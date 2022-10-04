Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Georgetown Co. boat ramp temporarily closed after vehicle drives into Waccamaw River
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A boat ramp in Georgetown County is temporarily closed after a vehicle drove down the ramp and into the water Saturday morning. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said the ramp at Wacca Wache Marina near Murrells Inlet was closed for the safety of boaters.
wpde.com
Huntington Beach State Park now open after hurricane damage; Nature trails still closed
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — Huntington Beach State Park is now open to the public after being closed because of damaged from Hurricane Ian. Park rangers and volunteers are still clearing debris and fixing things destroyed by the storm. The buildings are okay but boardwalks took a hit and are closed.
wpde.com
Waccamaw River large debris removal complete, storm clean up expected
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The multi-month cleanup of trees and debris along the Waccamaw River is complete. County engineers updated the county council's flooding subcommittee Friday morning. Over the roughly five months of snag and drag work, crews removed trees from about 300 locations along the Waccamaw River from Bucksport to the SC state line.
wpde.com
1 dead after driver runs off road, hits a tree in Dillon County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after driving off the road in Dillon County Friday night. The single-vehicle crash happened at 9 p.m. on I-95 and mile marker 177, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee. Lee said the driver of a 2010...
wpde.com
Horry County councilman disapproves of proposed River Oaks Golf Club development
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A beloved Horry County golf course could soon be a residential neighborhood. A proposal is on the table to bring hundreds of new homes to the River Oaks Golf Club. Horry County Councilman Dennis DiSabato revealed Thursday that he disapproves of the project. After...
wpde.com
A Night at the Theatre: Black tie gala at Ground Zero benefits Myrtle Beach teenagers
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — You’re invited to get dressed up and enjoy a night out to benefit Grand Strand teenagers. Ground Zero will host a black-tie, red-carpet event to raise money for their organization, which offers faith based programs for area teens. The gala will be held...
wpde.com
1 dead after being hit by truck near Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after being hit by a truck Saturday morning near Conway. The incident happened at 5:40 a.m. on Wayside Road near secondary 548 three miles north of Conway, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper James Miller. Miller said a...
wpde.com
Person taken to hospital after being stabbed at Community Kitchen in Myrtle Beach: Police
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Officers are on scene at the Community Kitchen for a report of an aggravated assault, according to Myrtle Beach police. One person was located with an apparent stab wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment, police explained around 1:30 p.m. Officers will...
wpde.com
Woman airlifted to hospital after being badly burned in Dillon County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman had to be airlifted to the hospital after being badly burned outside a home Wednesday on Grain Bin Road in the Lake View community of Dillon County, according to officials. Officials said the woman was burning trash when the incident happened. NEW:...
wpde.com
Vehicle crashes into restaurant off Hwy 17 Bypass in MB; Driver taken to hospital: Police
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A vehicle crashed into a building Friday off of Highway 17 Bypass going north in Myrtle Beach, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. The crash happened at the TBonz Grill near 21st Avenue North and Seaboard Street, Vest...
wpde.com
Fire department thanks fellow Garden City crews for assisting at house fire
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District responded to a structure fire in the Inlet Harbor community at the end of South Waccamaw Drive last Friday after Hurricane Ian made landfall in SC. Two homes were a complete loss and one had siding damage, according...
wpde.com
Car chase leads to crash in Timmonsville
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — Officers with the Florence County and City Task Force attempted to stop a car Thursday evening in Timmonsville, but the vehicle didn’t stop, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Nunn said the suspect’s car struck another vehicle.
wpde.com
Nearly 30 homes acquired in Socastee Buyout, more eligible homeowners can apply
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County's special projects department is seeing some success with the first-of-its-kind flood home buyout in the Socastee area. The county received more than $13 million in HUD funding in community block mitigation grant funds. The focus is to allow people a chance to sell their flood-prone property in neighborhoods like Rosewood.
wpde.com
Council on American-Islamic Relations condemned anti-Semitic flyers in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today condemned the distribution of anti-Semitic flyers in Georgetown County, S.C. The flyers were reportedly distributed out of a moving car early this morning. ORIGINAL STORY: The Georgetown...
wpde.com
Horry County School District responds to fake school threats 'trend'
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A series of hoax school threats startled South Carolina on Wednesday. Eighteen schools started Wednesday morning with false "shots fired calls." Of those 18 schools, five were in the Horry County School District. Police responded to Conway, Loris, Wilson and Myrtle Beach High Schools...
wpde.com
Student taken to hospital after Horry County school bus crash, official confirms
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A student was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a school bus Thursday at around 4:15 p.m., according to Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bouricer. A Forestbrook Middle school bus was involved in the incident at the intersection of Socastee Boulevard and...
wpde.com
5 Horry County schools exceed SC average AP exam pass rates
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The educational journey for many students can be competitive. The Horry County School District said they offer a variety of opportunities in the classroom to help students prepare for college, such as Advance Placement, or AP courses. Horry County Schools' overall pass rate for...
wpde.com
2 Dillon schools on lockdown following incident reported off campus
DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — Dillon Middle and High Schools are on lockdown at the request of the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, according to Dillon School District Four Superintendent Ray Rogers. Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell said they asked for the schools to be locked down following a shooting...
wpde.com
Extra officers on hand at Dillon High School football game
DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — There will be extra deputies Friday night at the Dillon High School football game at Memorial Stadium. Dillon School District Four Superintendent Ray Rogers said they called for additional police following a fight Thursday at Dillon High School. A short time later, there was a...
