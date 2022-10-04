ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

wpde.com

Waccamaw River large debris removal complete, storm clean up expected

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The multi-month cleanup of trees and debris along the Waccamaw River is complete. County engineers updated the county council's flooding subcommittee Friday morning. Over the roughly five months of snag and drag work, crews removed trees from about 300 locations along the Waccamaw River from Bucksport to the SC state line.
BUCKSPORT, SC
wpde.com

1 dead after being hit by truck near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after being hit by a truck Saturday morning near Conway. The incident happened at 5:40 a.m. on Wayside Road near secondary 548 three miles north of Conway, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper James Miller. Miller said a...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Car chase leads to crash in Timmonsville

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — Officers with the Florence County and City Task Force attempted to stop a car Thursday evening in Timmonsville, but the vehicle didn’t stop, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Nunn said the suspect’s car struck another vehicle.
TIMMONSVILLE, SC
wpde.com

Nearly 30 homes acquired in Socastee Buyout, more eligible homeowners can apply

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County's special projects department is seeing some success with the first-of-its-kind flood home buyout in the Socastee area. The county received more than $13 million in HUD funding in community block mitigation grant funds. The focus is to allow people a chance to sell their flood-prone property in neighborhoods like Rosewood.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Horry County School District responds to fake school threats 'trend'

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A series of hoax school threats startled South Carolina on Wednesday. Eighteen schools started Wednesday morning with false "shots fired calls." Of those 18 schools, five were in the Horry County School District. Police responded to Conway, Loris, Wilson and Myrtle Beach High Schools...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

5 Horry County schools exceed SC average AP exam pass rates

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The educational journey for many students can be competitive. The Horry County School District said they offer a variety of opportunities in the classroom to help students prepare for college, such as Advance Placement, or AP courses. Horry County Schools' overall pass rate for...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

2 Dillon schools on lockdown following incident reported off campus

DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — Dillon Middle and High Schools are on lockdown at the request of the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, according to Dillon School District Four Superintendent Ray Rogers. Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell said they asked for the schools to be locked down following a shooting...
DILLON, SC
wpde.com

Extra officers on hand at Dillon High School football game

DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — There will be extra deputies Friday night at the Dillon High School football game at Memorial Stadium. Dillon School District Four Superintendent Ray Rogers said they called for additional police following a fight Thursday at Dillon High School. A short time later, there was a...
DILLON, SC

