WALA-TV FOX10
Fugitive Files Arrest: Shooting suspect Thomas Austin behind bars
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Another FOX10 News Fugitive Files suspect was put behind bars Thursday. According to the Mobile Police Department Thomas Austin was picked up Thursday with help from agents of the Gulf Coast Regional Task Force. According to investigators, a woman was slapped by Austin as she tried...
WALA-TV FOX10
Prosecutor: Mobile woman shot teenage son while he was sleeping
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prosecutors said Thursday they believe a 13-year-old shooting victim was asleep in his bedroom when the mother fired her gun. The revelation came as a judge denied bond for the defendant, 53-year-old Glenda Marie Agee. Initially, Mobile police reported that Agee shot Ja’mil Autry in the...
Mobile Police identify homicide victim found off Navco Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police identified the man found dead off Navco Road Wednesday, Oct. 5. The remains of D’Angelo Wallace, 23, were discovered a little after 7 a.m. in a ditch near Dog River. Mobile Police are investigating Wallace’s death as a homicide. Currently, they have not released his cause of death. If […]
Man caught driving stolen excavator, arrested: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested one man after they said he stole an excavator Thursday, Oct. 6. Mobile Police were called to investigate after a man was seen driving a stolen excavator along Old Pascagoula Road near Three Notch Road. Mobile Police arrived on scene just after 5:30 a.m. to find 41-year-old William […]
Men caught stealing AC unit for a second time: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are looking for two men after an AC unit was stolen from an animal clinic in Tillman’s Corner. This is the second time these men have stolen the unit, according to officers. Investigators found security footage showing two men picking up an AC unit outside Rehm animal clinic off […]
M&M Food Mart homicide suspect pleads not guilty, judge sets bond
The mother of a man murdered in Mobile, cried in court Thursday as her son's accused killer faced a judge.
WLOX
Gautier PD searching for suspects after fatal shooting leaves one dead
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Quintavious Quintalle Griffin, 30, has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting that took place in Gautier on Thursday. At around 1:50 p.m., officers with Gautier PD arrived to a house on Whitewood Drive to find Griffin unresponsive due to a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mother of M&M Food Mart shooting victim: ‘Let’s get the guns off the streets’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The mother of a man gunned down in his car last month watched stoically as a judge set bail for hi accused killer Thursday and then struggled to compose herself afterward. “He was granted bond, and I’m just hurting behind what was said in the courtroom.,”...
Vigil held for Alabama 13-year-old killed in shooting, mother charged with murder
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Family and friends of the 13-year-old who was allegedly killed by his mother held a vigil Wednesday, Oct. 5. The vigil was held in the same neighborhood where Ja’mil Dewayne Lewis Autry was shot. His siblings Tiffany Epps and William Lewis recalled their little brother’s big heart and his passion for […]
5 drug traffickers arrested, over 23 grams of fentanyl found: Mobile Co. deputies
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Co. deputies arrested five alleged drug traffickers during a two-week span. In two separate cases, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrested Aaron Welch and Delores Welch on Sept. 23 after a narcotics warrant was issued. On Oct. 5, deputies arrested Tony McLeod, Scott Hollingsworth and Cameron McLeod in the parking […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Man accused of stealing excavator
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man faces several charges after Mobile police said the caught him driving a piece of construction equipment that had been reported stolen. Officers responded to Old Pascagoula Road near Three Notch Road around 5:30 a.m. Thursday regarding someone driving a reportedly stolen excavator. The subject was located and taken into custody. Police said William Starling, 41, took the excavator from a construction site.
Bond revoked for man accused of pouring boiling water down baby’s throat
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Bond for a man accused of pouring boiling water down the throat of his then-infant and shooting at the mother of another of his children was revoked on Thursday, according to court documents. Eugene Sneed was set to go on trial on Oct. 24 on charges for allegedly shooting at the […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Irvington man charged with murder denies allegations of M&M Food Mart shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An Irvington man charged with murder in the shooting death of another man at the M&M Food Mart in Theodore denied on Wednesday that he was the shooter. Cpl. Katrina Frazier, a Mobile police spokeswoman, said a beef between 19-year-old Anthony Malek Alston and 27-year-old Jarmarcus Lewis turned deadly on Sept. 24 at the convenience store on U.S. 90. But it sill is not clear what the disagreement was about.
Deputies looking for vintage Corvette stolen from George Co.
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — George County deputies are investigating after a vintage car was stolen off Highway 98 in the Bushy Creek community. The car was stolen “sometime between Thursday, Oct. 6 and Friday, Oct. 7,” according to a Facebook post from the George County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies provided a photo of a similar […]
Mother arrested, accused of shooting, killing son: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department arrested and charged a 53-year-old mother with the murder of her 13-year-old son, according to a release from the MPD. Glenda Agee, 53, was charged with murder after officers found a 13-year-old shot at the 2000 block of Jones Lane. Officers were called to the block […]
Mobile woman credits man for saving her after spotting porch fire
A Good Samaritan is caught on camera alerting a woman to a fire in the front of her house.
Police now investigating fetus, found in auctioned funeral home storage unit
Many of you have been following the story of cremated remains of 13 people discovered in a storage unit that was sold at auction in Mobile and the contents brought to Baldwin County, but the cremains were not the only thing inside that storage unit and now police are involved.
utv44.com
Escambia Co FL Sheriff's Office seeks missing endangered adult
MISSING ENDANGERED ADULT: Amanda Dees Harper (42 years old) Amanda was last seen today (10/07/22) around 11:15am, on the 6600 blk of Pensacola Blvd. She is 5'4, 140 lbs, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. Amanda was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue skirt, and blue shoes. She may be driving a white, Honda Pilot, FL Tag# Z86JIE.
utv44.com
"It was a tragic accident" Family defends Mobile mother accused of murdering her own son
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Family of 13-year-old Ja'Mil Lewis Autry who died Monday night after police say he was shot by his mother are saying the incident was a tragic accident. Family members said the mother, 53-year-old Glenda Agee, and her son had a very loving relationship and that...
WALA-TV FOX10
Suspect in Pecan Street murder injured when car crashes into house
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A chase that ended with a car crashing into a vacant house helped Mobile police located a murder suspect. Billy Norwood, 55, was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries Monday after he was located in a vehicle that led officers on a brief pursuit which ended with him striking an abandoned house in the 1300 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.
