WALA-TV FOX10

Fugitive Files Arrest: Shooting suspect Thomas Austin behind bars

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Another FOX10 News Fugitive Files suspect was put behind bars Thursday. According to the Mobile Police Department Thomas Austin was picked up Thursday with help from agents of the Gulf Coast Regional Task Force. According to investigators, a woman was slapped by Austin as she tried...
WALA-TV FOX10

Prosecutor: Mobile woman shot teenage son while he was sleeping

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prosecutors said Thursday they believe a 13-year-old shooting victim was asleep in his bedroom when the mother fired her gun. The revelation came as a judge denied bond for the defendant, 53-year-old Glenda Marie Agee. Initially, Mobile police reported that Agee shot Ja’mil Autry in the...
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police identify homicide victim found off Navco Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police identified the man found dead off Navco Road Wednesday, Oct. 5.  The remains of D’Angelo Wallace, 23, were discovered a little after 7 a.m. in a ditch near Dog River. Mobile Police are investigating Wallace’s death as a homicide. Currently, they have not released his cause of death.  If […]
WKRG News 5

Man caught driving stolen excavator, arrested: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested one man after they said he stole an excavator Thursday, Oct. 6.  Mobile Police were called to investigate after a man was seen driving a stolen excavator along Old Pascagoula Road near Three Notch Road.  Mobile Police arrived on scene just after 5:30 a.m. to find 41-year-old William […]
WKRG News 5

Men caught stealing AC unit for a second time: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are looking for two men after an AC unit was stolen from an animal clinic in Tillman’s Corner. This is the second time these men have stolen the unit, according to officers. Investigators found security footage showing two men picking up an AC unit outside Rehm animal clinic off […]
WLOX

Gautier PD searching for suspects after fatal shooting leaves one dead

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Quintavious Quintalle Griffin, 30, has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting that took place in Gautier on Thursday. At around 1:50 p.m., officers with Gautier PD arrived to a house on Whitewood Drive to find Griffin unresponsive due to a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
WALA-TV FOX10

Man accused of stealing excavator

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man faces several charges after Mobile police said the caught him driving a piece of construction equipment that had been reported stolen. Officers responded to Old Pascagoula Road near Three Notch Road around 5:30 a.m. Thursday regarding someone driving a reportedly stolen excavator. The subject was located and taken into custody. Police said William Starling, 41, took the excavator from a construction site.
WALA-TV FOX10

Irvington man charged with murder denies allegations of M&M Food Mart shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An Irvington man charged with murder in the shooting death of another man at the M&M Food Mart in Theodore denied on Wednesday that he was the shooter. Cpl. Katrina Frazier, a Mobile police spokeswoman, said a beef between 19-year-old Anthony Malek Alston and 27-year-old Jarmarcus Lewis turned deadly on Sept. 24 at the convenience store on U.S. 90. But it sill is not clear what the disagreement was about.
WKRG News 5

Deputies looking for vintage Corvette stolen from George Co.

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — George County deputies are investigating after a vintage car was stolen off Highway 98 in the Bushy Creek community.  The car was stolen “sometime between Thursday, Oct. 6 and Friday, Oct. 7,” according to a Facebook post from the George County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies provided a photo of a similar […]
WKRG News 5

Mother arrested, accused of shooting, killing son: Mobile Police

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department arrested and charged a 53-year-old mother with the murder of her 13-year-old son, according to a release from the MPD. Glenda Agee, 53, was charged with murder after officers found a 13-year-old shot at the 2000 block of Jones Lane. Officers were called to the block […]
utv44.com

Escambia Co FL Sheriff's Office seeks missing endangered adult

MISSING ENDANGERED ADULT: Amanda Dees Harper (42 years old) Amanda was last seen today (10/07/22) around 11:15am, on the 6600 blk of Pensacola Blvd. She is 5'4, 140 lbs, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. Amanda was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue skirt, and blue shoes. She may be driving a white, Honda Pilot, FL Tag# Z86JIE.
WALA-TV FOX10

Suspect in Pecan Street murder injured when car crashes into house

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A chase that ended with a car crashing into a vacant house helped Mobile police located a murder suspect. Billy Norwood, 55, was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries Monday after he was located in a vehicle that led officers on a brief pursuit which ended with him striking an abandoned house in the 1300 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.
