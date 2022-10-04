ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bend County, TX

‘Lack of civility and disrespect’: Fort Bend Co. DA sends warning after several political campaign signs vandalized

Click2Houston.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 12

Jason Riggins
3d ago

Dude has a point, no matter what side you are on…. People spend good money on marketing and mature people should have respect for the efforts of others. This is the type of activity that Fascists would support.

Reply(1)
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Richmond, TX
County
Fort Bend County, TX
State
Texas State
City
Sugar Land, TX
Richmond, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Bend, TX
Fort Bend County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Sugar Land, TX
Crime & Safety
Click2Houston.com

City controller asks OIG to investigate Houston Airports System’s director over $760,000 in fines waived for concessionaires

HOUSTON – Houston City Controller Chris Brown is calling for the Office of Inspector General to open an investigation into the manner in which Houston Airports System Director Mario Diaz settled liquidated damages with a concessionaire and their partner, who has ties to former Director City Council Relations William Paul Thomas, who was convicted in federal court back in July for conspiracy tied to bribes.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Mathews
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Political Campaign#Civility#Democrats#Political Parties#Fort Bend Co#Republicans#Democratic#Texas House#Kprc 2
Click2Houston.com

2 men jailed after deputies bust counterfeit ID operation with multiple Houston-area victims

HOUSTON – Two men are in jail after months of an alleged counterfeit ID operation that Harris County Precinct 5 Deputy Constables busted in late September. According to documents, those involved in the operation attempted wire transfers for tens of thousands of dollars and rented a truck in the name of someone’s identity they stole, among other allegations.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo remains homebound with abdominal ailment

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is being treated for abdominal pain and has spent the week at home trying to recover, a spokesperson for her office said Friday. Hidalgo, 31, wrote on Twitter earlier this week that she visited an emergency room Monday with symptoms of fever, pain and dehydration. She provided an update with another post Thursday, saying she had "severe food poisoning" and that her doctors "also discovered what they expect is a benign ovarian cyst that'll likely require surgery later this year."
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Vandalism
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
pearland.com

Searching For Next of Kin for Individuals In Harris County

Searching For Next of Kin for Individuals In Harris County. Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is requesting the public’s assistance in locating next of kin for the following deceased individuals. If you have any information that may be of help, please contact Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Unlicensed medical student found guilty in home health fraud scheme: DOJ

HOUSTON – A federal jury in Houston has convicted a 65-year-old Houston resident for conspiracy to commit health care fraud, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Friday. The jury deliberated for approximately three hours before convicting Abudul Audu Azia Ozigi following a three-day trial. At trial, co-conspirator Margaret Arise...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Ask 2: Why are there purple street lights along Tomball Toll?

TOMBALL, Texas – Question: Joe Klein from Tomball asked, “Why are some street lights (illumination lights) in Harris County shining deep purple?”. Answer: The lighting issue stems from malfunctioning LED lights, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The traffic signal/lighting team is replacing these malfunctioning lights, as they get a report from the community or TxDOT maintenance crews. TxDOT also says it’s not a widespread issue, and it’s mostly happening along highways in newer construction locations. The issue could be the coding on the bulbs, but TxDOT doesn’t have a clear answer just yet. They are investigating and have immediately notified the manufacturer.
TOMBALL, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy