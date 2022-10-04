ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Flint, MI
Sports
City
Lapeer, MI
City
Goodrich, MI
City
New Lothrop, MI
Flint, MI
Education
City
Grand Blanc, MI
City
Durand, MI
Flint, MI
Football
City
Linden, MI
City
Corunna, MI
City
Holly, MI
Local
Michigan Education
City
Swartz Creek, MI
City
Flint, MI
City
Montrose, MI
City
North Branch, MI
City
Lake Fenton, MI
City
Davison, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Teams#American Football#Highschoolsports#Division 2#Catholic#Division 7
WNEM

Bridgeport junior varsity football season ends abruptly

SAGINAW County, Mich. (WNEM) -The junior varsity football season is over for the Bridgeport Bearcats. Bridgeport-Spaulding Community Schools Athletic Director Gabe Rodriguez tells us there just weren’t enough players. “We went from about 22 to 25 kids in the beginning of the season, down to 9 real quick. We...
BRIDGEPORT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
Banana 101.5

‘Not So Pure Michigan’ Spots Make Fun Of MI Cities

Most Michiganders are familiar with the Pure Michigan advertising campaign voiced by actor and Michigan native Tim Allen. The commercials would feature all of the great and beautiful things about the Great Lakes State. If imitation is indeed the greatest form of flattery, then the creators of that very popular...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
21K+
Followers
24K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

Comments / 0

Community Policy