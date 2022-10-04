‘Lack of civility and disrespect’: Fort Bend Co. DA sends warning after several political campaign signs vandalized

Read full article on original website
Jason Riggins
3d ago
Dude has a point, no matter what side you are on…. People spend good money on marketing and mature people should have respect for the efforts of others. This is the type of activity that Fascists would support.
Political consultant convicted of coercion in 2020 Texas House race, Harris Co. DA says
When the charges first emerged in 2020, Democratic consultant Damien Jones' attorney called them "fraudulent and laughable."
Click2Houston.com
‘A case of ambition’: Political consultant convicted after trying to coerce state rep to drop out of 2020 election, DA says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A political consultant was convicted Friday for a failed scheme intended to affect the outcome of the race for Texas House of Representatives District 132 during the 2020 election cycle, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced. “At a time when threats against public servants...
Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman refiles hundreds of dismissed cases
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office announced they've refiled more than 200 cases against accused criminals, cases they say were wrongly dismissed by judges earlier this year. Constable Mark Herman blames too many dismissed cases as the reason for Harris County's high crime rate.
Click2Houston.com
Search underway for alleged ‘Peeping Tom’ in Fort Bend County, neighbors report
BOOTH, Texas – Residents of a recently constructed subdivision south of Rosenberg expressed concern Friday following multiple cases of a man caught on surveillance cameras peeking into homes, climbing into yards, and leaving many neighbors worried for their safety. “At this point, we’re frustrated because we don’t know what...
Q&A: Get to know Harris County judge candidates Mealer, Hidalgo
Two candidates are vying for the position of Harris County judge in the upcoming Nov. 8 election with Republican candidate Alexandra del Moral Mealer challenging the incumbent Democratic judge, Lina Hidalgo, who was elected in 2018. Candidates were asked to keep responses under 75 words, answer the questions provided and...
Click2Houston.com
City controller asks OIG to investigate Houston Airports System’s director over $760,000 in fines waived for concessionaires
HOUSTON – Houston City Controller Chris Brown is calling for the Office of Inspector General to open an investigation into the manner in which Houston Airports System Director Mario Diaz settled liquidated damages with a concessionaire and their partner, who has ties to former Director City Council Relations William Paul Thomas, who was convicted in federal court back in July for conspiracy tied to bribes.
Click2Houston.com
Houston actress claims she was attacked by unleashed dog on NW Harris Co. bike trail
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Saturday was the first time Dreah Marie rode her bike through the MUD 155 Parks and Trails system in Northwest Harris County. She chose the spot, she said, to be a little less congested. But, what happened when she turned around on her bike to...
Click2Houston.com
Month-long investigations ends with illegal game room bust in SE Harris County, Pct. 2 says
HOUSTON – Deputies have reportedly shut down an illegal game room in southeast Harris County after a major bust on Wednesday. Officials with Harris County Constable Precinct 2 say the bust took place on Oct. 5 in the 1300 block of Spencer Highway. According to investigators, deputies received several...
Click2Houston.com
Ex-boyfriend charged with murder after Houston woman's body found with limbs amputated in Louisiana in 2019, docs show
HOUSTON – A man suspected in the 2019 murder of a Houston woman whose body was found, with limbs amputated, in Louisiana has been arrested and charged, according to court records. Carl Tates, 61, has been charged with murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend, Demetris Lincoln. He was...
Republican Harris Co. Commissioner Jack Cagle willing to attend budget vote meeting on 1 condition
If a new Harris County budget isn't passed, the sheriff's office will cancel a cadet class, Harris Health will delay plans to expand urgent care, and block a new suite to handle endoscopy procedures.
Houston PD assures prioritizing LGBTQ community as Texas wins anti-discrimination challenge
The timing of Thursday night's seminar is hard to ignore. A ruling allows LGBTQ employees to be fired for the way they dress, their pronouns, or bathroom they use.
Click2Houston.com
HCSO: Woman airlifted to hospital after shooting at NW Harris County home
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – An investigation is ongoing after a woman was shot in the stomach at a northwest Harris County home early Saturday, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. According to HCSO deputy investigator Nicholas Cooke, deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 17600...
Click2Houston.com
Gun found inside backpack in bathroom stall at Cy-Fair ISD high school; Person detained, officials say
CYPRESS, Texas – School officials from the Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District released a statement to parents on Friday about an incident involving a gun found on campus Wednesday. According to Cypress Park High School’s principal, there was a firearm found inside a bathroom in an empty, locked stall on...
Click2Houston.com
2 men jailed after deputies bust counterfeit ID operation with multiple Houston-area victims
HOUSTON – Two men are in jail after months of an alleged counterfeit ID operation that Harris County Precinct 5 Deputy Constables busted in late September. According to documents, those involved in the operation attempted wire transfers for tens of thousands of dollars and rented a truck in the name of someone’s identity they stole, among other allegations.
Click2Houston.com
Family demands justice after video appears to show Houston police repeatedly punching suspect
HOUSTON – Keuindarius St. Julien was arrested Wednesday night, but it’s what allegedly happened leading up to the handcuffs being put on that has his family and witnesses in an uproar demanding justice. Around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, Brielle Ramos says she witnessed the arrest outside of the...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo remains homebound with abdominal ailment
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is being treated for abdominal pain and has spent the week at home trying to recover, a spokesperson for her office said Friday. Hidalgo, 31, wrote on Twitter earlier this week that she visited an emergency room Monday with symptoms of fever, pain and dehydration. She provided an update with another post Thursday, saying she had "severe food poisoning" and that her doctors "also discovered what they expect is a benign ovarian cyst that'll likely require surgery later this year."
pearland.com
Searching For Next of Kin for Individuals In Harris County
Searching For Next of Kin for Individuals In Harris County. Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is requesting the public’s assistance in locating next of kin for the following deceased individuals. If you have any information that may be of help, please contact Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences...
Click2Houston.com
Unlicensed medical student found guilty in home health fraud scheme: DOJ
HOUSTON – A federal jury in Houston has convicted a 65-year-old Houston resident for conspiracy to commit health care fraud, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Friday. The jury deliberated for approximately three hours before convicting Abudul Audu Azia Ozigi following a three-day trial. At trial, co-conspirator Margaret Arise...
Click2Houston.com
Bond set at $100K for 2 Texas City nursing home employees caught on camera abusing 87-year-old resident, police say
TEXAS CITY, Texas – Charges have been filed against two nursing home employees who were caught on camera beating and dragging an 87-year-old resident, according to officials with the Texas City Police Department. Lisa Jo Cooper, 61, and Kecia Danielle Johnson, 57, both turned themselves in Thursday and booked...
Click2Houston.com
Ask 2: Why are there purple street lights along Tomball Toll?
TOMBALL, Texas – Question: Joe Klein from Tomball asked, “Why are some street lights (illumination lights) in Harris County shining deep purple?”. Answer: The lighting issue stems from malfunctioning LED lights, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The traffic signal/lighting team is replacing these malfunctioning lights, as they get a report from the community or TxDOT maintenance crews. TxDOT also says it’s not a widespread issue, and it’s mostly happening along highways in newer construction locations. The issue could be the coding on the bulbs, but TxDOT doesn’t have a clear answer just yet. They are investigating and have immediately notified the manufacturer.
