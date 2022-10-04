Read full article on original website
Tina Clark to receive Keystone Award for Community Leadership
The City of Yuma, Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area and several others have announced that Tina Clark is the recipient for the 2022 Elisabeth Ruffner Keychain Award.
SignalsAZ
US 95 Improvements Near Yuma Get Grant Funding
The Arizona Department of Transportation has been awarded a nearly $13.3 million grant that will provide funding for a wider, safer US 95 between Yuma and the Yuma Proving Ground. The U.S. Department of Defense awarded the grant funds to ADOT this month as part of its Defense Community Infrastructure...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona Governor plans to fill border wall gaps in Cochise County with shipping containers
After plugging holes in the U.S.-Mexico border wall in Yuma with shipping containers, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is now looking to do the same in Cochise County. One hundred and thirty double-stacked shipping containers now cover more than 3,800 feet of the previously open border, filling the gap between Yuma County and Mexico.
Yuma local leader among chosen for Arizona’s Historic Infrastructure Board
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey appointed four individuals to serve on the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority (WIFA) board to help secure Arizona's water future.
First resident moves into Veteran Home Yuma
Medical staff and local veterans were there to welcome the Vietnam veteran who says moving into this new home will greatly benefit him and his daughter.
No jury decision needed, Lucero retrial comes to abrupt end after pleading guilty
Following a shocking mistrial in April, the saga of state prosecutors versus 26-year-old Izak Lucero will come to and end after another sudden turn of events in the retrial.
Why an Arizona desalination plant has been idle for 30 years
By volume, the Yuma Desalting Plant is one of the largest in the United States. Completed in 1992, the facility has the capacity to filter 73 million gallons of water per day.
Backpacks filled with over 150 pounds of meth found near Wellton
Over 155 pounds of meth were found in backpacks near Wellton, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.
Meth seized at the Wellton station
According to a post from the U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector, agents from the Wellton station seized 147 pounds of meth worth about $500,00 on Monday, Oct. 3.
kyma.com
More storm potential with cooler days to come
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Finally taking a break from the triple-digits however, still remaining warmer than normal across the Desert Southwest before a cooling trend starts to kick in. Get ready for a warm and humid Thursday as more moisture returns within the area tomorrow. Our dew points will...
SignalsAZ
Tacos and Tunes Moves to Main Street, Yuma
A popular tradition returns to a new location as Tacos and Tunes fills up Yuma’s historic downtown Main Street from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. Live entertainment fills the entire event, headlined by Corazon de Mana. One block of Main Street will be filled with taco vendors. Adjacent to that will be Dessert Circle for those who have a taste for something sweeter.
ABC 15 News
Man and woman found dead along road in Yuma County
YUMA, AZ — Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of a man and woman found along a road in southwestern Arizona. YCSO was initially called to check out two people who were found unresponsive near County 13th Street and Avenue F in the Yuma/Somerton area on September 22. When they arrived at the scene, they located a man and woman who had been shot. Both were pronounced dead.
First Annual Yuma County Fair fall fest this upcoming October
The first annual Yuma County Fair Fall Fest will be coming to the fairgrounds from Thursday, October 13 to Sunday, October 16.
YPD arrests JV Football coach for luring a minor
On Thursday, October 6, the Yuma Police Department (YPD) arrested 31-year-old Jacob Williams for Aggravated Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation.
kyma.com
Three people shot in Yuma Thursday
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) Yuma County deputies are investigating three murders, all three discovered in one day. Deputies responded to a shooting on Mojave lane Thursday around 4:40 pm. We spoke with one neighbor who lives across the street from the home where the shooting happened. Saying she arrived at...
