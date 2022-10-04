ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
pethelpful.com

Bird's Jealous Reaction to Mom Cuddling With the Cat Has TikTok Cracking Up

Everyone gets a little bit jealous sometimes—it's only natural, especially when someone you love is giving someone else attention. This is common with children when you are constantly competing with each other for mom's attention. This is the case for animal siblings as well, based on one viral video of a jealous bird and an indignant cat.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Pets & Animals
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Entertainment
Local
Maine Lifestyle
Seacoast Current

A Small Maine Town is Surrounded by One of the Most Haunted Forests in the World

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There is seemingly an endless amount of forestland through the state of Maine. Most of that forestland is harmless, filled with walkable trails and exciting little finds that make exploring it an actual pastime for many. But there is one specific part of forestland that has gained worldwide attention over the years because of a series of strange happenings that are difficult to explain. It's the forest that surrounds the small town of Randolph, Maine, which is home to an incredible bike path and some very goosebump-inducing tales.
RANDOLPH, ME
CNET

Meet the World's Tallest Living Domestic Cat, an Absolute Giant

Think your cat's big? Not compared with Fenrir, a gigantic kitty who belongs to William John Powers, a doctor in Farmington Hills, Michigan. Fenrir is 18.83 inches (47.83 centimeters) tall, and the Guinness Book of World Records has named him the world's tallest living domestic cat. His name, Fenrir, comes...
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Lady#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Snake#Cute Cats Funny Cats#Pet Lover#Babiesofsteele
pawesome.net

Chihuahua Mom Can’t Quite Figure Out What Her Dog Wants

We all love watching cute dog videos, and TikTok has a never ending supply of them to go around. What is better than catching the glimpse of the lives and loves of other dog owners? We never grow tired of seeing our favorite animal doing cute things!. In this playful...
PETS
ohmymag.co.uk

Did your cat suddenly bite you? Here's why

Cats can be unpredictable. One moment they are all sweet and cuddly, another - they snap at you and run away like they want nothing to do with you. Biting out-of-the-blue is another mischief felines are known for. Why do they use their razor-sharp teeth unprovoked? Experts can name at least five reasons.
PETS
Newsweek

Cat Sitting on Sleeping Dog's Belly in Street Leaves Internet in Hysterics

A video of a dog and cat relaxing together has gone viral on TikTok, with more than 300,000 likes. In the 28-second video, posted by Carlo Puri 1, @carlopuri1, a dog can be seen relaxing on its back, legs in the air, while a cat lies neatly on its stomach. Another cat sits close to the dog, staring at the camera, and another dog looks enviously onwards.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Z107.3

Maine’s ‘Stella The Leaf Jumping Dog’ Is Back

Maine’s coolest dog is already having a great fall!. As you will notice when you look out the window, the leaves are changing color, which means Stella The Dog is back at it in her backyard. Stella is an energetic, English yellow lab, that lives with her family in...
FREEPORT, ME
Rolling Stone

Watch the Who Stun Fans in Long Island With Rare ‘Young Man’s Blues’

The Who have been playing shows with orchestral musicians for the past three and a half years, and every single night has wrapped up with “Baba O’Riley.” But Friday evening at the UBS Arena in Elmont, Long Island, they stunned their fans by remaining on the stage and ripping into “Young Man’s Blues” as an extra encore. They hadn’t played the song since a one-off in 2014, and have only done it six other times in the past 40 years. “Young Man’s Blues” was written by jazz pianist Mose Allison in 1957. The Who added a Maximum R&B rendition of...
MUSIC
The Guardian

Nicki Leighton-Thomas: One Good Scandal review – more Fran Landesman gems

At one time or another, every singer from Ella Fitzgerald to Shirley Bassey seems to have recorded a song with lyrics by Fran Landesman (1927-2011). Very few managed to catch her wary, sardonic tone, sometimes touched with a curious tenderness. One of the few was Nicki Leighton-Thomas, back in 2001, with her debut album, Forbidden Games. Fran was alive then. She’d been living in London since 1964, “a cranky, jazz-steeped, beat generation Dorothy Parker” (according to the New York Times), and writing songs with Simon Wallace. All together, the partnership of Landesman and Wallace produced around 300 titles.
CELEBRITIES
Q97.9

Tiptoe Your Way Through a Real-Life Pet Cemetery in Saco, Maine

It's kind of amazing how a work of fiction can take an entire concept and turn it into a frightening idea. But that is the case when it comes to pet cemeteries. Stephen King's famous novel "Pet Sematary" has warped the general perception of a pet cemetery, from something that's a resting place for treasured friends to a place holding a darker, more insidious meaning. But if you can put aside the thoughts of that work of fiction, there's a real-life pet cemetery in Saco, Maine.
SACO, ME
Q97.9

Q97.9

Portland, ME
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy