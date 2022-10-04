ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

NCPD seized 24 illegally carried guns in September

By Sophie Brams
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department announced the seizure of two dozen guns last month as they work to curb area gun violence.

According to NCPD, officers seized 24 illegally carried or possessed guns during September.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p11ii_0iLjfco000
Credit: North Charleston Police Department

The seizures resulted in 25 arrests.

NCPD officers have taken more than 200 illegally carried guns off the streets to date in 2022.

“Our officers continue to be proactive to keep our city safe,”  a department Facebook post read.

The most recent shooting in North Charleston occurred on Sept. 28 at the Cypress River Apartments shortly before 9:30 p.m. One person was killed and no arrests have been made.

