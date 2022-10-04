ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US announces $625 million aid package to Ukraine

By Mike Brest
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

The United States is providing Ukraine with another military aid package valued at approximately $625 million, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s aid marks the 22nd drawdown of U.S. arms and equipment to support Ukraine since August of last year. It also brings the total U.S. military assistance provided to Ukraine to more than $16.8 billion since Russia invaded roughly seven months ago.

This package includes four High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and associated ammunition, 16 155 mm Howitzers, 75,000 155 mm artillery rounds, and 500 precision-guided 155mm artillery rounds, among other weapons. Western officials have cited the HIMARS as a major factor in Ukraine's ability to withstand the Russian military.

“We will continue to stand with the people of Ukraine as they defend their freedom and independence with extraordinary courage and boundless determination,” he said. “The capabilities we are delivering are carefully calibrated to make the most difference on the battlefield and strengthen Ukraine’s hand at the negotiating table when the time is right.”

Nearly a week ago, the U.S. announced $1.1 billion in aid to Ukraine under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.

Over the last couple of weeks, Russian President Vladimir Putin has called up roughly 300,000 reservists and sought to annex Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine in violation of international law. He has also continued to threaten to use tactical nuclear weapons on the battlefield, even as his forces continue to cede territory.

The administration has repeatedly condemned Putin’s moves and rhetoric and imposed additional sanctions following the attempted annexation of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

