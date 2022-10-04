ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
London Marathon runner in unicorn costume breaks world record

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A British man who donned a unicorn costume to run the London Marathon earned a Guinness World Record for the fastest marathon dressed as a mythical creature (male).

Jeremie Maillard broke a Guinness World Record when he donned a unicorn costume and ran the London Marathon with a time of 3 hours, 26 minutes and 38 seconds. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records/Twitter

Jeremie Maillard of Harrogate, North Yorkshire, dressed in a unicorn costume and ran the London Marathon with a time of 3 hours, 26 minutes and 38 seconds.

Guinness World Records confirmed in a tweet that Maillard earned the record for fastest marathon dressed as a mythical creature (male). The previous record was set by Australian runner Alistair Kealty, who donned a Bigfoot costume and ran the Waterford Viking Marathon in Ireland with a time of 3 hours, 44 minutes and 48 seconds.

Maillard said his costume was inspired by his daughter's love of unicorns.

