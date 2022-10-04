Read full article on original website
She Divorced Her Husband, Dated His Uncle, And Disappeared. What Happened To Naomi Wilson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedCedar Rapids, IA
3 Amazing Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
3 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina Andras
Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State opens conference play with weekend split at Iowa, No. 3 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
1650thefan.com
10.6.22 – Metro volleyball & cross country schedule
In volleyball, 5A 6th-ranked Cedar Falls is hosting a quadrangular with Waterloo East, 4A 8th-ranked West Delaware and Mason City. In boys and girls cross country, both Cedar Falls and Waterloo West are competing at the Mississippi Valley Conference Super Meet. The meet is taking place at the Seminole Valley Cross Country Course in Cedar Rapids.
1650thefan.com
Week 7 metro high school football matchups
The metro high school football teams are preparing for Week 7 this Friday. In Class 5A, 8th-ranked Cedar Falls is on the road at Dubuque Hempstead. *You can listen to coverage of the Tigers game this Friday on our companion station, Cruisin’ KCFI, with the pregame beginning around 6:45 and kickoff around 7:15.*
1650thefan.com
Three area teams among those in first IHSAA RPI ratings
The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released its first RPI ratings. RPI is short for Rating Percentage Index, which is a statistical system used to comparatively rank teams. The top-16 teams that qualify for the playoffs in Classes 5A, 4A and 3A are determined by RPI. Area teams in...
1650thefan.com
Waverly-Shell Rock hires Independence assistant Kim Meyer as new head softball coach
Waverly-Shell Rock high school has hired a new softball coach. Pending school board approval, Kim Meyer will be the Go-Hawks next head softball coach. Meyer had been an assistant coach at Clarksville. She was on the Indians staff when they won the 1A State Championship in 2020 and were runner-up in 2017 and 2019.
KCRG.com
With five of seven top scorers returning, Hawkeyes believe they have the right pieces to elevate success
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Sometimes all it takes is patience. For someone like Ahron Ulis, this year he has the chance to be a leader. “Coming into that new role, I just have to be more involved with the team,” Ulis said. “Calling plays here and there, where there’s like a late game situation. Just being there and being the voice of the team.”
KCRG.com
Iowa women ranked #1 in preseason conference basketball poll
With five of seven top scorers returning, Hawkeyes believe they have the right pieces to elevate success. Iowa ready to defend their Big Ten tournament crown with a target on their backs. Brian Ferentz will be “forever grateful” for Bret Bielema, who made a difference in his life back in...
1650thefan.com
10.5.22 – Waterloo Black Hawks Minute
While the rest of the Black Hawks were attending Waterloo’s Orientation Camp in late July, Connor Brown and Griffin Erdman were playing in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup tournament. Erdman talks about the experience. Today’s feature is presented by Hagarty Waychoff Grarup Funeral Service.
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa Football: Should the Hawkeyes Follow Wisconsin’s Lead?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Iowa Hawkeyes fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. The Iowa Hawkeyes dropped their second game of the season and their first conference game...
hawkeyesports.com
Former Hawkeye, Bob Schulz, Passes Away
IOWA CITY, Iowa – Former University of Iowa men’s basketball and baseball player, Bob Schulz, has passed away at the age of 96 in Des Moines. Schulz was a freshman on Iowa’s 1945 basketball squad that won the school’s first outright Big Ten Championship with a 17-1 overall record and 11-1 in conference play. He was a three-year starter (1948-50) and played with four Hawkeye All-Americans (Murray Wier, Herb Wilkinson, Dick Ives, and Charles Darling). Schulz was also on the basketball staff for a couple years after graduating under head coach Bucky O’Connor.
College Football News
Iowa vs Illinois Prediction, Game Preview
Iowa vs Illinois prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8. Record: Iowa (3-2), Illinois (4-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. The defense is still working. The much-maligned offense had a few nice moments in the 27-14 loss to Michigan – it...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man who snowbirds in Florida collecting donations
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - What started as a GoFundMe page by a Cedar Rapids man who also lives in Fort Myers, Florida, has grown more than he ever expected. Zach Hale, an electrician who is from Cedar Rapids and works in Florida during the winter, started collecting donations at the Cedar Rapids Moose Lodge to help the millions of people impacted by Hurricane Ian.
Daily Iowan
Featured Photos: Semi-truck stuck on Iowa Avenue bridge
Around 1 p.m., a semi-truck got stuck on the the Iowa Avenue Bridge in Iowa City on Wednesday. After realizing the truck was too big to go under the bridge further down Iowa Avenue, the driver attempted to turn around but got lodged between the barriers of the Iowa Avenue bridge.
Two New Businesses Coming to Westdale in Cedar Rapids
A pair of new businesses that will complement one another are under construction along Edgewood Road SW, in the Westdale Town Center. Over the last couple of months, building permits have been issued by the City of Cedar Rapids for new buildings for the businesses, at a total cost of more than $3 million.
Northeast Iowa Man Sets Another Pumpkin Record
The featured image was not in the Pumpkinfest competition. Fall is underway which means fall events and festivals are in full swing. For some eastern Iowa residents, “it’s not officially Fall until Pumpkinfest”. And this Pumpkinfest was record-breaking. On Saturday, the Pumpkin Capital of Iowa celebrated 34...
KCRG.com
Brian Ferentz is “forever grateful” for Bret Bielema, who made a difference in his life in 2001
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - “I can call him ‘Bret’ now, but at the time he was Coach Bielema.”. In 2001, Bret Bielema was an assistant coach with the Hawkeyes, a young Brian Ferentz was starting his first fall camp, and it was not going well. “I...
One Person Killed in Eastern Iowa Collision Between Semi and Wagon
The above photo is a stock photo representative of the harvest season. None of the vehicles above were involved in the accident. One person was killed in a Monday evening accident in eastern Iowa involving a semi-truck and a tractor pulling a grain wagon. 72-year-old Charles Griffith of Brooklyn was...
KIMT
Mason City woman wins huge prize in lottery game
MASON CITY, Iowa - A woman from Mason City is now $50,000 richer after playing a scratch-off lottery game. A Facebook post from the Iowa Lottery says Cassandra Chiri won the top prize in the Super Crossword scratch game. She purchased the winning ticket at a Casey's General Store in...
KBUR
Eastern Iowa meatpacking and farm workers to get pandemic relief checks
Columbus Junction, IA- Nearly 2,000 meatpacking plant workers in Columbus Junction, West Liberty, and Washington will receive $600 pandemic relief checks from Catholic Charities USA. Radio Iowa reports that the organization is giving $1.2 million dollars in federal relief to Escucha Mi Voz to aid those workers in rural eastern...
KCRG.com
Willie Ray Fairley looking for driver as team preps to travel to feed Florida hurricane victims
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa(KCRG) - Willie Ray Fairley, the owner of Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids, said he and his team are looking for an experienced driver as they prepare to head to Florida to feed hurricane victims. Fairley announced he would be taking a team to Fort...
cbs2iowa.com
Closure at First Avenue and Scott Boulevard in Iowa City for improvement project
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — To complete the First Avenue and Scott Boulevard Intersection Improvements project, the intersection will be closed in Iowa City. The closure will begin Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. The new roundabout in the area will be open once the closure is finished. The...
