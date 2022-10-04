Some members of Missouri Task Force 1 are preparing to come home from Florida. The Boone County Fire Protection District, which manages the search and rescue team, says the Disaster Situational Assessment and Reconnaissance Team is being released by the state of Florida this afternoon and should be back in Boone County Saturday. This team operates drones that can help search areas and identify spots that need targeted searches. On Wednesday, the team searched a golf course.

BOONE COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO