K.C. Probation Department receives grant to supervise repeat DUI offenders

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Probation Department has received a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety to monitor high-risk, repeat DUI offenders, according to a news release.

Officials said the DUI Offender Grant allows them to create a specialized DUI offender caseload with a dedicated probation officer. The probation officer would focus on strategic tactics coupled with a high level of supervision with the goal of holding offenders accountable while also providing them with the opportunity to address their behavior, according to officials.

The one-year, $163,835 grant will go toward:

Collaboration with court officials and prosecutor’s office to establish probation orders.

Compliance with court ordered terms of probation.

Check-ins with probationers.

Referrals for services to assist probationers.

Alcohol testing.

Officer training in Standard Field Sobriety Test.

Warrant service operation and/or probationer driver’s license enforcement operation.

The grant program runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, 2023.

Funding for the program was provided by the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

