Ukrainian police find over 500 civilian bodies, torture chambers in Kharkiv
Ukrainian police on Friday found more than 500 civilian bodies in Kharkiv region, mostly from mass graves in the city of Izium which was liberated of Russian forces in early September, officials said.
Nikki Haley: Biden's warning of 'Armageddon' is 'gaslighting instead of keeping people calm'
Former U.S ambassador to the U.N. Amb. Nikki Haley slammed President Biden for showing "weakness" amid Russian President Vladimir Putin's latest threats of using nuclear weapons on "The Five."
Putin 'in a corner' with options narrowing
US President Joe Biden admitted this week that American diplomats still did not know how Russian President Vladimir Putin could bring an end to his faltering war in Ukraine and save face. "His hope is that references to nuclear weapons will deter the democracies from delivering weapons to Ukraine, and buy him enough time to get Russian reserves to the battlefield to slow the Ukrainian offensive," Timothy Snyder, an American historian of Russia and Ukraine, wrote this week.
He's not even running -- but US midterms could make or break Trump
After losing the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump could have worked on his golf swing or produced another book by the pool at his south Florida beach club. Irina Tsukerman, a New York-based national security lawyer and geopolitical analyst, said Trump was increasingly perceived as a "political liability" -- incapable of winning a future presidential election even against a weak Democrat.
