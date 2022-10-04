ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Galaxy S23 Plus could score a huge plus with a larger battery

By Derrek Lee
Android Central
Android Central
 3 days ago

What you need to know

  • Recent certifications appear to point to the respective battery capacities for the Galaxy S23+ and Ultra.
  • The Galaxy S23+ may receive a larger 4,700mAh battery, while the S23 Ultra will likely stay the same.
  • Both phones are set to launch in early 2023 alongside the standard Galaxy S23.

Leaks of the Galaxy S23 series are starting to ramp up as we approach the end of the year. One of the biggest questions we have about the devices is what the battery life will be like, and the latest bit of information reveals some potentially good news.

According to Galaxy Club , the Galaxy S23+ may be outfitted with a 4,700mAh battery, a clear improvement from the 4,500mAh battery found in the Galaxy S22+ . Battery life wasn't really a problem with our S22+, but it's good to know that Samsung may be looking to squeeze a larger battery into the device, even if it's not exactly the 4,800mAh battery we saw in the Galaxy S21+.

In addition to the Plus battery, Galaxy Club claims that the Galaxy S23 Ultra may not see a change in this regard, sporting a 5,000mAh battery. While we weren't impressed with the battery life in the Galaxy S22 Ultra , hopefully the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset will prove much more efficient.

One area we'd really love to see some improvement in is the standard Galaxy S23 . While testing the Galaxy S22 , I found it to have poor battery life, with an average of four hours of screen-on time. In regular use, I can barely make it to lunchtime without needing to plug it in (my days start at 5 am). Galaxy Club has yet to mention the battery capacity for the standard Galaxy S23, but with any luck, we'll get a boost in battery life.

Image 1 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29RdIr_0iLjdyuK00

(Image credit: Onleaks x Digit)
Image 2 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OS7Rq_0iLjdyuK00

(Image credit: Onleaks x Smartprix)
Image 3 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oRex5_0iLjdyuK00

(Image credit: OnLeaks via Smartprix)

Thanks to some leaked renders , we already have a good idea of what the phones will look like. Despite some visual changes, the phones will reportedly have roughly the same dimensions. However, we likely wouldn't mind slightly thicker phones if that meant we get much better battery life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lUldy_0iLjdyuK00

Samsung Galaxy S22+

The Galaxy S22+ might be the perfect Samsung flagship. It has a good size and some impressive specs while not going overboard like the Ultra. It also manages surprisingly decent battery life, which is great for power users.

Google Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 7 Pro: Which should you buy?

The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are here, and they deliver new hardware and camera features along with a gorgeous design. With both phones sharing so many similarities, here's what you need to know about the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, and how to choose the correct device for your needs.
