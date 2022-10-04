ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Tanger Outlets Fort Worth Announces 2022 TangerKids Grants Winners and Celebrates Inaugural TangerKids Day

Atlanta News
Atlanta News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K0GzV_0iLjiRVk00
Tanger Outlets Fort WorthTanger Outlets

As part of a continued commitment to support education and strengthen the local community, Tanger Outlets Fort Worth announces its 2022 TangerKids Grants recipients. Local winners include:

o Argyle ISD Education Foundation – STEM Funding to enhance the programs across all district campuses

o Basswood Elementary School – Hygiene Confidential, a program designed to make hygiene supplies available to students free of charge

o Berkshire Elementary School – Readers are Leaders program, promotes literacy

o Byron Nelson High School – Blooming Bobcats program, a floral workshop for special needs students

o Clara Love Elementary School – Brick by Brick program, connects literacy and STEM through a fun Lego wall in the library

o Cross Oaks Elementary School – Little Free Library, a program for students and the community to borrow and exchange books

o Lone Star Elementary School – Innovative World of Robotics, a program to educate students about coding and robotics and get them more interested in technology

o Sendera Ranch Elementary School – Book Club Land program, promotes literacy during a yearly fiction book group

This fall, Tanger centers will fund $160,000 in classroom investments across its communities through the TangerKids Grants program. More than half of grant funding is allocated to teacher-led initiatives designed to support more inclusive classroom environments for underserved schools and student populations.

The annual program is open to public and private schools from pre-K to grade 12. This year’s winners were chosen from numerous applicants within the Fort Worth area.

“Creating opportunity for all is a top priority at Tanger,” said Tanger Outlets Marketing Director Holly Conner. “It’s humbling to see the impact of these grants, which were requested directly by Fort Worth area teachers for projects that enhance learning environments and support students’ success both in and out of the classroom.”

For the first time, TangerClub members were invited to vote in a Member Choice poll this year, allowing them to join Tanger Outlets Fort Worth in making a positive impact by helping to select the winning projects, which were all submitted by local teachers.

In addition to awarding 8 grants locally, Tanger Outlets Fort Worth launched its inaugural TangerKids Day on Sept. 14. Tanger Fort Worth team members visited Lone Star Elementary School, Basswood Elementary School and Sendera Ranch Elementary School to present winners with a check and celebrate the schools’ educators and students. Festivities are extended to shoppers throughout the weekend, as centers host family friendly activities including music, games, face painting, balloon twisters and special offers from participating brands throughout the weekend. 

To learn more about TangerKids Grants, please visit grants.tangeroutlets.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Fort Worth Hosts Community Job Fair, Oct. 8

Tanger Outlets Fort Worth invites community members looking for work with industry leaders to attend its Community Job Fair on Oct. 8 from noon – 4 p.m. More than 20 of Tanger Outlets Fort Worth’s premier brands and community businesses will be hiring for both full-time and part-time roles to fill open positions in sales, merchandising, stocking, administration, security and more! Tanger Outlets Fort Worth retailers that will be hiring include Nike, Bath & Body Works, Fossil, Columbia and more shopper favorite brands! Several local businesses will also be joining the Job Fair including UPS, FedEx Ground, US Army, Chicken Salad Chick, Walgreens and many more.
FORT WORTH, TX
papercitymag.com

This $5.77 Million Fort Worth Mansion Lords Over the Fifth Tee Box at the Exclusive Mira Vista Country Club

The aerial view of 6701 Laurel Valley, nestled on the Mira Vista Country Club course, shows just how much this mansion has to offer. The mansion at 6701 Laurel Valley Drive sits adjacent to the No. 5 tee box of Fort Worth’s Mira Vista Country Club. Sitting on 1.03 acres of its own, this is a modern ranch meets Mediterranean villa combination, clad in stacked limestone with a classical red tile roof.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

FlowaPalooza festival at Epic Waters

Epic Waters is making big waves this weekend while hosting the flow-tour world championships. But all the fun and action doesn’t just stop there – Jordyn Kledas shares more on the three-day FlowaPalooza family friendly festival. For more information, go to FlowaPalooza.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Society
Fort Worth, TX
Education
Fort Worth, TX
Society
City
Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Education
peoplenewspapers.com

Auction of Dallas Philanthropist’s Jewelry Raises Nearly $1.9 Million

The sale of jewelry from the estate of the late philanthropist Mary Anne Sammons Cree raised $1,886,292 for the Rosine Foundation Fund of Communities Foundation of Texas, so named for Cree’s mother, from whom she inherited her spirit of giving. A 17.6-carat yellow diamond ring from Cree’s collection alone...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Club Land#Tangerkids#Th
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Dallas-Fort Worth 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Dallas-Fort Worth 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Dallas-Fort Worth, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Dallas-Fort Worth as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this...
DALLAS, TX
Fort Worth Weekly

ATE DAY8 a Week // Winner’s Circle

The critics have said their piece. From appetizers to wings, Best Of 2022 is chock full of our opinions, recommendations, information, and more on the best of everything imaginable in our Good Grub section. As the readers’ choice listings in Best Of don’t include writeups — because that would imply we knew the readers’ favorites in advance — we’ll see what these businesses are up to throughout October in this column, starting with a tie for best breakfast.
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

Fort Worth ISD’s David K. Sellars Elementary School Celebrates “A” State Accountability Rating

Fort Worth ISD trustee Wallace Bridges, Superintendent Angélica M. Ramsey, Forest Hill Mayor Stephanie Boardingham and Principal Delain Sandifer welcomed friends at a festive event Friday, Sept. 30, celebrating David K. Sellars Elementary School’s “A” accountability rating. David K. Sellars Elementary students remained committed to excellence...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth city manager reprimanded after trip with billionaire couple

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth’s city manager has been cut off from a portion of his duties after vacationing in Colorado with a billionaire and his wife. According to a news release, city manager David Cooke’s private trip to Aspen over Labor Day weekend with billionaire couple Ed and Sasha Bass could be seen as a conflict of interest.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
dallasexpress.com

Fall Festivals in North Texas in October

As Autumn settles upon the Southwest, North Texas communities have ample opportunity to enjoy the sights, sounds, and scents of multiple fall festivals. Many cities will host fall festivities in October, including Dallas, Grapevine, Arlington, Fort Worth, and Plano. In Dallas, people can enjoy Autumn at the Arboretum and the...
GRAPEVINE, TX
CBS DFW

$1M Texas Two Step prize winner bought ticket at Albertsons

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - The latest $1 million Texas Two Step prize winner bought their ticket at an Albertsons in Fort Worth. The winner, who's from Watauga, claimed the ticket from the Sept. 26 drawing. The claimant chose to remain anonymous.The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all four of the white ball numbers drawn (10-14-25-34) and the Bonus Ball (20).Texas Two Step jackpots start at $200,000, and the jackpot amount increases for the next drawing until there is a winner. Players win the jackpot by matching all four of the white ball numbers (1-35) and one Bonus Ball number (1-35) to the numbers drawn. The game features overall odds of one in 32.4. Texas Two Step drawings are conducted on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:12 p.m. CT and tickets must be purchased by 10:02 p.m. CT.
FORT WORTH, TX
Atlanta News

Atlanta News

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
920
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT

We list the best events in town for all ages.

Comments / 0

Community Policy