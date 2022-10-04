ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Comments / 0

Related
wjhl.com

Unemployment fraud problem persists in Virginia with backlog topping 90K

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Employment Commission is investigating another batch of suspected unemployment fraud as a daunting backlog continues to cause long waits for victims. When Governor Glenn Youngkin’s administration took over in January 2022, VEC Commissioner Carrie Roth said 258,320 paid and unpaid claims were under...
VIRGINIA STATE
wjhl.com

Virginia is modernizing its outdated 911 system

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- Upgrades to Virginia’s outdated 911 system are underway but it will be a few years before the entire state has access to the new technology. Virginia’s legacy 911 system is largely dependent on technology built in the 1970’s to process landline calls. The state is currently engaged in a nationwide modernization effort.
VIRGINIA STATE
wjhl.com

Fetterman records show light schedule as Pa. lieutenant gov.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — In his campaign for a crucial U.S. Senate seat, Democrat John Fetterman takes credit for reinventing Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor’s office, transforming it from a political pit stop into a “bully pulpit” from which he’s advanced progressive causes. Records from Fetterman’s...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aurora, CO
Accidents
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
City
Parker, CO
City
Aurora, CO
City
Orchard, CO
Aurora, CO
Crime & Safety
wjhl.com

3 accused of assisting governor kidnapping plot stand trial

Postings in chatrooms by members of a paramilitary group connected to a 2020 anti-government plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer included instructions on how to make explosives, an FBI agent testified Wednesday. Screenshots of excerpts from the 1971 counterculture book “The Anarchist Cookbook,” which contains instructions for making bombs...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy