Washington Examiner

Biden faces GOP heat for reported deal to lift sanctions on Venezuelan oil

Republicans took aim at President Joe Biden following reports that he is considering providing significant sanctions relief to Venezuela’s government in order to allow Chevron to resume pumping oil there, clearing the way for the resumption of crude exports to the West. According to the proposed deal, reported by...
Washington Examiner

'Riyadh’s errand boy': Biden's Saudi overtures panned after OPEC oil move

President Joe Biden’s attempt to bridge ties with Saudi Arabia is under renewed scrutiny after a coalition of oil-producing states led by the kingdom slashed oil production quotas by 2 million barrels per day, defying Washington at a time of political peril for the White House and Democrats. The...
Washington Examiner

Senator reveals why two Russians crossed into Alaska

Two Russian men who were detained after crossing the Bering Strait into Alaska claimed they were looking to seek asylum in the United States to avoid being drafted into the Russian military for the war in Ukraine, according to a senator representing the state. Karina Borger, a spokeswoman for Sen....
Washington Examiner

Putin will die if Russia uses nuclear weapons against Ukraine: Zelensky

Russian President Vladimir Putin will be unable “to preserve his own life” if he uses nuclear weapons against Ukraine, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who insisted that such an attack would not defeat his country. A series of Ukrainian battlefield successes prompted Putin to imply that Russia...
Washington Examiner

Turkey's influence grows as Putin's crisis deepens

Turkey is poised to become an increasingly influential Eurasian power as Russia faces mounting international pressure and domestic turmoil. Ankara will gain new allies in the North and South Caucasus and Central Asia and among numerous Turkic-speaking people trapped in the Russian Federation. They will come to see Turkey as their most important political, economic, and security link.
Washington Examiner

Russian parliament defense committee chief to military: 'Stop lying' about Ukraine losses

Russian forces are retreating on both the eastern and southern Ukrainian fronts. Russian forces around the southern city of Kherson, the Dnieper River-bordering gateway to Crimea and the Sea of Azov, face an especially critical situation. Russian President Vladimir Putin will soon have to choose between a full-scale retreat or the Hail Mary employment of nuclear weapons.
Washington Examiner

'Ethics nightmare': Temporary Biden staffers raise financial disclosure concerns

As the Biden administration staffing shake-up following the midterm elections, the White House has tapped a trusted adviser to scout out appointees for President Joe Biden’s senior-most ranks. Leading the mission is Jeffrey Zients, Biden’s former COVID-19 czar and a powerhouse executive known for his turnaround of the foundering...
Washington Examiner

Putin confronted by member of inner circle over war's failures: Report

A member of Russian President Vladimir Putin's inner circle has expressed discontent with the Kremlin leader over his handling of the war in Ukraine, according to a report. While a name could not be confirmed, details of the noted opposition, which U.S. intelligence uncovered, according to the Washington Post, were included in one of President Joe Biden’s daily intelligence briefings.
Washington Examiner

FBI agents believe there is enough evidence to charge Hunter Biden: Report

The federal agents investigating Hunter Biden believe that they have unearthed enough evidence to charge President Joe Biden’s son with crimes related to tax fraud and lying during his purchase of a handgun, according to a new report. The FBI agents handling the criminal inquiry concluded months ago that...
Washington Examiner

'Math is hard': Biden has 'two words: made in America'

President Joe Biden made yet another verbal slip-up that is leading to mockery and expressions of embarrassment on social media on Friday. This time it was Biden telling a Maryland crowd, "Let me start off with two words: made in America" — which is three words, not two. "Math...
Washington Examiner

Russia begins fresh military leadership shake-up amid failures in Ukraine

Russia has fired the commander of its Eastern Military District, the latest in a long series of military leadership changes that have occurred as the war in Ukraine has stalled. Col. Gen. Alexander Chaiko was removed from his position, the Russian news site Tass reported on Friday, and he was...
