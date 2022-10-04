Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beefing up Denver homeless services by de-funding police failsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Dog the Bounty Hunter, legendary among homeless, moving to FloridaDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver homeless plan for 2023 a drop in the bucketDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Castle Rock adds truck routes to deter residential street usageMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
Copper thieves target RTD tracks despite the metal’s falling priceMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Two Lamborghinis destroyed in fiery Colorado crash
Two luxury sports cars were destroyed on Thursday night in an accident that occurred near the Denver intersection of Colfax Avenue and Speer Boulevard, right in front of the Denver Fire Department's Station 1. According to officials from the fire department, one of the vehicles caught fire following the crash. No information regarding the cause of the crash has been made available, and no injuries were reported. Lamborghinis are expensive Italian sports cars, typically costing around $200,000 and up. STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
Teen couple shot getting off RTD, boy on life support
The shooting is a daunting reminder of another tragedy involving a young family member. Nearly 30 years ago, 16-year-old Geronimo Maestas was killed for his Broncos jacket.
Two bear cubs dead following collision on Colorado highway
Two bear cubs were killed on Wednesday night, the result of being hit by a vehicle on U.S. 40 in Steamboat Springs, according to officials from the Steamboat Police Department. When police arrived on the scene, one of the cubs was deceased and the other was seriously injured. The second...
1 dead, 3 injured in Greeley crash
GREELEY, Colo. — A two-vehicle crash early Thursday in Greeley killed one person and injured three others, according to police. Greeley Police responded to the crash at 4:17 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of 59th Avenue and West 10th Street, according to a news release. A GMC truck driven...
7 totally legitimate complaints about life in Colorado
If you've been a longtime reader of OutThere Colorado, you know I love Colorado as much as the next person. It's an incredible place to live and, in my opinion, it lives up to the international hype it gets. That being said, there are a few common complaints I tend to hear and some of those complaints might be worth mentioning to people looking to relocate in the Centennial State.
Denver sergeant suspended after drinking, driving bust following party at sheriff's home
DENVER — A Denver Sheriff Department sergeant is set to begin serving a 14-day suspension on Sunday – the fallout from his conviction of drinking and driving after a birthday party at the home of a top city law enforcement official, 9Wants to Know has learned. Sgt. Jerry...
City-owned vehicle hits, kills pedestrian in Aurora
A pedestrian has died following an accident with an Aurora city vehicle, according to police. The Aurora Police Department responded to the fatal accident at about 9 a.m Friday morning, authorities said. A Ford F-350 belonging to the City of Aurora water department reportedly hit a 66-year-old female pedestrian at...
Boa constrictor found meandering through Fort Collins suburb
A Fort Collins resident was caught off guard, however, when one of those transplants, reptilian in nature, was found meandering through a suburb in late September, the name of which is Bagheera.
18 calves found dead so far on Western Slope, investigated as possible wolf kills
RIO BLANCO COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado wildlife officials said on Friday that they're investigating a report of dead domestic cow calves near Meeker that might have been killed by wolves – the first such investigation in Rio Blanco County. Eighteen dead calves have been identified so far, killed...
1 killed, 3 injured in 2-car collision in Greeley
One man died after a crash between two vehicles in Greeley that also left three others injured. The crash happened at 4:17 a.m. on Thursday at the intersection of 59th Avenue and 10th Street.Greeley police officers rushed to the two-vehicle crash. Investigators said that a GMC truck with a 57-year-old male occupant was eastbound on 10th Street when the truck collided with a Kia Soul with four people inside, ages 69, 47, 71 and 25, that was traveling southbound on 59th Avenue. The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries, was treated and released.Three of the four people inside the Kia were rushed to the hospital for serious injuries. The 71-year-old male died at the hospital later that day. His identity has not been released. Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be a factor in the crash. No criminal charges were filed against either driver at this time.
Sergeant suspended for DUI leaving Denver sheriff’s party
Sgt. Jerry Sherrod admitted to drinking before he rolled his vehicle on the way home from the birthday party of Denver Sheriff Elias Diggins.
Pathways Inpatient Care Center Now Open and Accepting Patients
Pathways, Northern Colorado’s leading provider of hospice, palliative care, grief and loss counseling services, has now opened its 12-bed, stand-alone hospice inpatient care center and is accepting patients. Located at 317 Carpenter Road between Fort Collins and Loveland, the intentionally built Pathways Inpatient Care Center (PICC) will provide high-quality,...
Death of male found in Highline Canal investigated as homicide
DENVER — Police said Friday that they're investigating a homicide after a victim was found in the Highline Canal in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood. The male victim was found about 10:30 a.m. Friday in the canal near Picadilly Road, just south of Green Valley Ranch Boulevard, according to the Denver Police Department.
2 hospitalized in shooting in north Denver
Two people were transported to a local hospital following a shooting in north Denver, according to the Denver Police Department. Police are investigating a shooting in the 3100 block of Downing Street that sent two individuals to the hospital Wednesday night, the police said on Twitter, adding Downing is closed in both directions between 30th and 31st street.
Woman arrested in deadly hit-and-run reported she had seen her vehicle on the news
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A woman arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Lakewood called in to report she had seen her car on the news as wanted in relation to the crash, an arrest affidavit says. A dispatcher then asked Irene Martinez if she knew who was driving...
Student in CSU death identified as Littleton teenager
The coroner has identified a student found dead on the Colorado State University campus over the weekend.
Woman murdered while standing in her doorway
When police arrived, they reported seeing “a man with a gun running." Officers said the man was wearing a tactical vest.
Owner Of Iconic Colorado Diner Passed Away. Is His Famous Diner Closing Now?
While it wasn't built in the 1950s, this fun classic-themed Colorado restaurant has brought people great food with a side of nostalgia for decades. Sadly, the amazing owner of this historic Diner has passed away... What does this mean for this Colorado classic?. Is This Famous Colorado DIner Closing Down?
Suspect shot, killed by police near DIA identified
The suspect in a deadly shooting involving police that happened on Saturday morning has been identified.
$750,000 firetruck gets stolen in Boulder during late night call for help
According to officials, Boulder Police Department responded to the report of someone stealing one of the local firetrucks on the night of October 2. Boulder Fire-Rescue was responding to a medical call in the area of Pennsylvania and Broadway at the time when their truck started to roll down the street. A firefighter was able to jump into the truck before it got far, pulling the emergency brake. Firefighters then detained the suspected firetruck thief until officers arrived at the scene. ...
