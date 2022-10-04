Officer John McKenna Mourned By Friends, Family And Those He Helped: ‘He Was A Stellar Human Being’

Read full article on original website
A Killer and A Movie: When Two Brutal Murders Brought Fear to Chicago
On October 18, 1955, two weeks before Halloween, the naked, dead bodies of three boys, two brothers aged eleven and thirteen, and another boy aged fourteen, were found in the forest preserve near the border of the city’s Northwest Side. They had been bound, gagged with tape, sexually assaulted and murdered. Little more than a year later, the naked, frozen bodies of two sisters, aged fifteen and thirteen, were found in a wooded creek bed just outside of Chicago’s Southwest Side. While the city had seen its share of crime, it had been largely confined to gangsters or in ethnic enclaves. Both crimes were committed in neighborhoods known for quiet bungalows. Not only were the children murdered, the two crimes were sexual in nature. Despite massive investigations where an estimated 4,300 people were interviewed, the killers from both crimes remained at large. Doors were locked. Shades were drawn. Children who had previously played in the streets were kept inside. Chicago’s land of “Leave It to Beaver” became “The Town That Dreaded Sundown.” Perhaps the first time in its history, the average Chicago family lived in fear.
Family to donate organs of Josiah Brown, 3-year-old who drowned in Lake Michigan
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The family of Josiah Brown, the 3-year-old boy who drowned off Navy Pier, will be donating the boy's organs.Josiah's father, Dantrell, posted on Instagram that Josiah's heart will be going to a 2-year-old in Canada.A funeral was held for Josiah on Wednesday.Prosecutors said Josiah's aunt pushed him into Lake Michigan last month.The aunt, Victoria Moreno of Des Plaines, originally was charged with attempted murder, after prosecutors said she was seen on surveillance video pushing Josiah into the lake on Sept. 19, and then standing by and doing nothing as he sank to the lake bottom off Chicago's Navy Pier,...
Man Throws Drink At Ald. Daniel La Spata During Campaign Bike Ride: ‘It Was Jarring And Classless’
WEST TOWN — A man hurled a drink at Ald. Daniel La Spata (1st) as he was biking through West Town with supporters Friday night during a campaign event, the alderman and witnesses said. La Spata and about 50 neighbors were biking across the ward to examine existing bike...
Woman shot in face in South Shore
CHICAGO — A woman was shot in the City’s South Shore neighborhood Saturday morning. Police officials responded to a call of shots fired to find a woman on the 7100 block of South Bennett Avenue around 4:18 a.m. with gunshot wounds on her face and lower body. She was transported to the University of Chicago […]
Woman shot in face in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood
CHICAGO - A woman was shot in the face in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood Saturday morning. Police found a woman with a gunshot wound to the face and lower body while on a call for shots fired in the 7100 block of South Bennett Avenue about 4:18 a.m. The victim...
Silenced Prey: Chicago's unsolved strangulation murders of women
Since 1955, at least 51 women have been strangled to death in Chicago. Many of these cases have gone unsolved for years. FOX 32's Anita Padilla speaks with retired CPD detective Gerald Hamilton who still searches for answers.
Family of toddler who was allegedly pushed off Navy Pier by aunt donates his organs
The toddler who was allegedly pushed off Navy Pier almost three weeks ago was buried yesterday and his family is donating his organs. In an Instagram post, Dantrell Brown, the boy’s father, shared that his son’s heart is going to a child in Canada.
Man fatally shot 16 times in Garfield Park
CHICAGO — A man was found shot dead on a sidewalk with 16 gunshot wounds to the body in Garfield Park Saturday morning. The man was found unresponsive on the sidewalk near the 300 block of South Springfield Avenue around 7:49 a.m. He sustained 16 gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to Mout […]
Man Punched Puppy In Lincoln Park, Hurled It Across The Street, Video Shows: ‘He Threw The Dog Like A Javelin’
LINCOLN PARK — Neighbors are trying to track down a man who battered a puppy in front of them in broad daylight on a busy street, an attack that also was caught on video. The attack happened around 5:45 p.m. Sept. 22 in the 1900 block of North Maud Avenue, police said. Surveillance video from a nearby building shows a man screeching his van to halt, grabbing a puppy out the trunk by the neck and hurling it across the street.
