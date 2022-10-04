ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 1

Related
MyNorthwest.com

Would an airport in Pierce County change the area ‘for the worse?’

With the demand for a second airport increasing annually, the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission recently recommended three sites for Washington state’s next airport. There are three options being considered for construction: “Pierce County East” located south of Graham that includes state route 161, “Pierce County Central” located south of...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

Reporter denied entry to controversial Seattle homeless shelter

(The Center Square) – When one journalist attempted to join a media tour of a homeless shelter in South Downtown Seattle, he was barred from entry, which has raised concerns of government restriction of the press. Jonathan Choe, a journalist and senior fellow at the Discovery Institute's Center on...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Rabid bat found near Alki Beach

SEATTLE — A bat that was found in the parking lot belonging to a condominium complex near Seattle’s Alki Beach was determined to be rabid. The rabid bat was found at the Duwamish Head Condominiums located at 1140 Alki Ave. SW. Public Health — Seattle & King County...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Des Moines, WA
Government
City
Des Moines, WA
Seattle, WA
Health
Des Moines, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Health
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Des Moines, WA
Health
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Lifestyle
thestand.org

UW Medicine nurses at NW, Montlake win early surprise

SEATTLE (Oct. 7, 2022) — Nurses at the UW Medicine Montlake and Northwest campuses got an early surprise. They reached a tentative agreement Sept. 30 — nine months before their contract expires. In just three bargaining sessions, the hospital system agreed to raise salaries 21% over the next...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Have you gotten your omicron booster yet?: Today So Far

Only about 10% of folks eligible for a shot have gotten the omicron booster in King County. Hospitals worried about capacity when Washington's pandemic emergency orders end. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 6, 2022. Be honest: Have you gotten your Covid booster shot...
KING COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Port Of Seattle#Noise Pollution#Sea Tac Airport#Public Health#The Ramboll Report
truecrimedaily

Seattle man arrested after mutilated human remains found near the University of Washington

SEATTLE (TCD) -- A 32-year-old convicted felon was arrested after the remains of a 56-year-old missing woman were allegedly discovered near the University of Washington. According to a news release from the Seattle Police Department, on Monday, June 20, at approximately 2:30 p.m., officers responded to an area near the University of Washington by Ravenna Avenue NE and NE 45th Street. At the scene, authorities reportedly located human remains.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemedium.com

WA State Minimum Wage Increasing Again

The State of Washington’s minimum wage will rise by over a dollar, reaching $15.74 an hour, in January 2023. The $1.25 raise in minimum wage was announced last month in news release from the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries. The release credits the 8.66% increase in the minimum wage to the rising costs of living, as state law requires the department to calculate every year’s minimum wage based on the consumer price index.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
seattlemedium.com

New Chess Park Erected In Honor of Seattle Police Detective Denise “Cookie” Bouldin

The community recently celebrated the grand opening of the Detective Cookie Chess Park in Southeast Seattle. The park name after Seattle Police Detective Denise Bouldin, affectionately known throughout the city as “Detective Cookie”, is a symbol of Bouldin’s work with youth and a continuation of efforts towards racial equity, youth opportunities, and anti-violence.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Few people are getting the updated Covid booster shots — and that has public health officials worried

Fall is here, and with it will come colder weather and people hanging out indoors — and thus the spread of infectious diseases, including Covid. That’s why public health officials want people to hurry up and get their updated Covid booster shots, a vaccine that’s tailored to target the omicron variant and its subvariants as well as the original virus. But so far, not many people have gotten this new Covid shot.
KING COUNTY, WA
The Stranger

Slog PM: Seattle Is Third-Richest Metro in the US, Even aPodments Might Become Unaffordable, Biden to Pardon Americans Convicted of Simple Marijuana Possession

While we are busy sweeping homeless people, and wondering where the money will come from to pay our teachers, let's turn to this report, presented by Bloomberg: "Seattle Overtakes Boston as Third-Richest US City by Household Income." Apparently Dying Seattle is "enjoying a strong rebound from the pandemic." In fact, Seattle's metropolitan area is one of four metros in the US whose median income is above $100,000. If there is extreme poverty in this part of the world, it is not because of poor "life choices." It is imposed on people. We, as a community, have decided that it's acceptable to keep people in what Maxim Gorky called "the lower depths." At this point, let's turn to these words by another great poet, T.S. Eliot:
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

2 teens shot in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood

SEATTLE — Two teenagers were injured in a shooting in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood Wednesday night. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), multiple people called 911 around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday to report hearing gunshots on the 200 block of Yesler Way. When officers arrived, they found two males, an 18-year-old and a 13-year-old, who had both been shot in the leg.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemedium.com

Mayor Signs Green New Deal Into Law

Mayor Harrell is showing his focus on the issue of climate change. He signed the $6.5 million Green New Deal into law recently. The goal is to reduce the impact of climate change. The law aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Seattle and build the communities’ resilience against the effects of climate change. There is also a focus on health as well as allowing the city to further it’s efforts to advance climate justice and reduce greenhouse gas impacts.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy