Source’s 6th annual event in Visalia and the second year it will be held at the ballpark. Participants can celebrate with entertainment, food, drinks, vendors and celebrations. As the main entertainment, there will be drag shows throughout featuring the Queens of the South Valley.
VISALIA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Society
Fresno, CA
Entertainment
City
Mariposa, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Fresno County, CA
Society
Local
California Society
Local
California Entertainment
Fresno, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
Fresno County, CA
Government
County
Fresno County, CA
fresno.edu

Melisa Berry rethinks evangelicalism at Fresno Pacific University’s Believers Church Lecture

Melisa Ortiz Berry, Ph.D., brought energy and the ability to connect with people to the 2022 Believers Church Lecture Series at Fresno Pacific University. Under the overall title of “Rethinking the ‘E’ Word: Evangelicalism as a Shared Spirituality,” Berry spoke to three groups on the main campus, 1717 S. Chestnut Ave., Fresno, October 5-6. Berry is associate professor of history and world Christianity at Bushnell University.
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewish History#Jewish Holidays#Jews#Italian#Armenian#German#Russian#African American#Mexican#Japanese
YourCentralValley.com

One of the valley’s most terrifying haunts returns

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Raisin Hell Ranch say they are set to return, this week, on October 7th with gates opening at 7 p.m. They are offering expanded attractions and shorter lines. The Ranch says residents from the Central Valley will be presented with two haunted attractions to walk through… if you dare! These attractions […]
MADERA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
YourCentralValley.com

Amazon is hiring in these Central Valley cities

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Amazon has announced plans to hire 20,000 people across California. The company is aiming to fill seasonal, full-time, and part-time customer fulfillment and transportation positions. Cities in the Central Valley with open job positions include Fresno, Visalia, and Bakersfield. Starting pay varies by city, but the company said it offers […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Outside money pours in for local candidate

A look at the Campaign Statement Filings with the City of Merced shows some interesting financial developments in the final stretch toward Election Day on Nov. 8. On Sept. 30, the Youth Power PAC, sponsored by PowerCA Action, filed an Independent Expenditure Report for $33,000 in support of Fue Xiong, a candidate for the District 6 seat on the Merced City Council. At the same time, another $14,500 was filed by the same entity in opposition of Xiong’s opponent, incumbent City Councilman Delray Shelton.
MERCED, CA
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
10K+
Followers
284
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy