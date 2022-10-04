Read full article on original website
kicdam.com
Cherokee Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Possession
Sioux City, IA (KICD)– A Cherokee man has pled guilty in federal court to illegal drug possession. 54-year-old Jeffery Linn entered the plea on Monday after being accused of possessing methamphetamine with intent to deliver. At his plea hearing, Linn admitted to having several ounces of the drug in...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon woman arrested for store theft
SHELDON—A 52-year-old Sheldon woman was arrested Thursday, Oct. 6, on a charge of third-degree theft. The arrest of Suyeko Nakamura stemmed from her taking money from the cash register and merchandise from the Dollar General in Sheldon on numerous occasions since January, according to the Sheldon Police Department. Nakamura...
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Man Arrested on Multiple Drug Charges
A Storm Lake man was arrested Wednesday on several drug-related charges. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, the charges against 27-year-old Steven Allbee stemmed from an ongoing drug investigation last month in which Allbee allegedly sold a quantity of methamphetamine to another individual in Storm Lake on three separate occasions. Police on Wednesday obtained a search warrant for a storage unit connected to Allbee at 412 Expansion Boulevard. During the search, police allegedly located meth, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
Storm Lake doctor accused of causing patient’s death appeals court decision
An emergency room physician accused of causing the death of a patient in 2017 has lost the first round in his court fight against the Iowa Board of Medicine, but is now appealing that decision. Court records indicate Dr. Andrew Obamwonyi of Storm Lake is appealing a district court ruling that upheld the right of […] The post Storm Lake doctor accused of causing patient’s death appeals court decision appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KEYC
Police: Spencer, IA man arrested after fleeing traffic stop
SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) - A routine traffic stop ended with the arrest of a Spencer, Iowa man in the early morning hours of Friday, Oct. 7. According to a news release issued by the Spencer Police Department, around 2 a.m., Friday, police attempted to make a traffic stop in the 100 block of East 24th Street for careless driving.
kicdam.com
Algona Man Charged With Arson
Algona, IA (KICD)– An Algona man has been charged with arson following what was deemed a suspicious fire on his property earlier this week. Online court records show a criminal complaint against 63-year-old Darrell Miller was filed by the Algona Police Department on Wednesday after firefighters were called to put out a blaze in the 900 block of North Minnesota Street Monday evening.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man charged for contact violation
SHELDON—A 61-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 12:35 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, on a charge of violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrest of Jeffrey Alan Chrestiansen stemmed from him being in the vicinity of the Sheldon residence of an individual he is not to have contact with, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Osceola County inmate cited for mischief
SIBLEY—A 36-year-old Ocheyedan man already in the Osceola County Jail in Sibley faces another charge. Scott Allen Hanson was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief after he became upset and threw an iPod several times, breaking it, at about 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
kicdam.com
Drug Charges Filed Against Two Men Following Weekend Traffic Stop
Laurens, IA (KICD)– Two men have been charged with drug offenses following a weekend traffic stop in Pocahontas County. The initial call to police came in shortly before eight o’clock Saturday evening for a reckless driver on Highway 10 west of Laurens. The vehicle was eventually stopped in town with 18-year-old Anthony Jones and 19-year-old Austin Seiler both being charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley teenager cited for assaulting aunt
SIBLEY—An 18-year-old Sibley resident was cited Wednesday, Oct. 5, on a charge of assault causing serious injury. The citing of Tucker Riley Senn stemmed from him allegedly pushing his aunt about 7:40 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at his residence at 234 Fifth St. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man arrested on harassment charge
SIBLEY—A 34-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 2:45 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, on charges of third-degree harassment; driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked; and driving without required high-risk insurance. The arrest of Dickoio Paul stemmed from a report from his wife to the Osceola County...
nwestiowa.com
Le Mars man arrested for OWI by Maurice
MAURICE—A 31-year-old Le Mars man was arrested about 9:10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, near Maurice on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Andrew Scott Styles stemmed from the stop of a northbound 2012 Jeep Cherokee for speeding and driving on the wrong side of Highway 75 at the Highway 10 intersection about two miles north of Maurice, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
kicdam.com
State Attorney General Backs Local Drug Court Program
Des Moines, IA (KICD)– A new drug court program being created by two local counties is receiving support from state officials. Attorney General Tom Miller got behind the program being put together by Clay and Dickinson Counties saying drug courts can accomplish important goals including reducing prison populations and costs while also saving lives.
kicdam.com
Clay County Approves Increase in Law Enforcement Fees
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Clay County Sheriff Chris Raveling addressed the Board of Supervisors at their latest meeting about a modest increase to law enforcement fees for Clay County communities with a contract with the Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Raveling said law enforcement fees had been increased by five...
Sioux City Journal
Akron lawyer named district associate judge in Sioux County
SIOUX CITY — An Akron, Iowa, lawyer has been appointed to a new judgeship in Sioux County. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday named Jessica Noll as a district associate judge, one of four new district associate judge positions authorized by the Legislature in this year's session. Noll will preside primarily in Sioux County. The other finalist for the position was Sioux County Attorney Thomas Kunstle.
nwestiowa.com
Driver clocked at 117 arrested for OWI
MAURICE—A 37-year-old rural Maurice man was arrested about 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, speeding, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, no valid driver’s license, and operation without a registration card or plate. The arrest of Carlos Roberto Mancilla-Gordiano...
wnax.com
Neighbor Farmers Turn Out for Harvest Bee Following Death of Farmer
A harvest bee was held in northwest Iowa on Wednesday. Farmers from across the neighborhood came to assist with the harvest after a family member died this past summer. The harvest bee was held in western Plymouth County. Amanda Brietbart says several neighbors helped organize the harvest bee following the death of her father-in-law. She recites the numbers involved with the harvest bee. Brietbart tells of the tragic events involving her father-in-law from this past summer that led to the harvest bee. Brietbart tried to hold back her emotions when she was asked about what it means to have all the neighbors and friends turn out to assist with the harvest. Brietbart thought the gathering will complete the 750-acre harvest within one day’s work.
nwestiowa.com
$5.4 million for new Sioux County bridge
ORANGE CITY—An aging bridge will be replaced after the Sioux County Board of Supervisors approved the low bid of $5.4 million at its Sept. 27 meeting. The bridge along 360th Street crosses the Rock River about 10 miles south and west of Rock Valley. At 574 feet long and 20 feet wide, it uses stoplights on the ends to limit traffic to one lane at a time.
kicdam.com
Child Hospitalized After Being Hit By Truck
George, IA (KICD)– A young child was taken to the hospital in Rock Rapids and then transferred to Sioux Falls after being struck by a semi in George last Friday. The Lyon County Sheriff’s department says 85 year old Norwood Geerdes was hauling grain through town when the child ran into the street and he was unable to stop.
kicdam.com
City of Sheldon Awards Bids for Water System Improvements
Sheldon, IA (KICD) — A pair of contractors have been selected to upgrade the city of Sheldon’s water system. The city council selected Hulstein Excavating for the pipeline portion of the project, as they were the lowest of the seven bidders at $564,315. Along with upgrading the over...
