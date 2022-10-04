ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Arizona's mixed reaction to California water conservation proposal

Experts and officials in Arizona had mixed reactions to a conservation proposal by water agencies in California.Driving the news: In a letter to the U.S. Department of the Interior, the agencies proposed a reduction of 400,000 acre-feet per year through 2026. The agencies want to be compensated for the voluntary conservation. Context: The Colorado River basin is in the midst of a 22-year megadrought, the worst the region has seen in about 1,200 years. The Bureau of Reclamation wants the lower basin states — Arizona, California and Nevada — to conserve an additional 2 million to 4 million acre-feet per...
Democrats' swing-state local news ploy

Writers for a D.C.-based media operation run by prominent Democratic operatives are behind a sprawling network of ostensible local media outlets churning out Democrat-aligned news content in midterm battleground states, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Behind the patina of independent local news, these sites are pumping out content designed...
How much Virginians tip at restaurants

When Virginians eat out, we tip just under 20% on average. Driving the news: Virginia's tipping average was 19.2% in Q2 this year, ranking us 22nd in the country, according to Toast. Yes, but: According to our Axios Richmond unofficial survey of roughly 300 respondents, 96% self-reported that they tip...
How Michigan stacks up on liquor prices

Depending on the liquor, Michigan's designated minimum shelf prices are middle- to high-range compared with other states, according to an Axios analysis. What's happening: We pay at least $51.99 for a handle — or 1.75 liters — of Jack Daniels. That's tied for the third-highest price in the country among states that control the sale of their own spirits, after Alabama ($52.49) and Utah ($52.13).
DeSantis ramps up crusade against media on heels of Biden visit

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) criticized the "national regime media" in an interview published on the heels of President Biden's visit on Wednesday to survey the damage from Hurricane Ian. Why it matters: The trip, which the White House has said will be "above politics," comes as DeSantis has steered...
Bus travel is back post-COVID, but trains are running behind

Bus ridership is up, but trains are still half-empty as public transit systems across the U.S. try to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Why it matters: The unevenness of the recovery reflects the socioeconomic inequities of public transportation and the vagaries of hybrid work. Many essential workers and lower-income people...
"Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" head to Arizona

Aside from charcuterie boards and new taglines, here's what stood out in the second episode of this season's "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City." The women traveled to Phoenix during this week's episode. Heather was not enthused about going to Arizona after referring to the state as Utah's "red-headed stepchild."
The walletless future is closer than ever

On a recent trip to Seattle, I learned how tantalizingly close we are to being able to ditch our wallets. Over two days, I managed to take two flights, check into a hotel room and pay for meals — all from my phone. Everything worked, but there were some asterisks involved.
Death toll from Hurricane Ian rises

More than a week after Hurricane Ian hit, the number of storm-related deaths has risen to at least 101, per the Associated Press, with other outlets reporting a higher toll. The big picture: Florida reported 92 of those, mostly consisting of people over the age of 50 in Lee County. Other deaths were in Cuba, North Carolina and Virginia.
