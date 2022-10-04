ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma County, AZ

SignalsAZ

US 95 Improvements Near Yuma Get Grant Funding

The Arizona Department of Transportation has been awarded a nearly $13.3 million grant that will provide funding for a wider, safer US 95 between Yuma and the Yuma Proving Ground. The U.S. Department of Defense awarded the grant funds to ADOT this month as part of its Defense Community Infrastructure...
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Meth seized at the Wellton station

According to a post from the U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector, agents from the Wellton station seized 147 pounds of meth worth about $500,00 on Monday, Oct. 3. The post Meth seized at the Wellton station appeared first on KYMA.
WELLTON, AZ
kyma.com

More storm potential with cooler days to come

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Finally taking a break from the triple-digits however, still remaining warmer than normal across the Desert Southwest before a cooling trend starts to kick in. Get ready for a warm and humid Thursday as more moisture returns within the area tomorrow. Our dew points will...
YUMA, AZ
SignalsAZ

Tacos and Tunes Moves to Main Street, Yuma

A popular tradition returns to a new location as Tacos and Tunes fills up Yuma’s historic downtown Main Street from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. Live entertainment fills the entire event, headlined by Corazon de Mana. One block of Main Street will be filled with taco vendors. Adjacent to that will be Dessert Circle for those who have a taste for something sweeter.
YUMA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Man and woman found dead along road in Yuma County

YUMA, AZ — Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of a man and woman found along a road in southwestern Arizona. YCSO was initially called to check out two people who were found unresponsive near County 13th Street and Avenue F in the Yuma/Somerton area on September 22. When they arrived at the scene, they located a man and woman who had been shot. Both were pronounced dead.
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
kyma.com

Three people shot in Yuma Thursday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) Yuma County deputies are investigating three murders, all three discovered in one day. Deputies responded to a shooting on Mojave lane Thursday around 4:40 pm. We spoke with one neighbor who lives across the street from the home where the shooting happened. Saying she arrived at...
YUMA COUNTY, AZ

