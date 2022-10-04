ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

K.C. Probation Department receives grant to supervise repeat DUI offenders

By Luis Garcia
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aSEoV_0iLjetSU00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Probation Department has received a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety to monitor high-risk, repeat DUI offenders, according to a news release.

Officials said the DUI Offender Grant allows them to create a specialized DUI offender caseload with a dedicated probation officer. The probation officer would focus on strategic tactics coupled with a high level of supervision with the goal of holding offenders accountable while also providing them with the opportunity to address their behavior, according to officials.

The one-year, $163,835 grant will go toward:

  • Collaboration with court officials and prosecutor’s office to establish probation orders.
  • Compliance with court ordered terms of probation.
  • Check-ins with probationers.
  • Referrals for services to assist probationers.
  • Alcohol testing.
  • Officer training in Standard Field Sobriety Test.
  • Warrant service operation and/or probationer driver’s license enforcement operation.

The grant program runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, 2023.

Funding for the program was provided by the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kern County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
County
Kern County, CA
KGET

Second man dies a month after Lost Hills shooting in August: coroner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a second man who died a month later of his injuries from a shooting in Lost Hills in August. Gerardo Junior Gonzalez, 33, of Lost Hills was shot at Lamberson Avenue in Lost Hills on Aug. 30 at 11 p.m., according to coroner’s office. Gonzalez […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Case dismissed against man who drove into crowd of protesters

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who faced 10 felony assault charges after driving into a crowd of protesters had his case dismissed Thursday following the successful completion of a mental health diversion program, defense attorneys said. Michael Tran was 31 at the time a Toyota RAV4 drove into people protesting the death of George […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD searching for man allegedly involved in theft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a man allegedly involved in damaging a vending machine. Officers said the man was allegedly involved in two theft offenses. On two separate occasions, the man allegedly caused approximately $3,000 in damage to a vending machine at the Mister Car […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#K C#K C Probation Department#Nexstar Media Inc
KGET

2 women identified in California City crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol has identified two women who were killed in the Oct. 1 head on collision in California City. Inez Figueroa-Villegas, 66, of California City was the driver of the Chevrolet SUV that collided with a Toyota at the intersection of California City Boulevard and Yerba Boulevard, according to […]
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
KGET

Woman resentenced to 25 years to life in baby’s death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In 2019, Vanessa Wolfe and her boyfriend were convicted of murder and sentenced to life terms in prison in the death of their 3-month-old daughter, who suffered more than 16 rib fractures, sepsis and a kidney infection. On Wednesday, Wolfe was back in Kern County Superior Court following a change in […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET

Shafter Police, Fire, secure $6M for new substation

SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Shafter secured $6 million in funding for a new substation for the police department and fire department at Gossamer Grove, according to a social media post. “We need it,” Shafter Chief of Police Kevin Zimmermann told 17 News. Shafter is a rapidly growing city with 2,400 new homes […]
SHAFTER, CA
KGET

Trial postponed for accused killers of Kason Guyton

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A trial date for two men charged with murder and other offenses in the shooting death of 5-year-old Kason Guyton has been postponed to early next year. Jonathan Knight, 33, and Jeremy King, 29, are now scheduled for trial Jan. 9. They were previously scheduled to stand trial later this month […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 peopled killed in N. Chester motorcycle crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified a man and woman killed in the Oct. 4 motorcycle crash in Oildale. Thomas David Porter, Jr., 50, was the motorcyclist and Rebecca Hurst Carberry, 55, was the passenger of the motorcycle that collided with a Subaru at the intersection of North Chester Avenue […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD searching for an at-risk teen, 15

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help finding Christina Villalobos, 15. Villalobos is considered at-risk because she has no prior history of running away and a medical condition, according to the police department. Villalobos was last seen Sunday at 5 p.m. on University Avenue, according to police. Police […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man identified in fatal south Bakersfield car collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol has identified the man who was killed after colliding with a tree on Oct. 6 in south Bakersfield. Luis Fernando Camayo, 18, of Bakersfield was the driver of the vehicle that side-swiped a power pole and ultimately crashed into a tree on Union Avenue just south of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Guilty plea reached in Patricia Alatorre case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 26-year-old Armando Cruz pleaded guilty Tuesday to rape, murder, and all other charges in one of Bakersfield’s most notorious cases: the death of 13-year-old Patricia Alatorre. The tragedy began with a missing person’s case. Then a few days later, as parents all over Bakersfield prayed for her safe return, her family […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

27K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy