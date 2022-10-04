ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two luxury sports cars were destroyed on Thursday night in an accident that occurred near the Denver intersection of Colfax Avenue and Speer Boulevard, right in front of the Denver Fire Department's Station 1. According to officials from the fire department, one of the vehicles caught fire following the crash. No information regarding the cause of the crash has been made available, and no injuries were reported. Lamborghinis are expensive Italian sports cars, typically costing around $200,000 and up. STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
