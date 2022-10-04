Read full article on original website
MyNorthwest.com
Would an airport in Pierce County change the area ‘for the worse?’
With the demand for a second airport increasing annually, the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission recently recommended three sites for Washington state’s next airport. There are three options being considered for construction: “Pierce County East” located south of Graham that includes state route 161, “Pierce County Central” located south of...
ncwlife.com
Reporter denied entry to controversial Seattle homeless shelter
(The Center Square) – When one journalist attempted to join a media tour of a homeless shelter in South Downtown Seattle, he was barred from entry, which has raised concerns of government restriction of the press. Jonathan Choe, a journalist and senior fellow at the Discovery Institute's Center on...
WA offers $4K bonuses to combat homeless-service worker crisis
Ashleigh Desvigne’s work has never been easy. She’s the lead family advocate with YWCA’s Project Reunite, a program that provides supportive housing and classes for parents experiencing homelessness and drug addiction in order to get them stabilized and reunited with their children. But the pandemic has made...
Rabid bat found near Alki Beach
SEATTLE — A bat that was found in the parking lot belonging to a condominium complex near Seattle’s Alki Beach was determined to be rabid. The rabid bat was found at the Duwamish Head Condominiums located at 1140 Alki Ave. SW. Public Health — Seattle & King County...
KUOW
No place for workers to live? Whidbey Island town aims to fix that
In recent years, the small Whidbey Island town of Langley has rolled out a slew of zoning reforms, meant to encourage the production of new homes. It offers a model for the rest of Washington state. But it's also brought up big questions for residents about what they want their...
thestand.org
UW Medicine nurses at NW, Montlake win early surprise
SEATTLE (Oct. 7, 2022) — Nurses at the UW Medicine Montlake and Northwest campuses got an early surprise. They reached a tentative agreement Sept. 30 — nine months before their contract expires. In just three bargaining sessions, the hospital system agreed to raise salaries 21% over the next...
Tiffany Smiley Campaign Fires Back at Starbucks, Seahawks and Seattle Times
Washington state’s largest newspaper sent the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate a cease and desist letter. The Seattle Times’ complaint concerned the Tiffany Smiley campaign’s use of the Times logo and some headlines in one ad. Smiley fired back with a letter of her own, this one to the Federal Elections Commission.
KUOW
Have you gotten your omicron booster yet?: Today So Far
Only about 10% of folks eligible for a shot have gotten the omicron booster in King County. Hospitals worried about capacity when Washington's pandemic emergency orders end. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 6, 2022. Be honest: Have you gotten your Covid booster shot...
Cyberattack on Virginia Mason Franciscan Health impacts patients, records
TACOMA, Wash. — Virginia Mason Franciscan Health’s (VMFH) parent company, CommonSpirit Health, was targeted in a cyberattack. Officials with VMFH said the attack is impacting some of its facilities nationwide, including at least one in Pierce County. Information is still limited on how the cyberattack happened. But as...
Seattle man arrested after mutilated human remains found near the University of Washington
SEATTLE (TCD) -- A 32-year-old convicted felon was arrested after the remains of a 56-year-old missing woman were allegedly discovered near the University of Washington. According to a news release from the Seattle Police Department, on Monday, June 20, at approximately 2:30 p.m., officers responded to an area near the University of Washington by Ravenna Avenue NE and NE 45th Street. At the scene, authorities reportedly located human remains.
seattlemedium.com
WA State Minimum Wage Increasing Again
The State of Washington’s minimum wage will rise by over a dollar, reaching $15.74 an hour, in January 2023. The $1.25 raise in minimum wage was announced last month in news release from the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries. The release credits the 8.66% increase in the minimum wage to the rising costs of living, as state law requires the department to calculate every year’s minimum wage based on the consumer price index.
Humane remains found on Dungeness Spit identified as floatplane crash victim
SEATTLE — The human remains found in the Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge on Sept. 16 have been identified as one of the victims of the floatplane crash off Whidbey Island. On Sept. 16, Clallam County Sheriff's Department responded to the wildlife refuge after beachgoers found what was believed to...
seattlemedium.com
New Chess Park Erected In Honor of Seattle Police Detective Denise “Cookie” Bouldin
The community recently celebrated the grand opening of the Detective Cookie Chess Park in Southeast Seattle. The park name after Seattle Police Detective Denise Bouldin, affectionately known throughout the city as “Detective Cookie”, is a symbol of Bouldin’s work with youth and a continuation of efforts towards racial equity, youth opportunities, and anti-violence.
KUOW
Few people are getting the updated Covid booster shots — and that has public health officials worried
Fall is here, and with it will come colder weather and people hanging out indoors — and thus the spread of infectious diseases, including Covid. That’s why public health officials want people to hurry up and get their updated Covid booster shots, a vaccine that’s tailored to target the omicron variant and its subvariants as well as the original virus. But so far, not many people have gotten this new Covid shot.
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Everett mayor pushes back against legislator who says police ‘can’t go around killing people’
One day after a bipartisan coalition of 15 Snohomish County mayors announced a new campaign to tackle increasing crime and related issues, an outgoing King County legislator who has mocked the coalition’s “fear-mongering” efforts now claims police are angry because “they can’t go around killing people.”
The Stranger
Slog PM: Seattle Is Third-Richest Metro in the US, Even aPodments Might Become Unaffordable, Biden to Pardon Americans Convicted of Simple Marijuana Possession
While we are busy sweeping homeless people, and wondering where the money will come from to pay our teachers, let's turn to this report, presented by Bloomberg: "Seattle Overtakes Boston as Third-Richest US City by Household Income." Apparently Dying Seattle is "enjoying a strong rebound from the pandemic." In fact, Seattle's metropolitan area is one of four metros in the US whose median income is above $100,000. If there is extreme poverty in this part of the world, it is not because of poor "life choices." It is imposed on people. We, as a community, have decided that it's acceptable to keep people in what Maxim Gorky called "the lower depths." At this point, let's turn to these words by another great poet, T.S. Eliot:
arizonasuntimes.com
Washington’s Largest County Fails to Meet Goals After Spending over $230 Million in Taxpayer Dollars on Homeless Housing
King County, Seattle, has poured $230 million into homeless housing projects in the area since 2020, but half of those properties are vacant and they have yet to meet even half their goal of housing 1,600 homeless people, according to The Seattle Times. The county is still buying up hotels...
2 teens shot in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood
SEATTLE — Two teenagers were injured in a shooting in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood Wednesday night. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), multiple people called 911 around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday to report hearing gunshots on the 200 block of Yesler Way. When officers arrived, they found two males, an 18-year-old and a 13-year-old, who had both been shot in the leg.
seattlemedium.com
Mayor Signs Green New Deal Into Law
Mayor Harrell is showing his focus on the issue of climate change. He signed the $6.5 million Green New Deal into law recently. The goal is to reduce the impact of climate change. The law aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Seattle and build the communities’ resilience against the effects of climate change. There is also a focus on health as well as allowing the city to further it’s efforts to advance climate justice and reduce greenhouse gas impacts.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Puget Sound Energy to increase natural gas rates 17 percent for residential customers
BELLEVUE, Wash., October 6, 2022—On Monday, Puget Sound Energy (PSE) files with the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission (UTC) to increase natural gas rates effective on November 1, 2022. PSE services natural gas to Snohomish County. A typical residential natural gas customer the uses 64 therms per month would...
