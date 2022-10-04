Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
The Fashion Industry vs. Ye
If you’ve not been sleeping under a rock, then you’re already well aware of the controversy Ye (the rapper formally known as Kanye West) caused on Monday with his impromptu YZYSZN9 show. Taking place off-schedule (in a packed Paris Fashion Week and against usual protocol), Ye took to a warehouse to display his new collection. It featured a T-shirt that has since gone on to dictate much of the dialogue in the fashion community. Reading “White Lives Matter” on the rear, with a picture of Pope John Paul II on the front alongside the words “Seguiremos tu ejemplo” (translating to “We will follow your example),” the tee has gone on to cause a media uprising. Ye’s use of a slogan adopted by white supremacist groups led showgoers and editors alike to leave the event when it was shown. The implications of such a statement are deemed harmful per connotations of right-wing rhetoric, leading many fashion week attendees and editors alike to speak up.
hypebeast.com
Tyler Mitchell’s First London Exhibition has Opened at Gagosian
The new pieces explore a “utopian vision of Black beauty, desire, and belonging”. Considering he’s yet to even reach his 30s, Tyler Mitchell has gathered quite an impressive list of institutions and galleries to have shown at, and titles he’s shot for. Now, the artist is presenting a body of new works with London’s Gagosian Davies Street location, titled “Chrysalis”. Inside the exhibition, a series of photographs and videos are on show, each exploring a “utopian vision of Black beauty, desire, and belonging.”
hypebeast.com
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week
Following last week’s release of the Supreme x Nike SP Dunk Low OG and more coveted sneakers, HBX Archives is back with (a new selection of coveted footwear pieces and apparel items) for week 90. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing unique pieces...
hypebeast.com
Ye's Antics Dominate This Week's Top Fashion News
This week, the fashion world was faced with the good, the bad and the ugly. For starters, Ye staged an impromptu YZYSZN9 show that caused a rightful ruckus with T-shirts donning a harmful hate slogan (read further for more details); and. placed his YEEZY partnership “under review.” Elsewhere, Paris Fashion...
RELATED PEOPLE
Ye breaks Twitter silence after nearly 2 years, Elon Musk says 'Welcome back'
Performer and business tycoon Ye — birth name is Kanye West — returned to Twitter after nearly two years of absence to lament his deteriorated relationship with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
hypebeast.com
Celine Unveils New Haute Parfumerie Campaign Fronting Presley Gerber
Celine has debuted a new campaign for Eau de Californie, the House’s latest Haute Parfumerie fragrance, starring Presley Gerber and directed by Hedi Slimane. In the black-and-white visual, the 23-year-old model drives through a California desert and stops in a billiards club for a solo game of pool. Later, between shots of surfers on the Pacific coast, Gerber appears wearing the Maison’s sunglasses in the driver’s seat of a vintage car. There, he shows off his tattoos, one of which reads “Los Angeles” over an outline of California’s state lines. In the final sequence, Slimane highlights the fragrance itself, showcasing the signature bottle in the Golden State’s natural habitats.
hypebeast.com
Danny Jung and the Nike ACG Mountain Fly Low for HYPEBEAST’s Sole Mates
Formerly known as Hiking, Nike ACG was officially introduced in 1989 and has since garnered acclaim for catering to outdoor lovers and gorpcore fashion aficionados alike. Footwear is an instrumental part of the line’s success, and one of its most popular modern-day silhouettes is the ACG Mountain Fly Low. Designed by Nathan Van Hook (who’s also responsible for the legendary Air Yeezy 2), the weatherproof sneaker is an offering that Danny Jung — creator of the ACG Daily IG account and Hypebeast’s latest Sole Mates guest — believes embodies his personal style to a tee.
hypebeast.com
Quavo and Takeoff Take Over ‘Fallon’ With “Nothing Changed” Performance
Ahead of the release of their debut collaborative album, Only Built For Infinity Links, out now, Quavo and Takeoff headed to Jimmy Fallon‘s Tonight Show on Thursday night to perform one of the project’s lead singles. Sporting sunglasses and iced out in jewelry, the two rappers delivered a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com
Martine Rose Steals Your Nan's Bedding For Her FW22 Quilted Double-Frill Scarf
Martine Rose‘s Fall/Winter 2022 collection, titled “Somewhere Between Work and Sleep,” delivers just what it says on the tin. With a range that bridged the gap between not wanting to get up for your shift and then in fact turning it out in style, everything from faux fur pimp coats and car coats clashed with daring pink suits, relaxed tailored pants, and shirts that subverted the norm. But leaning more towards the longing of sleep were items like the quilted double-frill scarf, and now the piece has arrived in its “Green Floral” colorway.
hypebeast.com
HIDDEN.NY Unveils an Apparel Collaboration With N.E.R.D.
HIDDEN.NY tends to bring implement a plethora of collaborative projects into its business strategy. The New York-based streetwear imprint has linked up with the likes of Salomon, BBC, NEEDLES and more for joint projects, and now it’s aligning with N.E.R.D. for a new initiative. The hip-hop and rock band...
hypebeast.com
Kevin Durant Pays Homage to His Aunt Pearl With All-Pink Iteration of the Nike KD 15
As the NBA season is just around the corner, Brooklyn Nets‘s star Kevin Durant gears up for the new season with continuous releases of his. lineup. His latest iteration continues a tradition he began in 2012, where he celebrates his beloved aunt who died of lung cancer in 2000. The latest offering of the Nike KD 15 “Aunt Pearl” arrives in an all-pink iteration.
hypebeast.com
Billionaire Boys Club's Second Fall Delivery Stars Ella Knight
Following the arrival of Billionaire Boys Club’s first Fall 2022 drop that highlighted car culture and the speedy antics that it exudes, the label’s second seasonal delivery hits shelves today. Presenting an immersive campaign, BBC’s European division taps on London-based Jazz artist Ella Knight. The drop sees a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hypebeast.com
Make FILES' New East London Showroom Your Next Vintage Designer Hotspot
London is home to some of the best vintage designer stores. From Aro Archive to Dukes Cupboard, there’s a shop for everyone and all tastes in the U.K. capital, and now FILES LONDON is joining the mix with its new appointment-only store. Situated near London Fields in East London,...
hypebeast.com
LOEWE's Latest Meme-Worthy Creation Will Have You Accompanied By Birds and Cats
LOEWE creative director Jonathan Anderson is known for his whimsical approach to design, often showcasing his talents through meme-worthy garments. The brand’s Fall/Winter 2022 menswear collection presented in March saw the designer dive into a technical practice, exploring the modern digital age through material manipulation and humorous prints. From rhinestone-encrusted reflective face T-shirts to sinkhole-engulfed car coats, Anderson’s latest creation has arrived in the form of a floor-length knit dress blasted with comical graphics that are sure to induce some giggles.
hypebeast.com
Jeezy and DJ Drama To Reunite for Gangsta Grillz Mixtape 'SnoFall'
Jeezy and DJ Drama are set to reunite for a new entry in the famed Gangsta Grillz mixtape series. Entitled SnoFall, the project is set to drop on October 21 and was originally announced during the BET Hip-Hop Awards via a commercial. The mixtape will drop just a little over a month after the paired released “I Ain’t Gon Hold Ya” and will mark a new chapter in Jeezy and DJ Drama’s long-running and revered collaborative partnership; in the mid 2000s, the two teamed up to deliver the now-iconic Trap or Die project, which many consider as the mixtape that helped push the Gangsta Grillz series into the mainstream.
hypebeast.com
Trend Report: Androgynous Suiting Takes Over Paris Fashion Week SS23
Paris Fashion Week has finally come to an end, meaning fashion month for Spring/Summer 2023 is also officially wrapping up. With over 50 shows this week, many of the world’s biggest brands have shown their most recent collections, drawing attendees from around the world. As the fashion industry evolves to a post-pandemic setting, the buzz of the city returns in full force and creative styling and designs continue to inspire high fashion.
hypebeast.com
Shades of Off-White Cover the adidas Rovermule Adventure
In 2022, laces are a thing of the past. Countless slip-on silhouettes have dominated the footwear market, with more releasing each week. Capitalizing on this,. has found great success with models such as the adidas YEEZY FOAM RNNR, adidas YEEZY SLIDE and adidas Adilette 22. Recently, the Three Stripes have bridged the gap between slides and sneakers with the Rovermule Adventure. The laceless sneaker carries an outdoor-inspired design while offering flexibility in style with its collapsible heel.
hypebeast.com
New Balance Revisits the '90s and Y2K Generation With Jerry Haha CHERRY 9060 Exhibition
With a “bedroom” build-out. cashmerepullover’s Jerry Haha recently kicked off an exhibition in Hong Kong themed around New Balance‘s 9060. Looking at the past, present, and future that the 99X series works off of, the exhibition sees a number of new talents and explores the transition in the city as creatives move from the ’90s to an up-and-coming Y2K generation.
hypebeast.com
Kendrick Lamar Leads BET Hip Hop Awards With 6 Trophies
Kendrick Lamar led the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday evening, winning six categories, including artist of the year and album of the year for Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Additionally, the chart-topper took home lyricist of the year, best live performer, best hip hop video for “Family Ties” with Baby Keem and director of the year with Dave Free.
hypebeast.com
BAIT Presents Basquiat Capsule for New York Comic Con
International retailer BAIT continues its expansion in retail and apparel each year as more collaborations launch and stores open. As part of the brand’s presence at New York Comic Con, BAIT is presenting a new capsule with the Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat. Serving as the duo’s second collection, various collaborative goods have been prepared.
Comments / 0