Experts and officials in Arizona had mixed reactions to a conservation proposal by water agencies in California.Driving the news: In a letter to the U.S. Department of the Interior, the agencies proposed a reduction of 400,000 acre-feet per year through 2026. The agencies want to be compensated for the voluntary conservation. Context: The Colorado River basin is in the midst of a 22-year megadrought, the worst the region has seen in about 1,200 years. The Bureau of Reclamation wants the lower basin states — Arizona, California and Nevada — to conserve an additional 2 million to 4 million acre-feet per...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO