If you’ve not been sleeping under a rock, then you’re already well aware of the controversy Ye (the rapper formally known as Kanye West) caused on Monday with his impromptu YZYSZN9 show. Taking place off-schedule (in a packed Paris Fashion Week and against usual protocol), Ye took to a warehouse to display his new collection. It featured a T-shirt that has since gone on to dictate much of the dialogue in the fashion community. Reading “White Lives Matter” on the rear, with a picture of Pope John Paul II on the front alongside the words “Seguiremos tu ejemplo” (translating to “We will follow your example),” the tee has gone on to cause a media uprising. Ye’s use of a slogan adopted by white supremacist groups led showgoers and editors alike to leave the event when it was shown. The implications of such a statement are deemed harmful per connotations of right-wing rhetoric, leading many fashion week attendees and editors alike to speak up.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO