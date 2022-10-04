ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Antonio Conte pays tribute to Gian Piero Ventrone after the Spurs fitness coach's death from leukemia aged 61, claiming he is 'devastated by the pain' but that his side have to 'continue to do our work' ahead of Brighton fixture

Antonio Conte has paid tribute to Tottenham fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone after his death last week. The 61-year-old passed on Thursday in Naples after a short battle with leukemia. Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of Brighton v Tottenham, Conte said he is 'devastated by the pain' of the death...
SOCCER
MassLive.com

Manchester City vs. Southampton: How to watch soccer for free

Erling Haaland is proving to be unstoppable for Manchester City this season, recording 19 goals since his signing with the club in May 2022. The Norwegian player has already set new records with Man. City this season, scoring in nine consecutive games, reaching 10 Premier League goals in six games, and is the first player to score in his first four away games.
PREMIER LEAGUE
