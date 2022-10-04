Read full article on original website
1650thefan.com
10.6.22 – Metro volleyball & cross country schedule
In volleyball, 5A 6th-ranked Cedar Falls is hosting a quadrangular with Waterloo East, 4A 8th-ranked West Delaware and Mason City. In boys and girls cross country, both Cedar Falls and Waterloo West are competing at the Mississippi Valley Conference Super Meet. The meet is taking place at the Seminole Valley Cross Country Course in Cedar Rapids.
Twice as nice (again): Petersen sisters carrying on family volleyball tradition at Dike-New Hartford
By Bret Hayworth DIKE, Iowa — There are a lot of things that make Jadyn Petersen and Payton Petersen feel proud. They are appreciative to be among the latest bunch of Dike-New Hartford volleyball performers who have made all-state teams, earned college scholarships and amassed 15 ...
1650thefan.com
Week 7 metro high school football matchups
The metro high school football teams are preparing for Week 7 this Friday. In Class 5A, 8th-ranked Cedar Falls is on the road at Dubuque Hempstead. *You can listen to coverage of the Tigers game this Friday on our companion station, Cruisin’ KCFI, with the pregame beginning around 6:45 and kickoff around 7:15.*
1650thefan.com
Three area teams among those in first IHSAA RPI ratings
The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released its first RPI ratings. RPI is short for Rating Percentage Index, which is a statistical system used to comparatively rank teams. The top-16 teams that qualify for the playoffs in Classes 5A, 4A and 3A are determined by RPI. Area teams in...
KCRG.com
Iowa women ranked #1 in preseason conference basketball poll
With five of seven top scorers returning, Hawkeyes believe they have the right pieces to elevate success. Iowa ready to defend their Big Ten tournament crown with a target on their backs. Brian Ferentz will be “forever grateful” for Bret Bielema, who made a difference in his life back in...
KCRG.com
With five of seven top scorers returning, Hawkeyes believe they have the right pieces to elevate success
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Sometimes all it takes is patience. For someone like Ahron Ulis, this year he has the chance to be a leader. “Coming into that new role, I just have to be more involved with the team,” Ulis said. “Calling plays here and there, where there’s like a late game situation. Just being there and being the voice of the team.”
1650thefan.com
10.5.22 – Waterloo Black Hawks Minute
While the rest of the Black Hawks were attending Waterloo’s Orientation Camp in late July, Connor Brown and Griffin Erdman were playing in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup tournament. Erdman talks about the experience. Today’s feature is presented by Hagarty Waychoff Grarup Funeral Service.
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s basketball’s Josh Dix recovered from leg injury, full participant in practice
Just over eight months ago, Josh Dix’s basketball future was in question. On Jan. 21, with just under two minutes left in the fourth quarter between Dix’s Lincoln High School and Le Mars, the three-star Iowa recruit landed awkwardly and went down. Dix had a broken tibia and...
Styles Prescod Picks Up Iowa Football Offer
Indiana O-Lineman Visited Hawkeyes Saturday
KCRG.com
New state records set at Anamosa Pumpkin & Ryan Norlin Giant Weigh-Off
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - There are some new state record holders after Saturday’s Anamosa Pumpkin & Ryan Norlin Giant Weigh-Off. City officials said Pete Caspers, of Peosta, set a new state record with the largest pumpkin, coming in at 2,424 pounds. That beats the previous state record, which Caspers also held.
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa Football: Should the Hawkeyes Follow Wisconsin’s Lead?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Iowa Hawkeyes fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. The Iowa Hawkeyes dropped their second game of the season and their first conference game...
who13.com
Finalists announced in ‘Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin’ contest
IOWA — The search for the best breaded pork tenderloin sandwich in the state of Iowa is nearing the end. On Monday the Iowa Pork Producers Association announced the five finalists in their annual contest to find the restaurant that serves the best take on the Iowa original. The...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man who snowbirds in Florida collecting donations
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - What started as a GoFundMe page by a Cedar Rapids man who also lives in Fort Myers, Florida, has grown more than he ever expected. Zach Hale, an electrician who is from Cedar Rapids and works in Florida during the winter, started collecting donations at the Cedar Rapids Moose Lodge to help the millions of people impacted by Hurricane Ian.
KIMT
Mason City woman wins huge prize in lottery game
MASON CITY, Iowa - A woman from Mason City is now $50,000 richer after playing a scratch-off lottery game. A Facebook post from the Iowa Lottery says Cassandra Chiri won the top prize in the Super Crossword scratch game. She purchased the winning ticket at a Casey's General Store in...
Daily Iowan
Featured Photos: Semi-truck stuck on Iowa Avenue bridge
Around 1 p.m., a semi-truck got stuck on the the Iowa Avenue Bridge in Iowa City on Wednesday. After realizing the truck was too big to go under the bridge further down Iowa Avenue, the driver attempted to turn around but got lodged between the barriers of the Iowa Avenue bridge.
Two New Businesses Coming to Westdale in Cedar Rapids
A pair of new businesses that will complement one another are under construction along Edgewood Road SW, in the Westdale Town Center. Over the last couple of months, building permits have been issued by the City of Cedar Rapids for new buildings for the businesses, at a total cost of more than $3 million.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Two Injured in Jones County Head-on Crash
Two drivers were injured in a head-on crash in Jones County on Saturday afternoon. It happened at the intersection of Highway 136 and E-17 southeast of Monticello around 2 pm. The Iowa State Patrol says 62-year old Dwight Reid of Manchester was driving his pickup northbound on Highway 136 when he struck a car heading east on E-17.
biztimes.biz
Making a mark: Work underway on Dyersville manufacturer’s $26.5 million facility
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — One of the largest projects ever in the Dyersville area is underway. Ancient Brands Milling is relocating to Dyersville’s 20 West Industrial Park and constructing a 92,000-square-foot, $26.5 million facility. A groundbreaking celebration for the project was held Tuesday at the site, though a partial skeleton of the new building is up already.
Iowa Hero Looks to Rebuild This Destroyed Florida Community
A Cedar Rapids man who knows all too well what natural disasters can do to an entire state has started making an impact on the lives of people in Florida, after hurricane Ian. Iowans are very familiar with the term derecho and know the struggles that come with rebuilding communities when disaster strikes. A Cedar Rapids man, who lives and works in Florida during the winter months, is doing what he can to help rebuild his Fort Myers community. What started out as a simple GoFundMe page has grown into something more.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Name released in fatal Dbq Co. Tractor Rollover Accident
Dubuque County authorities have released the name of a man killed in a fatal tractor rollover this past weekend. The tractor pinned the operator, who was extricated and then transported to MercyOne Hospital. The operator, identified as 43 year old Thomas Schmitt of Dubuque, was later pronounced dead. The incident...
