Starkville, MS

14powers.com

Arkansas Football Three Keys: Mississippi State

A frustrating day for the Hogs last time out saw Alabama run away from them in the fourth quarter to drop them to 3-2. It doesn’t get any easier on Saturday as Mike Leach and his air raid offense comes to town with the 4-1 Mississippi State Bulldogs. Here...
STARKVILLE, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Trey Fort, 6-4 guard and UT-Martin transfer, announces SEC commitment

Trey Fort, a 6-foot-4 combo guard from Jackson, Mississippi will return home after announcing his transfer from UT-Martin to Mississippi State. Fort who played high school basketball at DME Sports Academy in Daytona Beach, Florida and Madison-Ridgeland Acadmey in Madison, Mississippi, was a reserve player at UT-Martin, averaging 2.6 points per game in 7.4 minutes per game.
JACKSON, MS
fox16.com

Sam Pittman’s jukebox all started in 2020 in Starkville

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas defeated Mississippi State 21-14 on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Starkville for their first win under Sam Pittman. It was Arkansas’ second SEC win in four years and marked the beginning of a new era under Pittman that has helped restore the Razorbacks to respectability. It also marked the beginning of Pittman saying, ‘turn that damn jukebox on’ which has continued with wins. On Tuesday, safety Simeon Blair talked about that win and the jukebox.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Goings On with Grant: Bealls and Burkes Outlet coming to Starkville

A Bealls and Burkes Outlet store will open Nov. 17 in the former JCPenney building in Starkville, according to the company website. Bealls and Burkes is a clothing and home goods store located in 13 states with 17 locations in Mississippi, including one in Columbus at the Leigh Mall on Old Aberdeen Road. Its Starkville location, 864 Highway 12 W., was home to JCPenney from 1993 to June 2020, when it was one of 154 locations in 38 states shuttered that year.
STARKVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi daycare employees fired over viral videos

HAMILTON, Miss. (AP) — State regulators are investigating after a video showing four daycare employees scaring children at a facility in an unincorporated northeast Mississippi community went viral on a social media site. The videos on Facebook show a daycare worker at Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in Hamilton wearing a Halloween mask and yelling […]
HAMILTON, MS
wcbi.com

Search for next Columbus police chief continues

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The search for the next Columbus police chief is moving forward. A list of more than 60 candidates has been narrowed down to eight. Next week, four candidates will be interviewed on Tuesday and the other four will interview next Friday. No timeline has been...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Teens arrested for threatening videos in Louisville

Two former Louisville High School students face criminal charges after police said they made threatening videos. Teens arrested for threatening videos in Louisville. Two former Louisville High School students face criminal charges after police said they made threatening videos.
LOUISVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Lowndes County flags half-staff in honor of Roger Short

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County honors former Recreation Director Roger Short by lowering flags to half-staff. The Board of Supervisors ordered all flags be lowered at county-owned facilities through Monday morning. Short died early Thursday morning of natural causes. He was active in the community as a...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Noxubee County jury indicts Columbus man for murder

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man is indicted for murder in Noxubee County. Christopher Wicks was recently indicted by a Noxubee County grand jury. He’s accused of killing 21-year-old Kaliyah Brooks. Brooks was stabbed at Cedar Creek Apartments in June 2021. At the time, Macon Police...
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus PD respond to fake active shooter call at Columbus High School

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police are investigating after an active shooter call came in at Columbus High School. The department says it is a hoax. Columbus police and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s department responded within moments to the threat of an active shooter at Columbus High School around 11 a.m. on Friday.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Oktibbeha County cemetery vandalized, police search for suspects

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – On October 1st, sheriff deputies responded to a call from The Memorial Garden Cemetery on Oktoc Road in Starkville after it was vandalized. Investigators from the Oktibbeha Sheriff’s Department said someone stole an urn from a columbarium and scattered the ashes on the property.
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Lowndes County recreation director died overnight

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Lowndes County Recreation Director Roger Short died overnight at the age of 72. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant confirmed the death Thursday morning. The coroner said Short became ill and was taken to the hospital in Columbus where he died shortly after midnight of natural causes.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Aberdeen food pantry is in danger of running out of food

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - The Aberdeen Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry is now asking the public for donations. The food pantry is struggling to fill shelves because its source, the Mid-South Food Bank, is struggling to get food as well.. The past three months the pantry has had to shop...
ABERDEEN, MS
wtva.com

No injuries in Lee County fire Thursday morning

EGGVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - An early Thursday morning fire in Lee County is under investigation. The fire destroy the shed next to a mobile home along County Road 1766. Moorville-Eggville Fire Chief Ron Witte said the mobile home was occupied as the neighboring shed burn. He said some of the...
LEE COUNTY, MS

