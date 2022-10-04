ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland, NY

One year since Renzi Cancer Center opens in Cortland

By Ashley Cafaro
 3 days ago

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s been one year since the Renzi Cancer Center at Guthrie Cortland Medical Center opened its doors to its patients, providing cancer treatment in a new way.

Patients can receive both radiation therapy and chemotherapy treatments at the facility. Since opening, the number of patients served for radiation has doubled.

Patient, George Tackley of Syracuse, ended up at the Renzi Cancer Center after suffering from severe pain, which turned out to be cancer. He says he went to every emergency room in Syracuse and was told it would be an eight to 12-hour wait… ending up at Guthrie Cortland Medical Center.

“I came here to Guthrie. They treated me, sent me home, and told me if I had any issues to come right back, which I did. I stayed here a week, they did testing, a week later they took my gallbladder out, a week later I was told what I had and they saved my life,” says Tackley.

Tackley has been receiving treatment at the Renzi Cancer Center since April and has a few more treatments to go. He says he has no regrets, adding that the staff and care have been outstanding.

