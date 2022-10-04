ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waverly, IA

Comments / 0

Related
1650thefan.com

10.6.22 – Metro volleyball & cross country schedule

In volleyball, 5A 6th-ranked Cedar Falls is hosting a quadrangular with Waterloo East, 4A 8th-ranked West Delaware and Mason City. In boys and girls cross country, both Cedar Falls and Waterloo West are competing at the Mississippi Valley Conference Super Meet. The meet is taking place at the Seminole Valley Cross Country Course in Cedar Rapids.
WATERLOO, IA
1650thefan.com

Week 7 metro high school football matchups

The metro high school football teams are preparing for Week 7 this Friday. In Class 5A, 8th-ranked Cedar Falls is on the road at Dubuque Hempstead. *You can listen to coverage of the Tigers game this Friday on our companion station, Cruisin’ KCFI, with the pregame beginning around 6:45 and kickoff around 7:15.*
CEDAR FALLS, IA
1650thefan.com

Three area teams among those in first IHSAA RPI ratings

The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released its first RPI ratings. RPI is short for Rating Percentage Index, which is a statistical system used to comparatively rank teams. The top-16 teams that qualify for the playoffs in Classes 5A, 4A and 3A are determined by RPI. Area teams in...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waverly, IA
Sports
Independence, IA
Sports
City
Clarksville, IA
City
Waverly, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Independence, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa women ranked #1 in preseason conference basketball poll

With five of seven top scorers returning, Hawkeyes believe they have the right pieces to elevate success. Iowa ready to defend their Big Ten tournament crown with a target on their backs. Brian Ferentz will be “forever grateful” for Bret Bielema, who made a difference in his life back in...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

With five of seven top scorers returning, Hawkeyes believe they have the right pieces to elevate success

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Sometimes all it takes is patience. For someone like Ahron Ulis, this year he has the chance to be a leader. “Coming into that new role, I just have to be more involved with the team,” Ulis said. “Calling plays here and there, where there’s like a late game situation. Just being there and being the voice of the team.”
IOWA CITY, IA
1650thefan.com

10.5.22 – Waterloo Black Hawks Minute

While the rest of the Black Hawks were attending Waterloo’s Orientation Camp in late July, Connor Brown and Griffin Erdman were playing in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup tournament. Erdman talks about the experience. Today’s feature is presented by Hagarty Waychoff Grarup Funeral Service.
WATERLOO, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waverly Shell Rock#The Go Hawks#Indians
KCRG.com

New state records set at Anamosa Pumpkin & Ryan Norlin Giant Weigh-Off

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - There are some new state record holders after Saturday’s Anamosa Pumpkin & Ryan Norlin Giant Weigh-Off. City officials said Pete Caspers, of Peosta, set a new state record with the largest pumpkin, coming in at 2,424 pounds. That beats the previous state record, which Caspers also held.
ANAMOSA, IA
blackheartgoldpants.com

Iowa Football: Should the Hawkeyes Follow Wisconsin’s Lead?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Iowa Hawkeyes fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. The Iowa Hawkeyes dropped their second game of the season and their first conference game...
IOWA CITY, IA
who13.com

Finalists announced in ‘Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin’ contest

IOWA — The search for the best breaded pork tenderloin sandwich in the state of Iowa is nearing the end. On Monday the Iowa Pork Producers Association announced the five finalists in their annual contest to find the restaurant that serves the best take on the Iowa original. The...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids man who snowbirds in Florida collecting donations

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - What started as a GoFundMe page by a Cedar Rapids man who also lives in Fort Myers, Florida, has grown more than he ever expected. Zach Hale, an electrician who is from Cedar Rapids and works in Florida during the winter, started collecting donations at the Cedar Rapids Moose Lodge to help the millions of people impacted by Hurricane Ian.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KIMT

Mason City woman wins huge prize in lottery game

MASON CITY, Iowa - A woman from Mason City is now $50,000 richer after playing a scratch-off lottery game. A Facebook post from the Iowa Lottery says Cassandra Chiri won the top prize in the Super Crossword scratch game. She purchased the winning ticket at a Casey's General Store in...
MASON CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Featured Photos: Semi-truck stuck on Iowa Avenue bridge

Around 1 p.m., a semi-truck got stuck on the the Iowa Avenue Bridge in Iowa City on Wednesday. After realizing the truck was too big to go under the bridge further down Iowa Avenue, the driver attempted to turn around but got lodged between the barriers of the Iowa Avenue bridge.
IOWA CITY, IA
K92.3

Two New Businesses Coming to Westdale in Cedar Rapids

A pair of new businesses that will complement one another are under construction along Edgewood Road SW, in the Westdale Town Center. Over the last couple of months, building permits have been issued by the City of Cedar Rapids for new buildings for the businesses, at a total cost of more than $3 million.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Two Injured in Jones County Head-on Crash

Two drivers were injured in a head-on crash in Jones County on Saturday afternoon. It happened at the intersection of Highway 136 and E-17 southeast of Monticello around 2 pm. The Iowa State Patrol says 62-year old Dwight Reid of Manchester was driving his pickup northbound on Highway 136 when he struck a car heading east on E-17.
JONES COUNTY, IA
biztimes.biz

Making a mark: Work underway on Dyersville manufacturer’s $26.5 million facility

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — One of the largest projects ever in the Dyersville area is underway. Ancient Brands Milling is relocating to Dyersville’s 20 West Industrial Park and constructing a 92,000-square-foot, $26.5 million facility. A groundbreaking celebration for the project was held Tuesday at the site, though a partial skeleton of the new building is up already.
DYERSVILLE, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Hero Looks to Rebuild This Destroyed Florida Community

A Cedar Rapids man who knows all too well what natural disasters can do to an entire state has started making an impact on the lives of people in Florida, after hurricane Ian. Iowans are very familiar with the term derecho and know the struggles that come with rebuilding communities when disaster strikes. A Cedar Rapids man, who lives and works in Florida during the winter months, is doing what he can to help rebuild his Fort Myers community. What started out as a simple GoFundMe page has grown into something more.
FLORIDA STATE
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Name released in fatal Dbq Co. Tractor Rollover Accident

Dubuque County authorities have released the name of a man killed in a fatal tractor rollover this past weekend. The tractor pinned the operator, who was extricated and then transported to MercyOne Hospital. The operator, identified as 43 year old Thomas Schmitt of Dubuque, was later pronounced dead. The incident...
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy