The Winchesters is staging a reunion of sorts with its latest bit of casting news: Tom Welling is joining the Supernatural spinoff, it was announced during a panel at New York Comic Con on Sunday. Welling is set to play Samuel Campbell (originally played by Mitch Pileggi in Supernatural), Mary Campbell’s father, and Dean and Sam’s maternal grandfather. Welling, of course, starred as Clark Kent in The WB/CW’s Smallville, a series in which executive producer/Supernatural co-lead Jensen Ackles starred for 22 episodes. Premiering Tuesday at 8/7c on The CW, the prequel follows Dean and Sam Winchester’s parents (played by The In Between‘s...

TV SERIES ・ 16 MINUTES AGO