assetservicingtimes.com
BMLL launches BMLL Vantage to aid data democratisation
BMLL launches BMLL Vantage to aid data democratisation. Data and analytics provider BMLL has launched BMLL Vantage, a no-code visualisation tool offering access to granular Level 3 order book data and analytics for US and European clients. The web-based platform will allow a wide range of market participants, including sales...
assetservicingtimes.com
Kuwait Clearing Company appoints Alex Krunic as CEO
Kuwait Clearing Company appoints Alex Krunic as CEO. The Kuwait Clearing Company (KCC) has appointed Alex Krunic as CEO. Krunic will be responsible for developing post-trade activities and services in the Kuwait region. With more than 23 years’ experience in the financial services industry, Krunic has a broad knowledge of...
assetservicingtimes.com
Pension funds increasing stress testing, Ortec research finds
Pension funds increasing stress testing, Ortec research finds. 93 per cent of UK pension fund managers are increasing their stress testing budgets and anticipate a rise in industry spending over the next three years, according to business management consultant Ortec Finance (Ortec). Major risks being considered are inflation and climate change.
assetservicingtimes.com
State Street selects FundGuard’s accounting solution
State Street selects FundGuard’s accounting solution. State Street has chosen financial services provider FundGuard’s strategic accounting solution for use with State Street Alpha. FundGuard’s solution will allow for straight through processing, from portfolio management to trading in the Charles River Investment Management Solution, as well as custody and...
assetservicingtimes.com
SIX expands digital assets market presence with CryptoCompare
SIX expands digital assets market presence with CryptoCompare. Financial information provider SIX has partnered with digital asset market data provider CryptoCompare, onboarding its cryptocurrency data onto its distribution channels. This follows recent increases in digital asset regulation, such as ESMA’s Markets in Crypto-assets Regulation. As a result of the...
assetservicingtimes.com
Knab expands contract with Worldline
Online Dutch bank Knab has expanded the remits of its back-office services partnership with payment and transactional services provider Worldline, signing a seven-year contract with the company. In addition to its existing provisions of its Instant Payments back-office service, Knab will gain access to Wordline’s wider back-office processing product portfolio....
assetservicingtimes.com
Axyon AI completes €1.6 million funding round
Artificial intelligence (AI) provider Axyon AI has completed a €1.6 million funding round, which will be used to continue its international expansion and advance Axyon IRIS, its AI-powered market insights and investment strategies tool. The round was led by the Fondo Rilancio Startup with ING, UniCredit, Gemini and Metes...
assetservicingtimes.com
Apex expands Global Compliance Solutions to US market
Apex expands Global Compliance Solutions to US market. Apex Group (Apex) has expanded its Global Compliance Solutions platform to the US market. This follows the recent launch of the solutions in Singapore. The US division will be led by Michael Barakat, previously assistant director of compliance at Sanne, which has...
assetservicingtimes.com
SWIFT achieves CBDC-to-CBDC transactions between different DLT networks
SWIFT achieves CBDC-to-CBDC transactions between different DLT networks. SWIFT has completed a test which shows that Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) and tokenised assets can move seamlessly through existing financial infrastructure. SWIFT said this marks a “major milestone” for the industry toward “enabling CBDCs and tokenised assets’ smooth integration into...
assetservicingtimes.com
Delta Capita extends Yield.io technology to customers through risk management partnership
Delta Capita extends Yield.io technology to customers through risk management partnership. Delta Capita has confirmed an alliance with Yields.io to deliver enhanced model risk management solutions to its customers. Through this collaboration, Delta Capita’s clients will benefit from Yield.io’s model risk management (MRM) technology, enabling a user to manage model...
