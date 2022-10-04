Read full article on original website
Antonio Conte pays tribute to Gian Piero Ventrone after the Spurs fitness coach's death from leukemia aged 61, claiming he is 'devastated by the pain' but that his side have to 'continue to do our work' ahead of Brighton fixture
Antonio Conte has paid tribute to Tottenham fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone after his death last week. The 61-year-old passed on Thursday in Naples after a short battle with leukemia. Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of Brighton v Tottenham, Conte said he is 'devastated by the pain' of the death...
Manchester City vs. Southampton: How to watch soccer for free
Erling Haaland is proving to be unstoppable for Manchester City this season, recording 19 goals since his signing with the club in May 2022. The Norwegian player has already set new records with Man. City this season, scoring in nine consecutive games, reaching 10 Premier League goals in six games, and is the first player to score in his first four away games.
Haaland nets 20th goal of season as City beats Southampton
Erling Haaland has scored his 20th goal in just 13 games this season as Manchester City routed Southampton 4-0 to lead the English Premier League
United States Women’s National Team vs England: How to watch USWNT soccer
Friday afternoon will feature a rivalry matchup, with the United States Women’s National Team traveling to London for an international friendly against England. The match with be played at the legendary Wembley Stadium. Kick-off is at 3 p.m. EST and will air on TV in English via Fox. Fans...
