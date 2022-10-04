ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

Related
MLive.com

Mariners use catcher to pitch 10th inning, still beat Tigers in Game 1 of doubleheader

The Seattle Mariners all but conceded Game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader at T-Mobile Park, but the Detroit Tigers were unwilling to accept the gift. The Mariners inserted a position player to pitch the 10th inning of a tie game, but the Tigers scored only one run while closer Gregory Soto allowed two in the bottom of the inning. The Mariners won the game 7-6.
DETROIT, MI
Daily Evergreen

The newest Mariners folk hero is a man named ‘Big Dumper’

Let the drought end and plentiful rain fall down in Seattle for years to come. Cal Raleigh hit the most iconic home run in Mariners’ history on Sept. 30, 2022. Facing a 3-2 count against Athletics reliever Domingo Acevedo, Raleigh took a low pitch and smacked it down the right field line.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Mariners utilityman Haggerty hurt, out for start of playoffs

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners lost utilityman Sam Haggerty for at least the first two rounds of the playoffs after suffering a groin injury late in Monday night’s loss to Detroit. Seattle manager Scott Servais said Tuesday that Haggerty is not expected to need surgery based off...
SEATTLE, WA
KREM

Behind the seams: Meet the family who stitches Mariners jerseys for players, fans by hand

SEATTLE — The Mariners are making the playoffs for the first time in 21 years, which justifies some new merchandise. Nobody knows the demand for jerseys better than Jerry Thornton. The former grocery store worker said it was in the late 1980’s when he followed his instincts and started manufacturing sports jerseys for amateur, collegiate and professional sports teams.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Puyallup, WA
Sports
City
Puyallup, WA
KREM

T-Mobile Park to host Mariners AL Wild Card watch parties

SEATTLE — Although the Mariners won't be hosting any of the team's first MLB playoff games since 2001, fans still will have a chance to watch their team from inside T-Mobile Park. The Mariners will be hosting watch parties for all of the team's American League Wild Card series...
SEATTLE, WA
ng-sportingnews.com

Playoff drought ended, Mariners on 'cusp of something pretty special' in Seattle

The drought has ended, and Seattle has a playoff baseball team again. Wait, that’s not quite right. The drought has ended! Seattle has a playoff baseball team again!. Yep, that’s better. For the first time since 2001, the Mariners will play in the postseason. The clinching moment was fittingly dramatic, coming when pinch-hitter Cal Raleigh smashed a ninth-inning pitch over the right-field wall at T-Mobile Park, giving the M’s a walk-off win over the A’s on Saturday night and securing an AL wild-card spot.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy