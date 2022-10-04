Sam Fox's debut luxury hotel tops off construction

Construction activity is bustling at the corner of 44th Street and Camelback Road as the much-anticipated debut luxury hotel from Sam Fox, The Global Ambassador reaches a major milestone ahead of its late 2023 opening.

The Global Ambassador has officially topped off construction this week with the rooftop’s steel structure put into place, which fully encloses the five-story building, according to a press release. Crews have started vertical construction on the first-level event pavilion and excavation is now complete on the pool. In the coming weeks, passersby will notice exterior finishes being installed, including brickwork, windows and doors.

Come December, the interior finishes such as custom millwork, handmade tiles, ornate wall coverings and more will begin under the direction of the interior design team at Testani Design Troupe.

“This is the moment where the soul of The Global Ambassador begins to take shape and the community will see firsthand how detailed, curated and special this place will soon become,” Brian Frakes, Fox’s co-developer of the hotel and president of Common Bond Development Group, said in the release. “The concepting, designing and planning is now in full execution mode with these elements coming together before we welcome travelers from all over the world next year.”

As the physical building rapidly progresses, so does the experiential. With key leaders coming on board, including managing director and general manager Geoff Gray who was announced last month, the hotel continues to hire for leadership roles to help bring The Global Ambassador to life.

The Global Ambassador will combine a refined and elevated hospitality experience that is locally connected yet created through a global lens. Every detail of the well-appointed hotel has been meticulously poured over, studied and designed by Fox himself. The hotel is oriented around its plaza courtyard with a sprawling lawn accented with lush, verdant landscaping and inviting seating that encourages guests to relax and unwind.

As a dynamic restauranteur, Fox’s lineup of culinary offerings will define The Global Ambassador with five original dining experiences. Nestled in the heart of The Global Ambassador is the hotel’s signature restaurant, a Parisian bistro and brasserie. With a bustling pedestrian energy, the bistro will have artisan coffee and pastries by day and curated wine and charcuterie pairings by night. It will also have handwritten daily specials accompanied by classic French fare.

The poolside restaurant will highlight Mexican and Peruvian dishes, while the private Members Club will have a grill built around a centerpiece bar. The capstone of The Global Ambassador, overlooking Camelback Mountain, will be a rooftop restaurant and lounge boasting inventive cocktails and shareable plates inspired by the Mediterranean region.

The world-class amenity offering includes a wellness center complete with an expansive fitness level and ultra-luxe spa where health, beauty and fitness experts will curate treatments and practices designed to put the mind and body in perfect balance. In addition, a private Members Club will take exclusivity to the next level, which will be the first of its kind in Arizona, according to a press release.

For more about The Global Ambassador, visit GlobalAmbassadorHotel.com.