Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eating our Way Through Savannah, GAMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Savannah, GA
Touring the House of a Famous Savannah WriterRene CizioSavannah, GA
Georgia Mother And Family Pleading For Answers In Son's DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
What it's Like Inside One of the Most Haunted Houses in AmericaRene CizioSavannah, GA
Related
wtoc.com
Packing the perfect picnic
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - c This year is the beloved picnic competition theme “Movies in Concert”. The top three competitors will win prizes. To help you get a leg-up on the competition we brought in some experts.
wtoc.com
71st annual Savannah Greek Festival is underway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 71st annual Savannah Greek Festival began today. Night one of dancing, smiling, and that yummy food is in the books. It’s a three day and night event at the Hellenic Center next to St Paul’s Greek Orthodox Church. It was standing room only...
wtoc.com
Beaufort Shrimp Festival returns this weekend
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A popular annual event returns to the Lowcountry this weekend. The 28th annual Beaufort Shrimp Festival will take place Friday and Saturday at the city’s Waterfront Park. “We have such amazing things planned, such amazing restaurants so we are ready to go. Let’s do...
wtoc.com
2022 Latin Music Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hispanic Heritage month continues and there is still time to celebrate!. Over on Hilton Head Island you’ll get to experience all aspects of the Hispanic and Latino culture at the upcoming 10th Annual Latin Music Festival. And Erik Casanova sang Mentiras Bonitas on Morning Break.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJCL
REO Speedwagon coming to Savannah. Tickets on sale now for Johnny Mercer Theatre performance
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Larry the Cable Guy performs with REO Speedwagon. Prominent 70s and 80s rock band REO Speedwagon is coming to the Hostess City of the South. The band will perform Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at the Savannah Civic Center's Johnny Mercer Theatre. The band has...
Eating our Way Through Savannah, GA
We had an unconventional Thanksgiving this year, as we had just been up north visiting with family and celebrating the marriage of our cousin, so it just didn’t feel right to fly back a few weeks later. We started to think about local mini-treks that were on our list and we landed on a hands-down choice: Savannah! Located only 2.5 hours away was a gem of a historical city that we had not explored in over a dozen years. And so, for Thanksgiving this year, we ate our way through Savannah, GA.
A Weekend in Savannah: Historic city and accessible beach offer something for everyone
Savannah has become one of my yearly vacation destinations, especially for a long weekend getaway. Only four hours from Atlanta, the city has an amazing mix of history and seaside charm that will appeal to different interests. For this trip, I stayed in the city at Hotel Indigo on Bay Street. It’s steps away from […] The post A Weekend in Savannah: Historic city and accessible beach offer something for everyone appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
You have to see this spooky coffee shop in Midway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you live in Midway you probably already know about this haunted spot but for outsiders looking for somewhere new to get their cup of joe, you have to check out Haunted Grounds Coffee. Courtney Bautista, head boo-rista and part owner of Haunted Grounds, spoke with WSAV NOW about the coffee […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Fall has found its way to Savannah and there’s plenty to do this weekend to celebrate. Savannah Greek Festival When: Thursday, October 6 through Saturday, October 8 Where: Hellenic Community Center Price: No price is listed on the event page. More information is available through the link here. Sulfur Street Fair […]
Rabid bat bites Savannah resident
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Health Department’s Environmental Health Office is reminding residents not to touch local wildlife after a resident was bitten by a bat that later tested positive for rabies. The warning comes with tips on how to protect you and your family from rabies. The tips include: Do not touch […]
wtoc.com
Brightside Child and Family Advocacy opens second location in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Brightside Child and Family Advocacy opened their second location in Savannah earlier today. They held a ribbon cutting ceremony today in honor of it. The program helps parents in developing healthy relationships with their kids while being in a court-mandated supervised visitation providing space for...
wtoc.com
Rescue Me Friday: Pepperoni
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It would be great to get all of the dogs at the Humane Society into forever homes quickly. But that might be even more important for active dogs. We have one with us today on this Rescue Me Friday. Nina Schulze is the adoption manager for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtoc.com
Savannah Ghost Pirates unveil jersey
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Ghost Pirates unveiled the team’s jersey today at the Enmarket Arena. WTOC spoke to Savannah Ghost Pirates President Bob Ohrablo at the event. “I really do love the jerseys. I like the green especially, which is the jersey will be wearing on opening...
wtoc.com
INTERVIEW: Actor Max Thieriot discusses new show Fire Country
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new show premieres on CBS tonight. Actor Max Thieriot who plays Bode Donovan on Fire Country spoke with our Sam Bauman ahead of the premiere. Fire Country premieres tonight on WTOC at 9 p.m.
wtoc.com
Restaurant owning, power lifting, Elizabeth Aldridge
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Owning a business is not something for the weak. Out in Effingham County we found maybe one of the strongest restaurant owners in state, if not the world. “I own a restaurant in Rincon, which is a lot of work. I’m there every day. I...
wtoc.com
HUGS ‘Boo Bash’ masquerade and casino night
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Nearly one in five adults in America live with a mental illness. About a third of those with the most debilitating conditions don’t receive treatment for a variety of reasons. HUGS could help, and later this month you can too. HUGS is “Heads up Guidance...
wtoc.com
Homecoming week underway at Savannah State University
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Homecoming weekend is underway at Savannah State University! The sea of gold and blue has taken over Alexis Circle for yard fest, the parade, and fish fry. There’s music, dancing and good food. This year’s homecoming is even more special because this is the first full-scale...
wtoc.com
Eat It & Like It
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - From food, coffee, to desserts, the Coastal Empire has an array of favorites and more restaurants starting up. We want to tell you about all the great places your should try and Eat it & Like it’s Jesse Blanco joined WTOC on Morning Break to highlight a unique coffee business that you may be familiar with.
wtoc.com
Discussion for new southside community center happening Thursday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday the City of Savannah is getting one step closer to opening a community center on the southside. Thursday is about getting to speak with the community about what you want to see at the community center and what would be important for you to have.
wtoc.com
Faith and Blue event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend is national Faith and Blue weekend and the Effingham county Sheriff’s office is coming together with several organization to continue bringing the community together and you are invited to join. Sammy Mcduffie is from the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office and is also the...
Comments / 0