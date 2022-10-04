Read full article on original website
Unemployment fraud problem persists in Virginia with backlog topping 90K
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Employment Commission is investigating another batch of suspected unemployment fraud as a daunting backlog continues to cause long waits for victims. When Governor Glenn Youngkin’s administration took over in January 2022, VEC Commissioner Carrie Roth said 258,320 paid and unpaid claims were under...
Sheriff: Killing of kidnapped California family ‘pure evil’
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The suspect in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and an uncle had worked for the family’s trucking business and had a longstanding feud with them that culminated in an act of “pure evil,” a sheriff said Thursday.
Virginia is modernizing its outdated 911 system
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- Upgrades to Virginia’s outdated 911 system are underway but it will be a few years before the entire state has access to the new technology. Virginia’s legacy 911 system is largely dependent on technology built in the 1970’s to process landline calls. The state is currently engaged in a nationwide modernization effort.
Fetterman records show light schedule as Pa. lieutenant gov.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — In his campaign for a crucial U.S. Senate seat, Democrat John Fetterman takes credit for reinventing Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor’s office, transforming it from a political pit stop into a “bully pulpit” from which he’s advanced progressive causes. Records from Fetterman’s...
3 accused of assisting governor kidnapping plot stand trial
Postings in chatrooms by members of a paramilitary group connected to a 2020 anti-government plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer included instructions on how to make explosives, an FBI agent testified Wednesday. Screenshots of excerpts from the 1971 counterculture book “The Anarchist Cookbook,” which contains instructions for making bombs...
