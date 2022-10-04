Read full article on original website
myarklamiss.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: 2-3 car crash in Union Parish on Hwy. 15, first responders on scene
UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— First Responders are currently on the scene of a crash involving 2-3 vehicles. We are receiving reports of stalled traffic. Please use caution while passing. This is a developing story and we will update you with the latest as the information becomes available.
Harvey H. Benoit Community Center closed for the rest of the day; potential gas leak in area
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 6, 2022, the Harvey H. Benoit Community Center closed due to a potential gas leak in the area. According to reports, Monroe Fire is on the scene to determine if there is a gas leak and its source.
MISSING PERSON: Monroe man found safe by deputies
UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, Justin Brown has been found safe. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 43-year-old Justin Brown who was last seen at his residence on Selman Drive in Monroe, La. on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. According to officials, Brown is described as a Black male […]
KTBS
Webster Parish jury finds Ark. man guilty in shooting death of Springhill man
MINDEN, La. -- It took a Webster Parish jury of six men and six women barely an hour to return a guilty verdict in the murder trial of an Arkansas man who killed a Springhill man two years ago. Logan Smith, 23, was charged with the June 19, 2020 shooting...
salineriverchronicle.com
Three people flown to Little Rock after firetruck and ATV collide
BANKS, Ark. – Three individuals were med-flighted to Little Rock after a crash involving a firetruck and a side-by-side ATV on Bradley 238 near Banks, a quarter of a mile north of Mobley Branch Monday, October 3, 2022 around 3:40 p.m. CST. According to the official Arkansas Motor Vehicle...
salineriverchronicle.com
Update in theft cases involving local heating and air man
WARREN, Ark. – More information has been released in court filings in the alleged theft of property charges against local heating and air man, Daniel(Danny) Ray Cook of Warren. According to the court filings in the 10th Circuit Court, Division 4, Cook is being charged by the District’s prosecuting...
KTBS
3 missing in the ArkLaTex
Three people have been reported missing from their homes in the ArkLaTex. Here's a look at each one. Call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at 318-965-2203 with any information that could help locate Mitchell. Herman Buxton. Herman Buxton was last seen at the Randy Sams Shelter in Texarkana, Texas on...
KNOE TV8
South Arkansas man who reported accidental shooting arrested for murder
SMACKOVER, Ark. (KNOE) - Union County deputies are investigating a murder after responding to what they say was reported as an accidental shooting. Shortly after midnight on Oct. 5, 2022, deputies responded to Lisbon Rd. after receiving a call about an accidental shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found William Daniel Moore, 34, with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Warren family wants answers after 8-year-old son was burned
An 8-year-old boy from Warren is recovering in the hospital roughly two months after he was severely burned and now his family is searching for confirmation on how this tragedy unfolded.
KNOE TV8
Three students hospitalized for ingesting “homemade candy”
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case where three students from East Ouachita Middle School went to the hospital after eating “homemade candy” made from cereal and marijuana. According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the...
ktoy1047.com
Police searching for missing Springhill man
32-year-old Billy Robertson was last seen August 27. According to Robertson’s mother, he takes seizure medication which he left behind. Police report that Robertson has not made contact with his family since his disappearance. If you have any information, contact the Springhill Police Department at 318-539-2511.
Monroe Police take one escapee into custody; searching for other 2 juveniles
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to Monroe Police, Dallas Wesley has been taken into custody. Haynes and Webb are still wanted. If anyone knows the whereabouts of the juveniles, contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 6, 2022, at approximately […]
Monroe Police release more information on fatal Desiard Street hit-and-run; suspect still on the run
UPDATE (10/05/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, Monroe Police confirmed that the white SUV initially suspected in the fatal Desiard Street hit-and-run has been eliminated from the investigation. According to officers, their investigation revealed that a 2010 to 2013 black Toyota Tundra is the actually vehicle involved in the hit-and-run. The truck has […]
magnoliareporter.com
Rosston ATV wreck takes life of driver
A wreck in Rosston involving an all-terrain vehicle about 11:47 a.m. Tuesday killed an Emmet man. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Travis Loe, 82, was driving a 2011 model Polaris southbound out of a private driveway onto U.S. 278. As Loe entered the roadway, the ATV was struck on its right side by a 2008 model Toyota Rav 4 that was eastbound on U.S. 278.
arkadelphian.com
Emmet man dies in ATV collision
A south Arkansas man driving an all-terrain vehicle was killed Tuesday after driving onto a federal highway. Travis Loe, 82, of Emmet, died as a result of injuries suffered following the Oct. 4 crash on U.S. Highway 278 in Rosston. According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary fatal crash summary,...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Man arrested on GSU campus with drugs, weapon
Grambling State University police recovered a gun on campus Sunday, one of several found in the past month. A GSU officer stopped a 2017 Chrysler about 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon after seeing the car run a stop sign and commit other traffic violations. The Chrysler, driven by Patrick D. McCoy,...
KNOE TV8
Monroe police searching for man accused of child endangerment and more
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is looking for a man accused of multiple offenses. Jontae Turpin is wanted for aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated battery and domestic abuse battery child endangerment. Anyone with information about Turpin’s whereabouts can contact Crimestoppers or the Monroe Police Department.
KTVE/KARD announces Chelsea Monae Williams as News Director
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 6, 2022, KTVE/KARD announced Chelsea Monae Williams as the station’s new News Director. We are excited and proud to announce Chelsea as our new News Director. She has been a mainstay for our station and has earned this position through her hard work and leadership. It is rewarding to […]
Monroe Police searching for man wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, plus other offenses
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jontae Turpin. According to police, Turpin is wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Aggravated Battery, and Domestic Abuse Battery Child Endangerment. If anyone has any information on the whereabouts […]
myarklamiss.com
South Arkansas native makes big moves in film industry, films set to debut in October
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–A filmmaker with South Arkansas ties is making big moves in the industry as October marks a busy month for some of his productions to hit movie screens. Alexander Jeffery is from El Dorado where he found a love for the arts at South Arkansas Arts...
