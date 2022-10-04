ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rochesterfirst.com

Florida’s island dwellers digging out from Ian’s destruction

ST. JAMES CITY, Fla. (AP) — Following Hurricane Ian’s destruction, many residents on one Florida island have stayed put for days without electricity and other resources while hoping the lone bridge to the mainland is repaired. Pine Island, the largest barrier island off Florida’s Gulf Coast, has been...
FLORIDA STATE
rochesterfirst.com

NYSP Superintendent Kevin Bruen resigns

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — New York State Police have confirmed that Kevin Bruen is resigning from his post as New York State Police Superintendent. His resignation is effective October 19. This comes after the Governor’s Office told NEWS10 they that were investigating Bruen but did not specify why. As...
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aurora, CO
Accidents
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
City
Parker, CO
City
Aurora, CO
City
Orchard, CO
Aurora, CO
Crime & Safety
rochesterfirst.com

‘We will appeal’: Hochul on challenged gun laws

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Kathy Hochul said on Friday she is working with the attorney general to appeal the recent court ruling, placing temporary restrictions on gun laws. The new gun laws were introduced on Sept 1, but a federal judge out of Syracuse said some of them...
POLITICS
rochesterfirst.com

In Wisconsin, Michels’ shift on abortion isn’t 1st reversal

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Tim Michels was talking to a roomful of party activists in early September when he fielded a question about his position on abortion. Michels vowed he would never change, and said he was “winning” his race against Democratic Gov. Tim Evers precisely because people saw him as “a man of conviction, a man who doesn’t waffle.”
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy