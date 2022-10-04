Read full article on original website
Collared bear, deer OK to harvest
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Arkansas hunters hitting the woods may notice a few deer and bears sporting some new neckwear this fall, but that shouldn’t deter anyone from legally taking that animal. “The collars are part of ongoing research taking place in certain...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: 90s Thursday: Here’s how rare that is
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Temperatures this fall have remained warmer than normal nearly every day. These above-average temperatures will become well above average on Thursday. The Arkansas Storm Team is forecasting temperatures near 90° Thursday afternoon. This is more than 10° above the normal high of 79°.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Hot & sunny Thursday
TONIGHT: Clear, calm & pleasant tonight. It’s going to be great viewing for the International Space Station flyover at 7:44pm for 6 minutes. Look northwest for its appearance and southeast for its disappearance. There is a waxing gibbous moon tonight, and it’s getting brighter, so stargazing will be affected some by the moon, but it will feel very nice with temps in the upper 70s by 7pm. Sunset is 6:46pm tonight in Little Rock. Low temps will be a little warmer thanks to a shift to a southwesterly wind, bringing lows to the upper 50s.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A bit cooler on Friday
TONIGHT: Temperatures will cool off nicely tonight as a cold front moves through the state. Temperatures will be falling into the upper 50s and lower 60s under clear skies. TOMORROW: Friday will feel much more fall-like with temperatures making it into the low to mid-80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the northeast around 5-10 mph.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Desperate for rain? Here’s when Arkansas could see some
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s no secret it’s been very dry the last few weeks. Most counties ended September around 1-2 inches below average for rainfall, after a mostly dry August. Our current drought monitor shows severe drought across most of central Arkansas, with moderate drought around...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Areas to watch in the tropics
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a relitevly quiet start to the hurricane season, activity quickly started to ramp up in September. Recently, we have seen our first major hurricane of the season, Hurricane Ian. At its peak, Hurricane Ian was a category 4 hurricane. So far we have had...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Beautiful fall weekend ahead
TONIGHT: Temperatures will cool off nicely tonight with lows in the mid to lower 50s. A few 40s will be possible across northern Arkansas. Winds will slowly calm down in the overnight hours as skies clear. TOMORROW: Saturday will feel even more fall-like thanks to a weak cold front that...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: More sunshine Friday, but not quite as warm
FRIDAY MORNING: We start our Friday with mostly clear skies and slightly milder temperatures, mostly in the upper 50s. But with a passing cold front, temperatures only reach the upper 70s by midday. FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Temperatures will still be warmer than average into the afternoon. But we won’t be as...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Hotter Thursday ahead of a late-week cold front
THURSDAY MORNING: We begin our Thursday a bit milder in most cases, likely in the upper 50s to nearly 60. Through the morning, we’ll see plenty of sunshine. Temperatures quickly reach the mid-80s by midday. THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Temperatures soar a bit more into Thursday afternoon, likely to near 90...