Chicago police: Man found dead, shot 16 times in East Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A man was found unresponsive on a sidewalk in East Garfield Park Saturday morning. Police say at about 7:50 a.m. an unidentified man was found with 16 gunshot wounds to his body in the 300 block of South Springfield Avenue. The victim was pronounced dead at Mt. Sinai...
Chicago's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Chicago, Illinois, has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city.
Chicago man charged in fatal West Side stabbing
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with stabbing two people, one fatally, on the West Side in late September. Obie Cornelious, 49, is facing murder and attempted murder charges for stabbing and killing a 45-year-old woman and injuring a 40-year-old man on Sept. 23 in the 5300 block of West Crystal Street.
Wilco Announces 2 Surprise Hometown Shows At Tiny Carol’s Pub In Uptown
UPTOWN — Wilco announced they’ll play two surprise shows Sunday night at Carol’s Pub in Uptown — and fans are already lined up around the block to get tickets. Wilco posted Sunday they’ll play at 7 p.m. at Carol’s, 4659 N. Clark St., a small, late night country dive bar. Within minutes, the line stretched for more than two blocks — and was rapidly growing.
Cheech And Chong Mural Is Causing Huge Controversy In Illinois
The city of Chicago has forced a local hot dog stand business to close over a Cheech and Chong mural. Illinois Government Doesn't Have A History Of Doing The Right Thing. The Illinois government has a very bad reputation for being severely corrupt. Leading the way is the city of Chicago. Unfortunately, they usually don't do what's right for the residents. If you could just get rid of the dirty officials, our state would be a much more desirable place to live. I really wish someone could go in and just fire them all so we could start from scratch.
ABC7 Chicago transmission engineer Doris Grimes retires after 45 years
Congratulations, Doris! We're wishing you all the best in your next chapter.
Man dressed like Jesus attacked woman on Brown Line: report
A man who was reportedly dressed like Jesus Christ punched a woman in the mouth while riding a CTA train in Lincoln Park on Thursday morning, according to a Chicago police report. A CPD spokesperson said the victim, 24, was seated on a Brown Line train when the man punched...
Blue the macaw, part of program at Homewood-Flossmoor High School for nearly 20 years, has been found
FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (CBS) -- A beloved bird that went missing from a south suburban high school has been found, according to a Facebook post from the school. CBS 2's Marybel González reported Friday night, the macaw parrot known as Blue has been a fixture in the Homewood-Flossmoor High School community for 20 years, and has traveled the hallways with generations' worth of students.Blue's disappearance left a hole in students' hearts and faculty were eager to bring the beloved parrot home. "Blue is family, and we need Blue back," said Homewood-Flossmoor High School principal Dr. Clinton Alexander.Blue is part of the school's ZooBot zoology...
Lincoln Square dog watcher gets four-year sentence for animal torture
A Chicago man pleaded guilty this week to torturing an Australian Shepherd mix while working as a dog watcher in Lincoln Square last year. Freddie Rodriguez, 47, received a four-year prison sentence. Prosecutors said Rodriguez, a long-time employee and overnight dog watcher at a facility in the 5000 block of...
Bolingbrook Police Find Chicago Woman Found Shot in Car
Bolingbrook Police area asking for the public’s help after a Chicago woman was found shot to death in her vehicle last night. Officers were dispatched to the 800-block of Poplar Lane just before 9:45 last night for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, officers found a 32-year-old woman from Chicago that appeared to have been shot several times. Officers attempted to take life saving measures, when she was transported to an area hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Cristina Lahoz of Chicago. An investigation is currently underway.
Pepper The Kitten Taken From Rogers Park Auto Shop, Reward Offered For Return: ‘He’s Extremely Loved’
ROGERS PARK — A Rogers Park auto body shop is offering a reward for the return of Pepper the kitten, a shop cat who was taken from the business Thursday. A person walked away with Pepper, a 9-week-old black cat, around 10 a.m. Thursday outside Auto Tecx Collision and Repair, 7111 N. Clark St., office manager Jackie Rios said.
