pethelpful.com
Bird's Jealous Reaction to Mom Cuddling With the Cat Has TikTok Cracking Up
Everyone gets a little bit jealous sometimes—it's only natural, especially when someone you love is giving someone else attention. This is common with children when you are constantly competing with each other for mom's attention. This is the case for animal siblings as well, based on one viral video of a jealous bird and an indignant cat.
Cat and His Lookalike 'Buddy' Go Viral as They Walk Back Home Side-By-Side
A cat and his pal trotting home together are taking over TikTok. However, it's not just their friendship that has grabbed people's attention—but their size and striking resemblance. User @hcj1976 (real name Hanne) shared the cute clip of her cat Nils and his "buddy" on September 2, with the...
WATCH: This Sweet New England Kitty is the Perfect Bobcat Babysitter
It's always precious when one animal takes another under its wing. Not only does the unconventionality make for an adorable sight, but it's heartwarming to see animals look out for one another despite their differences. One sweet kitty did just that when placed on babysitting duty for a young bobcat...
Cat breaks world record for tallest and gets mistaken for a panther: ‘This can actually scare people’
A Michigan-based cat owner has opened up about his pet breaking the world record for tallest cat and how the animal’s large size causes people to mistake him for “a panther”. Fenrir, who is a Savannah cat-breed, made history this week, when the Guinness Book of World...
A Small Maine Town is Surrounded by One of the Most Haunted Forests in the World
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There is seemingly an endless amount of forestland through the state of Maine. Most of that forestland is harmless, filled with walkable trails and exciting little finds that make exploring it an actual pastime for many. But there is one specific part of forestland that has gained worldwide attention over the years because of a series of strange happenings that are difficult to explain. It's the forest that surrounds the small town of Randolph, Maine, which is home to an incredible bike path and some very goosebump-inducing tales.
CNET
Meet the World's Tallest Living Domestic Cat, an Absolute Giant
Think your cat's big? Not compared with Fenrir, a gigantic kitty who belongs to William John Powers, a doctor in Farmington Hills, Michigan. Fenrir is 18.83 inches (47.83 centimeters) tall, and the Guinness Book of World Records has named him the world's tallest living domestic cat. His name, Fenrir, comes...
lovemeow.com
Cat Finds Himself a Crew of Kittens that Follow Him Around and They Won't Take No for an Answer
A cat found himself a crew of kittens that followed him around, and they wouldn't take no for an answer. Jasper, an orange tabby cat, has a soft spot for kittens in need. Ever since he found his forever home with Kelsey Minier (who fostered and adopted him), he's been assisting with kitten management every time Kelsey brings new fosters home.
pethelpful.com
Adopted Cat Who Was Returned After One Day for Being 'Too Shy' Serves As an Important Reminder
Pet adoption is a joyous occasion for all animal loves. The idea of welcoming a new pet to the family is exciting, and we spend a lot of time imagining how our new pet will fit in with the family. However, we must remember to be patient with our new pets as they adjust to a new environment.
pawesome.net
Chihuahua Mom Can’t Quite Figure Out What Her Dog Wants
We all love watching cute dog videos, and TikTok has a never ending supply of them to go around. What is better than catching the glimpse of the lives and loves of other dog owners? We never grow tired of seeing our favorite animal doing cute things!. In this playful...
ohmymag.co.uk
Did your cat suddenly bite you? Here's why
Cats can be unpredictable. One moment they are all sweet and cuddly, another - they snap at you and run away like they want nothing to do with you. Biting out-of-the-blue is another mischief felines are known for. Why do they use their razor-sharp teeth unprovoked? Experts can name at least five reasons.
Mainer Helps Tiny Baby Turtle Get to Water After Seeing a ‘Small Rock Moving’
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. A seriously cute baby turtle recently decided to make an appearance at a road work site. The Maine Department of Transportation posted this great image of...
Cat Sitting on Sleeping Dog's Belly in Street Leaves Internet in Hysterics
A video of a dog and cat relaxing together has gone viral on TikTok, with more than 300,000 likes. In the 28-second video, posted by Carlo Puri 1, @carlopuri1, a dog can be seen relaxing on its back, legs in the air, while a cat lies neatly on its stomach. Another cat sits close to the dog, staring at the camera, and another dog looks enviously onwards.
Maine’s ‘Stella The Leaf Jumping Dog’ Is Back
Maine’s coolest dog is already having a great fall!. As you will notice when you look out the window, the leaves are changing color, which means Stella The Dog is back at it in her backyard. Stella is an energetic, English yellow lab, that lives with her family in...
Man Watches Beach Sunset With His Dog in Moving TikTok: ‘Cutest Thing I’ve Ever Seen’
A viral video of an elderly man watching the sun set over the water with his dog has restored TikTok's faith in humanity. Erika Eileen shared the heartwarming clip on TikTok, where it has amassed over 24 million views, with many viewers left crying their "heart[s] out" in the comments section.
"I Did The Opposite": People Are Revealing Realistic Dating And Safety Tips That First-Time Daters Should Follow At All Costs, And I Appreciate Their Honesty
"This will save time on meeting with people."
Watch the Who Stun Fans in Long Island With Rare ‘Young Man’s Blues’
The Who have been playing shows with orchestral musicians for the past three and a half years, and every single night has wrapped up with “Baba O’Riley.” But Friday evening at the UBS Arena in Elmont, Long Island, they stunned their fans by remaining on the stage and ripping into “Young Man’s Blues” as an extra encore. They hadn’t played the song since a one-off in 2014, and have only done it six other times in the past 40 years. “Young Man’s Blues” was written by jazz pianist Mose Allison in 1957. The Who added a Maximum R&B rendition of...
This Smart Maine Dog Came to a Woman’s Rescue After She Lost Her Keys
Do any of you do the triple check only to realize you can't find your keys? And then you're looking everywhere for them, and of course, they've pulled a Houdini on you. We've all probably lost our keys at some time or another, and that happened to be the case for a woman in Brunswick, Maine.
Nicki Leighton-Thomas: One Good Scandal review – more Fran Landesman gems
At one time or another, every singer from Ella Fitzgerald to Shirley Bassey seems to have recorded a song with lyrics by Fran Landesman (1927-2011). Very few managed to catch her wary, sardonic tone, sometimes touched with a curious tenderness. One of the few was Nicki Leighton-Thomas, back in 2001, with her debut album, Forbidden Games. Fran was alive then. She’d been living in London since 1964, “a cranky, jazz-steeped, beat generation Dorothy Parker” (according to the New York Times), and writing songs with Simon Wallace. All together, the partnership of Landesman and Wallace produced around 300 titles.
Tiptoe Your Way Through a Real-Life Pet Cemetery in Saco, Maine
It's kind of amazing how a work of fiction can take an entire concept and turn it into a frightening idea. But that is the case when it comes to pet cemeteries. Stephen King's famous novel "Pet Sematary" has warped the general perception of a pet cemetery, from something that's a resting place for treasured friends to a place holding a darker, more insidious meaning. But if you can put aside the thoughts of that work of fiction, there's a real-life pet cemetery in Saco, Maine.
