Tanger Outlets Fort Worth Announces 2022 TangerKids Grants Winners and Celebrates Inaugural TangerKids Day

As part of a continued commitment to support education and strengthen the local community, Tanger Outlets Fort Worth announces its 2022 TangerKids Grants recipients. Local winners include:

o Argyle ISD Education Foundation – STEM Funding to enhance the programs across all district campuses

o Basswood Elementary School – Hygiene Confidential, a program designed to make hygiene supplies available to students free of charge

o Berkshire Elementary School – Readers are Leaders program, promotes literacy

o Byron Nelson High School – Blooming Bobcats program, a floral workshop for special needs students

o Clara Love Elementary School – Brick by Brick program, connects literacy and STEM through a fun Lego wall in the library

o Cross Oaks Elementary School – Little Free Library, a program for students and the community to borrow and exchange books

o Lone Star Elementary School – Innovative World of Robotics, a program to educate students about coding and robotics and get them more interested in technology

o Sendera Ranch Elementary School – Book Club Land program, promotes literacy during a yearly fiction book group

This fall, Tanger centers will fund $160,000 in classroom investments across its communities through the TangerKids Grants program. More than half of grant funding is allocated to teacher-led initiatives designed to support more inclusive classroom environments for underserved schools and student populations.

The annual program is open to public and private schools from pre-K to grade 12. This year’s winners were chosen from numerous applicants within the Fort Worth area.

“Creating opportunity for all is a top priority at Tanger,” said Tanger Outlets Marketing Director Holly Conner. “It’s humbling to see the impact of these grants, which were requested directly by Fort Worth area teachers for projects that enhance learning environments and support students’ success both in and out of the classroom.”

For the first time, TangerClub members were invited to vote in a Member Choice poll this year, allowing them to join Tanger Outlets Fort Worth in making a positive impact by helping to select the winning projects, which were all submitted by local teachers.

In addition to awarding 8 grants locally, Tanger Outlets Fort Worth launched its inaugural TangerKids Day on Sept. 14. Tanger Fort Worth team members visited Lone Star Elementary School, Basswood Elementary School and Sendera Ranch Elementary School to present winners with a check and celebrate the schools’ educators and students. Festivities are extended to shoppers throughout the weekend, as centers host family friendly activities including music, games, face painting, balloon twisters and special offers from participating brands throughout the weekend.

To learn more about TangerKids Grants, please visit grants.tangeroutlets.com.