Governor Mike Parson signs bills enacting income tax cuts, agricultural tax credit plan
Governor Mike Parson signs a $40 million agricultural tax credit plan into law and cuts individual income taxes during a bill signing ceremony at the Capitol. Parson signed HB 3 Wednesday morning, which extends several agricultural tax credits for six years. He had vetoed similar legislation earlier in the year, saying the two year sunset placed on them was too short. Several new tax credits were also created, including a one for dealers of higher ethanol fuel blends and one for establishing or improving urban farming.
Catholic Bishops of Missouri speak out against marijuana legalization amendment
The Catholic Bishops of Missouri are expressing opposition to Amendment 3, which would legalize the use of recreational marijuana in the state. The measure will appear on the November ballot. In addition to legalizing marijuana, the measure would expunge the records of those convicted of non-violent marijuana-related offenses. The Bishops...
Missouri Task Force 1 drone team to return to Boone County, rest of team remains in Florida
Some members of Missouri Task Force 1 are preparing to come home from Florida. The Boone County Fire Protection District, which manages the search and rescue team, says the Disaster Situational Assessment and Reconnaissance Team is being released by the state of Florida this afternoon and should be back in Boone County Saturday. This team operates drones that can help search areas and identify spots that need targeted searches. On Wednesday, the team searched a golf course.
National Weather Service issues frost advisory for much of mid-Missouri
Colder weather is on the way, and you may see the first frost of the season this weekend. The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for several counties in mid-Missouri. The advisory will be in effect from 1:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Saturday for the following counties: Boone, Cole, Callaway, Osage, Montgomery, Gasconade, Franklin, Crawford, Cooper, Pettis, and Saline.
Bicycle skills park opens this weekend at the Lake, with eyes on expansion
A new multi-use trail system is coming to the Lake of the Ozarks, one step at a time. The multi-stage project kicks off this weekend with the grand opening of its Magic Dragon Bicycle Skills Park. The grand opening of the 70-mile park is scheduled for Sunday, October 9 from 2 to 5 p.m. The entrance to the park is located near Tri-County YMCA on Airport Road.
One person injured during shooting at Fort Leonard Wood Army base
One person is hospitalized, and another is taken into custody following a shooting at Fort Leonard Wood. The Army post issued a statement Wednesday saying the shooting happened Tuesday night around 11 p.m. The injured person was transported by helicopter to a Springfield hospital for treatment. The alleged shooter was...
