Flint-area football highlights: Durand clinches share of MMAC, Goodrich to play for Metro title
FLINT – Durand clinched a share of the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference championship Friday with a 54-8 victory over Chesaning coupled with New Lothrop’s loss to Ovid-Elsie. The Railroaders hiked their record to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in the MMAC entering next week’s showdown at New Lothrop. Gabe...
It’s Gameday, Flint! Player of the Week winner, SVL South statistics, schedule
FLINT – It’s Week 7 of the high school football season and we’ve got plenty of good stuff to take you up to kickoff tonight. First there’s the Player of the Week winner followed by Saginaw Valley League South statistics and the schedule. Let’s get to...
Linden falls to Fenton but wins tie-breaker to go to Metro League football title game
LINDEN, MI – Linden’s football team won despite losing Friday night. The Eagles lost their first Metro League game of the season 28-21 to visiting Fenton, dropping them into a three-way tie with Fenton and Swartz Creek atop the Stripes Division. Friday marked the final round of Metro...
Game Day Bay City! Setting the stage for Week 7 of the prep football scene
*It’s winner-take-all when Laker hosts Bad Axe for the Greater Thumb West championship. The two teams shared the title last season in a three-way tie with Reese. *Laker meets its former coach Steve VerBurg, now head coach at Bad Axe. VerBurg led the Lakers to a 28-12 record from 2017-20.
The Savage Forecast: Predicting Flint-area football games for Week 7
FLINT – Is this the week that the elusive perfect record finally takes place?. It’s possible because we’ve been knocking on the door of perfection that last couple of weeks.
Purcell’s Picks: Predicting Week 7 Metro Detroit football matchups
Last week was another solid week by my standards as I went 13-7 with my Metro Detroit football picks. With my overall total sitting at 78-33 for the season, I’m confident I won’t have a collapse moving forward. Wait, did I just jinx myself?. Anyway, it’s time for...
Grand Blanc, Flushing qualify for state tennis tournament
FLINT – Grand Blanc finished second Thursday in the Division 1 regional tennis tournament at Kalamazoo Loy Norrix to earn a spot in the state tournament Oct. 14-15 in Holland. The Bobcats finished with 14 points. Holt won the regional with 18. Davison was seventh with two points. Lapeer...
5TH QUARTER SCOREBOARD: League titles clinched tonight across Mid-Michigan
Get ready to bundle up, because the fall weather has arrived for Week 7 of high school football.
Metro Detroit 2022 high school football power rankings for Week 7
Livonia Franklin hops into the Metro Detroit top 10 for the first time this week while River Rouge reappears as well. Here are the top 10 football teams in the Metro Detroit coverage area, along with the top 10 in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.
Bridgeport junior varsity football season ends abruptly
SAGINAW County, Mich. (WNEM) -The junior varsity football season is over for the Bridgeport Bearcats. Bridgeport-Spaulding Community Schools Athletic Director Gabe Rodriguez tells us there just weren’t enough players. “We went from about 22 to 25 kids in the beginning of the season, down to 9 real quick. We...
Essexville Garber cheers for Frankenmuth, after topping Eagles
FRANKENMUTH, MI – As soon as Wednesday’s match ended, Essexville Garber volleyball coach Kim Kokaly started to bleed red and gray. She could afford to cheer for Frankenmuth after her team handed the Eagles their second loss of the season – both to Garber – in a 14-25, 25-15 25-18, 25-23 Tri-Valley Conference 8 volleyball decision.
Ann Arbor-area football predictions Week 7: Chelsea, Tecumseh battle for SEC-White crown
ANN ARBOR – There’s one game this week that stands out above the rest. Defending Division 4 state champion Chelsea has looked like a different team since Week 1, but they’ll face their toughest test since then when undefeated Tecumseh comes to town for the defacto Southeastern Conference White Championship.
Michigan’s Sara Lee, of WWE ‘Tough Enough’ wrestling, dies at 30
HOPE TOWNSHIP, MI — Sara Lee, the mid-Michigan-born former professional wrestler, died, WWE officials announced on the league’s social media channels Thursday, Oct. 6. Lee, of Hope Township in Midland County, was 30. The cause of her death was not announced.
Lee T shares Bay City football picks with hopes of getting a few really wrong
I know, I know. I got it wrong. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Emoni Bates, Eastern Michigan basketball star, pleads not guilty to gun charges
Former five-star basketball recruit Emoni Bates waived his rights to a preliminary examination during a probable cause hearing on Thursday afternoon in a Washtenaw County court. Bates was bound over to circuit court on two felony gun charges as his attorney, Steve Haney, entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf. Haney's request for...
Michigan Has Four of the Top 20 Most Violent Cities in the Nation
This comes as somewhat of a shock but not surprising at all. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation. Can you believe that Lansing, Michigan, is on the list as one of the most violent cities? This totally shocks me personally. I've lived in...
‘Not So Pure Michigan’ Spots Make Fun Of MI Cities
Most Michiganders are familiar with the Pure Michigan advertising campaign voiced by actor and Michigan native Tim Allen. The commercials would feature all of the great and beautiful things about the Great Lakes State. If imitation is indeed the greatest form of flattery, then the creators of that very popular...
First snowflakes coming to Northern Michigan, see when your town normally sees the white stuff
Our first blast of cold air is coming. It will be cold enough for the Upper Peninsula to have snow. While the first flakes are not imminent for Lower Michigan, here’s a look at when we normally get our first snow. The strongest cold front of the fall season...
Lions DL Demetrius Taylor expected to make debut vs. Patriots while moving outside
ALLEN PARK -- Detroit Lions undrafted rookie defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor is expected to make his NFL debut against the New England Patriots in Week 5. While Taylor fought his way onto the roster from the interior, it sounds like he’ll get his first taste of action from the outside.
There’s a Secret Jail Hidden at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor
Normally, you would think if someone is misbehaving at a live event like a concert, football game, etc. that security would just escort them out. However, when watching the University of Michigan Wolverines play at home, it turns out "The Big House" actually has, well a "big house" on site.
