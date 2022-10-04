ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Collared bear, deer OK to harvest

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Arkansas hunters hitting the woods may notice a few deer and bears sporting some new neckwear this fall, but that shouldn’t deter anyone from legally taking that animal. “The collars are part of ongoing research taking place in certain...
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Hot & sunny Thursday

TONIGHT: Clear, calm & pleasant tonight. It’s going to be great viewing for the International Space Station flyover at 7:44pm for 6 minutes. Look northwest for its appearance and southeast for its disappearance. There is a waxing gibbous moon tonight, and it’s getting brighter, so stargazing will be affected some by the moon, but it will feel very nice with temps in the upper 70s by 7pm. Sunset is 6:46pm tonight in Little Rock. Low temps will be a little warmer thanks to a shift to a southwesterly wind, bringing lows to the upper 50s.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A bit cooler on Friday

TONIGHT: Temperatures will cool off nicely tonight as a cold front moves through the state. Temperatures will be falling into the upper 50s and lower 60s under clear skies. TOMORROW: Friday will feel much more fall-like with temperatures making it into the low to mid-80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the northeast around 5-10 mph.
ARKANSAS STATE
Crime & Safety
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Areas to watch in the tropics

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a relitevly quiet start to the hurricane season, activity quickly started to ramp up in September. Recently, we have seen our first major hurricane of the season, Hurricane Ian. At its peak, Hurricane Ian was a category 4 hurricane. So far we have had...
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Beautiful fall weekend ahead

TONIGHT: Temperatures will cool off nicely tonight with lows in the mid to lower 50s. A few 40s will be possible across northern Arkansas. Winds will slowly calm down in the overnight hours as skies clear. TOMORROW: Saturday will feel even more fall-like thanks to a weak cold front that...
ARKANSAS STATE
