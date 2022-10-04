Read full article on original website
Behind Moscow’s bluster, sanctions are making Russia suffer
Fears that Russia is navigating its way around sanctions are unfounded, according to experts who say Moscow is suffering a bigger hit than institutions such as the World Bank have been predicting. Some analysts have interpreted the strength of the rouble, the size of the warchest of cash available to...
Russia says three killed in Crimea bridge blast, army leadership changed
Russia on Saturday said three people were killed in after a truck exploded on its bridge linking Crimea -- a symbol of its annexation of the peninsula -- without immediately blaming Ukraine. Russian investigators said three people were killed and that two bodies -- a man and a woman -- were pulled out of the water after the bridge had partially collapsed.
Voice of America
Why Burkina Faso Protesters Waved Russian Flags in French Embassy Attack
During the coup in Burkina Faso last Friday, civilians and troops took to the streets with Russian flags, saying they wanted the country's security partnership with France replaced by one with Russia. In this report from Ouagadougou, Henry Wilkins investigates how Russian disinformation played a part in the country's second coup in eight months. VOA footage by Daniel Gnienhoun and Henry Wilkins.
Voice of America
After Russian Atrocities, Ukraine’s Bucha Inches Toward Normalcy
The Ukrainian city of Bucha was the scene of one of the worst massacres in Russia's war against its neighbor, with hundreds of bodies discovered in mass graves back in April. Now, against many expectations, a robust reconstruction effort is making it possible for children to return to school. For VOA, Anna Chernikova reports from Bucha. Camera - Serhii Smychok.
Voice of America
Putin Faces ‘Most Perilous Moment’ as Russian Forces Retreat in Ukraine
In recent days, Ukraine has seized control of large areas in the east and south of the country from invading Russian forces. With the Kremlin troops' retreat, the war could be entering a critical new phase, as Henry Ridgwell reports from London.
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 7
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 5:50 a.m.: The Institute for the Study of War, a U.S. think tank, said in its latest Ukraine assessment that Ukrainian forces likely continued counteroffensive operations in northeastern Kharkiv Oblast near Kupyansk and operations to threaten Russian positions along the Kreminna-Svatove road in western Luhansk Oblast on Oct. 6.
Voice of America
Russian Attack Hits Residential Buildings in Zaporizhzhia
A Ukrainian official said Thursday Russian shelling struck residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia, killing at least two people. Oleksandr Starukh, the governor of the Zaporizhzhia region, posted on Telegram that five other people were trapped in rubble following the attack. Ukraine controls the city, but the Zaporizhzhia region is mostly occupied...
Voice of America
Erdogan Works to Deepen Ties With Putin Amid Allies' Concerns
Istanbul — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Friday held talks by phone with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, to deepen relations. The talks are seen as likely to add to growing concerns among some of Turkey's NATO partners over its relationship with Moscow and where its loyalties lie. The...
Voice of America
Nobel Peace Prize Awarded to Activists from Ukraine, Russia, Belarus
Human rights activists from Ukraine, Belarus and Russia won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday. The Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the 2022 prize to imprisoned Belarus activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties. Berit Reiss-Andersen, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, said...
Voice of America
UN Council Appoints Special Rapporteur to Monitor Human Rights in Russia
GENEVA — The U.N. Human Rights Council has appointed a special rapporteur to monitor human rights in Russia. The resolution was adopted on a vote of 17 in favor, 6 against, and 24 abstentions. The debate on the initiative began just as a Belarusian activist and two humanitarian organizations...
Voice of America
Bad Battlefield Performance in Ukraine Subjects Russia to Increasing Criticism
Russia’s defense ministry is coming under criticism from “increasingly diverse actors within the Russian system,” according to an intelligence update posted on Twitter on Saturday by Britain’s defense ministry. The growing criticism is a result, the ministry said, of “continued battlefield setbacks for Russia over the last two weeks.”
Voice of America
Risk of ‘Armageddon’ Highest Since 1962, Biden Says
The risk of Armageddon is the highest it has been since the early 1960s, President Joe Biden said Thursday night as Russian losses in Ukraine prompt Russian officials to discuss the possible use of tactical nuclear weapons. “We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban...
Voice of America
New European Political Community Forum Holds Inaugural Meeting in Prague
Leaders from 44 European countries met Thursday in Prague in the inaugural meeting of the European Political Community, a new regional group seeking to find strategies to address shared concerns such as energy, the economy and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The group was the brainchild of French President Emmanuel...
Voice of America
Nobel Peace Prize Honors Those Battling Oppression of Putin, Lukashenko
The Norwegian Nobel Committee championed resistance to authoritarianism in awarding the 2022 Peace Prize to imprisoned Belarusian activist Ales Bialiatski and two human rights organizations: the Russia-based Memorial and the Ukraine-based Center for Civil Liberties. In a release announcing the award Friday, the committee noted that, collectively, the three winners...
Voice of America
Blast Damages Key Bridge Connecting Russia to Crimea
An apparent truck explosion caused the partial collapse of a road and rail bridge linking the Crimean Peninsula with Russia early Saturday, damaging a conduit that is essential for sustaining Russia’s military operations in southern Ukraine. Moscow stopped short of assigning blame, but the speaker of Crimea’s Kremlin-backed regional...
Voice of America
The Inside Story-The Peoples' Protest TRANSCRIPT
Protests rage across the globe as the people demand change. What's driving unrest, and how are governments reacting?. We’ll take you around the world for the latest …. Now on The Inside Story… The Peoples’ Protest. The Inside Story:. ELIZABETH LEE, VOA Correspondent:. Hi. I’m Elizabeth Lee,...
Business Insider
Russia's defense minister would be happy if Putin fired him right now, says report
Demoralized defense minister Sergei Shoigu wants out following a series of disastrous Russian defeats, a former Putin official told The Guardian.
Voice of America
Artist Turns Iran Fountains Red to Reflect Bloody Crackdown
Fountains in Tehran appeared to be pouring blood Friday after an artist turned their waters red to reflect a deadly crackdown amid weeks of protests sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini. A wave of unrest has rocked Iran since the 22-year-old Kurdish woman's death was announced on...
Voice of America
Ethiopia, Tigray Forces Agree to AU-Mediated Dialogue
Addis Ababa, Ethiopia — Ethiopia's nearly two-year civil war with Tigrayan forces may finally see peace talks after both sides agreed to an African Union-mediated dialogue in South Africa this weekend. The talks would come after a series of airstrikes in Tigray, including one Tuesday that aid workers say killed more than 50 people when it hit a school sheltering war-displaced people.
Voice of America
US Targets Alleged Myanmar Arms Traffickers with Sanctions for Supplying Junta
Washington — The United States on Thursday targeted three Myanmar citizens and a company it said were helping the junta that seized power in the Southeast Asian country early last year to procure weapons, theU.S. Treasury Department said. The military staged a coup in February 2021, detaining democratic leaders...
